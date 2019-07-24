Wunderlich Securities Increases Holding in Enterprise Prods Partners LP (EPD); Mcgowan Group Asset Management Increased Its Kinder Morgan (KMI) Holding

Wunderlich Securities Inc increased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners LP (EPD) by 13.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wunderlich Securities Inc bought 11,963 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.25% with the market. The institutional investor held 102,043 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.97 million, up from 90,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wunderlich Securities Inc who had been investing in Enterprise Prods Partners LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $30.48. About 1.98M shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.80% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 29/05/2018 – Enterprise and Navigator Announce Location of Ethylene Export Terminal; Begin Construction; 18/04/2018 – Enterprise Receives Top Honors for Safety; 08/05/2018 – East Daley: Enterprise Products Partners Crushes Expectations, Exemplifies Health of the U.S. Oil and Gas Midstream Sector; 04/05/2018 – Enterprise Products Partners to Participate in Investor Conferences; 14/03/2018 – Monaco Joins the Enterprise Ethereum Alliance; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners: Commercial Ops Expected to Begin 4Q 2019

Mcgowan Group Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) by 6.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcgowan Group Asset Management Inc bought 24,864 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.47% with the market. The institutional investor held 425,278 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.51 million, up from 400,414 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcgowan Group Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $20.65. About 8.50 million shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 21.03% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.60% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 18/04/2018 – BRITISH COLUMBIA AG SAYS GOVT. WILL BE FILING REFERENCE CASE ON JURISDICTION REGARDING KINDER MORGAN CANADA’S TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION WITHIN 10 WORKING DAYS; 16/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER: WILL ALWAYS TAKE INTO ACCOUNT ANY INTERNATIONAL TRADE AGREEMENTS TO ENSURE ANY AID WOULD BE LEGAL; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN ON TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT SAYS EVENTS OF LAST 10 DAYS CONFIRMED VIEW THAT INVESTMENT MAY BE UNTENABLE – CONF CALL; 14/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN – STOCKHOLDERS ELECTED SIXTEEN DIRECTORS, EACH TO SERVE UNTIL CO’S 2019 ANNUAL MEETING AT ITS 2018 ANNUAL MEETING; 29/05/2018 – CANADIAN GOVT SAYS PROVINCE OF ALBERTA WILL ALSO CONTRIBUTE TO GET PROJECT BUILT; ALBERTA’S CONTRIBUTION WOULD ACT AS EMERGENCY FUND; 29/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER: IN PURCHASING TRANS MOUNTAIN ASSETS, WILL TAKE ON PEOPLE NEEDED TO WORK ON THE PROJECT; 11/04/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER SAYS WORKING TO MAKE SURE ‘IN SHORT ORDER’ THAT THE KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE EXPANSION GOES AHEAD; 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Canada Will Continue to Manage a Portfolio of Strategic Infrastructure Across Western Canada; 24/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Kinder Morgan – 04/24/2018 06:02 AM; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan: Expectations Assume Average Annual Prices for West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil of $56.50 Per Barrel

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 52 investors sold EPD shares while 248 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 758.94 million shares or 2.15% more from 742.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pennsylvania has 390,872 shares. Blue Chip Partners Inc reported 42,417 shares. Franklin Res Inc accumulated 328,251 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 1.18M are owned by River Road Asset Limited Liability Co. Weiss Multi has invested 0.1% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Ntv Asset Mgmt holds 44,540 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Gru Ltd Liability Com has 368,073 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Rothschild Il owns 59,650 shares. Azimuth Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 11,300 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Seizert Capital Prtnrs Lc stated it has 0.04% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). 53,782 are owned by Strategic Limited Liability. Account Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 374,585 shares or 9.86% of their US portfolio. Calamos Advsrs Limited Liability accumulated 258,850 shares. Advsrs Asset Management invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Fort Washington Investment Advisors Oh stated it has 70,043 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

Wunderlich Securities Inc, which manages about $1.08B and $576.65M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration Etf by 8,430 shares to 28,147 shares, valued at $1.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Powershares Qqq Tr by 3,964 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,397 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf (SPY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 65 investors sold KMI shares while 250 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 1.36 billion shares or 0.49% more from 1.35 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Acg Wealth stated it has 22,137 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Co owns 0% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 14 shares. Ardevora Asset Mngmt Llp invested in 1.98 million shares or 1.03% of the stock. Perella Weinberg Cap Lp invested 0.59% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Campbell & Adviser Limited Liability Co reported 26,174 shares. Voya Mgmt Limited Com invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Qs Ltd holds 0.05% or 218,029 shares. Moreover, Gotham Asset Ltd has 0.45% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 1.52 million shares. Narwhal Capital Mgmt holds 0.65% or 149,397 shares. Dnb Asset Mngmt As owns 318,929 shares. Ing Groep Nv owns 0.01% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 24,005 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 534 shares stake. Tremblant Cap Gru owns 1.03 million shares. Csat Invest Advisory Limited Partnership invested 0% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). 203,535 are held by Blume Cap.

