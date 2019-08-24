Wunderlich Securities Increased At&T Com (T) Holding by $370,822 as Share Price Rose; Reaves W H & Company Holding in Hess (HES) Cut by $1.29 Million as Stock Rose

Reaves W H & Company Inc decreased its stake in Hess Corporation (HES) by 45.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reaves W H & Company Inc sold 21,420 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.74% . The institutional investor held 26,105 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.57 million, down from 47,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reaves W H & Company Inc who had been investing in Hess Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.86% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $59.56. About 3.43M shares traded or 16.19% up from the average. Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) has risen 0.25% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.25% the S&P500. Some Historical HES News: 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N SAYS WILL ADD THIRD FRACK CREW TO BAKKEN BY END OF YEAR; 13/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $48 FROM $42; 08/03/2018 – Elliott Management Supports Changes at Hess; 25/04/2018 – Hess posts smaller loss on cost cuts, rising oil prices; 05/03/2018 – HESS EST. GUYANA DISCOVERY HOLDS 3.2 BLN BARRELS; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES AND NON-OPERATING INCOME $1,390 MLN VS $1,275 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 09/03/2018 – Fitch: Hess Share Buyback Plan in Advance of Considerable Offshore Guyana Development Cap Spending; 07/05/2018 – POLYONE APPOINTS GIUSEPPE Dl SALVO AS VICE PRESIDENT, INVESTOR RELATIONS; JUSTIN M. HESS AS VICE PRESIDENT, CORPORATE CONTROLLER; 17/04/2018 – Hess Announces Exciting 2018 Toy Truck Lineup; 07/05/2018 – PolyOne Appoints Giuseppe Di Salvo as Vice President, Investor Relations; Justin M. Hess as Vice President, Corporate Controller

Wunderlich Securities Inc increased its stake in At&T Inc Com (T) by 27.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wunderlich Securities Inc bought 11,962 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 55,882 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.75M, up from 43,920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wunderlich Securities Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $254.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $34.82. About 31.45 million shares traded or 10.06% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 27/03/2018 – DISH EXECUTIVE RESUMES TESTIMONY IN AT&T MERGER TRIAL; 02/04/2018 – Couchbase Receives 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 27/04/2018 – AT&T INC – AT CO’S ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS, EACH OF 13 NOMINEES TO COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS WERE REELECTED FOR ONE-YEAR TERMS; 22/03/2018 – Mexico’s wholesale mobile network launches without major carriers; 30/05/2018 – AT&T CEO CONCLUDES MEDIA INDUSTRY CONFERENCE APPEARANCE; 11/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-AT&T CEO says Cohen payments ‘big mistake,’ chief lobbyist retiring; 11/05/2018 – Dealbook: AT&T’s C.E.O. Regretted Paying Michael Cohen: DealBook Briefing; 20/03/2018 – AT&T Assails Theory of U.S. Time Warner Suit as `Preposterous’; 11/04/2018 – AT&T Judge Questions U.S. Expert on Higher-Pay-TV-Prices Theory; 06/03/2018 – AT&T Sees FY18 Adj EPS Growth in Low Single Digits, Outlines Capital Plans

Wunderlich Securities Inc, which manages about $1.08 billion and $576.65 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Proshares Tr Pshs Cs 130/30 (CSM) by 9,226 shares to 161,880 shares, valued at $11.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Tr Exch Traded Fd Technology Alphadex Fd (FXL) by 8,915 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,841 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf (Call) (SPY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 251,000 are owned by Ally Finance Incorporated. Boston Private Wealth Lc has 0.88% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Pennsylvania-based Clark Gp has invested 0.67% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Tradition Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 10,574 shares. Hightower Tru Svcs Lta accumulated 0.27% or 67,101 shares. Pennsylvania Trust Company holds 6,277 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Koshinski Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 92,762 shares. Commerce State Bank stated it has 1.95M shares. Vigilant Capital Llc holds 6,468 shares. Investment Advisors reported 30,620 shares. Moreover, Paloma Prns Communication has 0.02% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 25,288 shares. 1832 Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership reported 385,268 shares. Tctc holds 0.9% or 533,343 shares in its portfolio. Captrust Fin holds 0.38% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 294,714 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md owns 34.92M shares.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 10 insider buys, and 0 sales for $250,790 activity. COLEMAN LEONARD S JR bought $25,079 worth of stock. On Wednesday, March 6 LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J bought $25,079 worth of Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) or 442 shares. LIPSCHULTZ MARC S also bought $25,079 worth of Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) on Wednesday, March 6. Meyers Kevin Omar bought $25,079 worth of stock or 442 shares. Checki Terrence J. had bought 442 shares worth $25,079 on Wednesday, March 6. On Wednesday, March 6 the insider MCMANUS DAVID bought $25,079.

Reaves W H & Company Inc, which manages about $3.03B and $3.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Transcanada Corp (NYSE:TRP) by 60,304 shares to 232,100 shares, valued at $10.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cms Energy Corp Com (NYSE:CMS) by 205,525 shares in the quarter, for a total of 947,348 shares, and has risen its stake in Southern Co Com (NYSE:SO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold HES shares while 128 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 247.57 million shares or 1.80% more from 243.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Mgmt Group Ltd Liability Partnership, Massachusetts-based fund reported 12.77M shares. Advisory Alpha Limited Liability invested 0% in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Trexquant LP has invested 0.1% in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Kornitzer Capital Ks reported 1.04M shares or 1.13% of all its holdings. Ancora Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation invested in 3,582 shares. Oakworth owns 161 shares. Overbrook holds 0.09% or 7,050 shares. Ameriprise Financial has 448,899 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Investec Asset Mgmt Limited invested in 2.00M shares. Everence Cap invested in 0.18% or 17,269 shares. Cambridge Investment Research Advsrs Incorporated holds 0.01% or 10,065 shares in its portfolio. Proshare Limited Liability Corporation reported 44,801 shares. Moreover, Barometer Mngmt has 0.55% invested in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) for 80,760 shares. Bessemer Group Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) for 94,817 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 49,522 shares or 0.05% of the stock.