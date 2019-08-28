Wunderlich Securities Holds Stake in Cheniere Energy Partners LP Com Unit Reptg Limited (CQP); Wex (WEX) Holder Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al Decreased Its Holding by $18.01 Million

Wunderlich Securities Inc increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners LP Com Unit Reptg Limited (CQP) by 158.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wunderlich Securities Inc bought 9,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.17% . The institutional investor held 15,500 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $650,000, up from 6,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wunderlich Securities Inc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Partners LP Com Unit Reptg Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $43.26. About 240,123 shares traded or 16.98% up from the average. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEMKT:CQP) has risen 20.84% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.84% the S&P500. Some Historical CQP News: 28/03/2018 – Concho Buys RSP, Cheniere Seeks $6.4 for Terminal: Energy Wrap; 22/05/2018 – CHENIERE MAKES POSITIVE FINAL INVESTMENT DECISION ON TRAIN 3; 17/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC – PROPOSED TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE A TAX-FREE EXCHANGE TO CHENIERE PARTNERS HOLDINGS’ SHAREHOLDERS; 20/04/2018 – CHENIERE TO ARRANGE FINANCING FOR CORPUS CHRISTI LIQUEFACTION; 23/04/2018 – PHMSA: Consent Agreement and Order: Cheniere Energy for Sabine Pass Liquefaction, LLC; 27/04/2018 – Cheniere Energy Partners, $L.P., LNG: Fire reported yesterday at Sabine Pass #LNG, acc to local fire officials. @Cheniere handled with internal staff – no word yet on extent of damage. Alert updated on @ICIS_energy LNG Edge. – ! $L; 04/05/2018 – CQP 1Q REV. $1.59B; 22/05/2018 – CHENIERE CORPUS OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 27/04/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY PARTNERS DIV TO 55C/SHR, WAS 50C, EST. 52.5C; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Partners Raises 2018 View To EPS $2.20-EPS $2.30

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al decreased its stake in Wex Inc (WEX) by 93.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al sold 94,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 6,100 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.17 million, down from 100,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al who had been investing in Wex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $2.42 during the last trading session, reaching $197.5. About 224,241 shares traded. WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) has risen 14.74% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.74% the S&P500. Some Historical WEX News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Tech Adds Intuit, Exits Wex, Cuts Facebook; 05/04/2018 – WEX Names Anant Patel as New European Managing Director; 14/03/2018 – WEX INC WEX.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $166 FROM $159; 23/04/2018 – WEX Health to Host 11th Annual Go-To Industry Event; 14/03/2018 – WEX Inc. Introduces Proprietary Payments Solution for Mixed Fleets: Cross Roads™; 03/05/2018 – WEX INC WEX.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.435 BLN TO $1.475 BLN; 03/05/2018 – Winland Electronics 1Q Adj EPS $1.81; 09/04/2018 – Wex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – WEX Inc. and Mike Albert Fleet Solutions Extend Partnership; 14/05/2018 – WEX Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 39 investors sold WEX shares while 92 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 40.86 million shares or 5.57% less from 43.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oakbrook Lc reported 2,700 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership owns 77,060 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky reported 51,648 shares. Clarivest Asset Management holds 0.06% in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) or 15,700 shares. Elk Creek Partners has 0.32% invested in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Arrowstreet Cap Lp holds 75,112 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd holds 0.14% or 22,659 shares in its portfolio. Trustmark National Bank & Trust Tru Department invested in 0% or 74 shares. 10 are held by Cwm Limited Com. Macquarie Group Incorporated stated it has 38,401 shares. Moreover, Massachusetts Financial Communications Ma has 0.01% invested in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Eulav Asset Management owns 88,300 shares or 0.71% of their US portfolio. Dimensional Fund Lp holds 0.03% or 346,210 shares. Lpl Financial Ltd Liability Com has 0% invested in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) for 8,831 shares. 98,970 were accumulated by Artisan Ptnrs Partnership.

More notable recent WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “WEX, Phillips 66 Sign Exclusive Multi-Year Private Label Extension – Business Wire” on August 21, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “WEX Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Business Wire” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About WEX Inc (WEX) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “WEX Inc. (WEX) CEO Melissa Smith on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “WEX Inc. (WEX) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al, which manages about $8.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc by 115,500 shares to 296,100 shares, valued at $14.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rbc Bearings Inc (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 2,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Ryman Hospitality Pptys Inc (NYSE:RHP).

More notable recent Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Cheniere Rolls Up Subsidiary for 1% Premium – 24/7 Wall St.” on May 17, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Cheniere Partners Declares Increase in Quarterly Distributions – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Cheniere Energy to acquire remainder of MLP holding company – Houston Business Journal” on June 19, 2018. More interesting news about Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Cheniere Partners Announces Pricing of $1.1 Billion Senior Notes Due 2026 – Business Wire” published on September 06, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Cheniere Partners Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results and Reconfirms Full Year 2019 Distribution Guidance – Business Wire” with publication date: August 08, 2019.