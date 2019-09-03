Wunderlich Securities Holds Holding in Netflix Com (NFLX); As Centerpoint Energy (CNP) Share Value Declined, Holder Tiverton Asset Management Has Increased Stake

Wunderlich Securities Inc increased its stake in Netflix Com Inc (NFLX) by 42.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wunderlich Securities Inc bought 1,674 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 5,641 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.01M, up from 3,967 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wunderlich Securities Inc who had been investing in Netflix Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $3.03 during the last trading session, reaching $293.75. About 4.45 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 12/03/2018 – NETFLIX MENTIONED CAUTIOUSLY BY CITRON RESEARCH; 16/03/2018 – Early interest by consumers in Japan bodes well for Netflix, says RBC’s Mahaney; 23/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O – OFFERING OF NOTES WAS UPSIZED FROM AN ORIGINALLY ANNOUNCED AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $1.5 BLN; 05/03/2018 – The second season of Netflix’s “Stranger Things” garnered higher search interest than every season of HBO’s “Game of Thrones” in the U.S., according to UBS research; 11/04/2018 – Netflix and executives sued over bonus scheme; 11/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Netflix’s Debt Rating To Ba3 From B1; The Outlook Is Stable; 16/03/2018 – The Defiant Ones, Netflix – the story of one of music’s most unlikely partnerships; 23/04/2018 – S&P: Netflix Successfully Raised Prices While Accelerating Subscriber Growth; 24/05/2018 – TELEFONICA TO INTEGRATE NETFLIX SERVICE INTO TV/VIDEO PLATFORMS; 22/03/2018 – Netflix has a new font and the company claims it’s going to save it millions. $NFLX

Tiverton Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Centerpoint Energy Inc (CNP) by 655.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiverton Asset Management Llc bought 11,884 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.75% . The institutional investor held 13,697 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $420,000, up from 1,813 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiverton Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Centerpoint Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $27.69. About 4.36 million shares traded or 1.95% up from the average. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) has risen 3.50% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.50% the S&P500. Some Historical CNP News: 04/05/2018 – CENTERPOINT ENERGY INC CNP.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.55 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/03/2018 – CNP: Centerpoint is “flaring down a natural gas pipeline” by the Good Earth garden center. All is ok!; 05/04/2018 – CENTERPOINT SEEN AS LEADING CONTENDER FOR VECTREN: DEALREPORTER; 10/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS SAYS NO ONE WAS INJURED IN CITED INCIDENT AT ITS BEDROCK QUARRY IN CENTER POINT, TEXAS – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – CenterPoint, Vectren Combined Co Expected to Have Electric and Natural Gas Delivery Ops in Eight States; 08/05/2018 – Marathon Texas City, Texas refineries restoring production; 04/05/2018 – CenterPoint Energy 1Q EPS 38c; 07/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation into Vectren Corporation in Connection with the Sale of the Company to CenterPoint Energy, Inc. — VVC; 23/04/2018 – CenterPoint Energy To Buy Vectren For $72 A Share — MarketWatch; 15/03/2018 – CENTERPOINT ENERGY SETS 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF HOLDERS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jcic Asset Management, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 292 shares. Stelac Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 550 shares. Holderness Com has invested 0.9% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Pictet Asset Management has 476,325 shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. Third Point Ltd Llc holds 400,000 shares. Linscomb Williams holds 648 shares. Fiera Cap Corp holds 0.01% or 6,548 shares in its portfolio. Wesbanco Fincl Bank holds 0.04% or 2,048 shares in its portfolio. Tennessee-based Diversified has invested 0.21% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Barclays Plc reported 0.26% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Bank Hapoalim Bm stated it has 1,308 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 178,110 shares. Ballentine Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 1,348 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Ancora Advisors Ltd Company stated it has 0.02% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). The Minnesota-based Walleye Trading Limited Com has invested 0.1% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $2.00 million activity.

More notable recent Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Netflix (NFLX) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Option Trader Makes Massive Bets On Netflix Rebound – Benzinga” published on August 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Analyst Issues a Rare Mea Culpa on Roku – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Disney’s Trick to Make Disney+ a Winner Is Giving Netflix Fits – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Stocks Anyone Can Understand – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Wunderlich Securities Inc, which manages about $1.08B and $576.65 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Powershares Qqq Tr by 3,964 shares to 35,397 shares, valued at $6.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Value Etf (VTV) by 8,655 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 195,498 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf (Call) (SPY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold CNP shares while 161 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 157 raised stakes. 365.34 million shares or 3.39% less from 378.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantbot Tech Ltd Partnership reported 0% of its portfolio in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP). Northern Trust Corporation reported 0.05% stake. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership accumulated 44,901 shares. Adage Cap Ptnrs Gru Limited Liability Company has invested 0.35% in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP). Advisor Partners Limited Liability Corp invested 0.04% of its portfolio in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) for 901,584 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth holds 20,193 shares. 139,330 are owned by Segment Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation. Petrus Trust Lta, Texas-based fund reported 8,232 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.04% or 144,462 shares in its portfolio. Signaturefd Ltd Llc stated it has 1,729 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 628 were reported by Ftb Advsr Inc. Schroder Gru invested in 0.01% or 280,459 shares. Advisory Ltd Liability Com holds 0.05% or 25,237 shares. Ing Groep Nv invested in 0% or 7,150 shares.

Tiverton Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO) by 694 shares to 1,265 shares, valued at $1.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mednax Inc (NYSE:MD) by 91,612 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,245 shares, and cut its stake in Zogenix Inc.

More notable recent CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Many CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on May 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why CenterPoint Energy, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:CNP) Return On Capital Employed Might Be A Concern – Yahoo Finance” published on August 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is CenterPoint Energy, Inc.’s (NYSE:CNP) 4.5% ROE Worse Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “CenterPoint Energy, Inc. to Host Webcast of First Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” published on March 25, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “CenterPoint CFO heads into retirement with an extra $360,000 – Houston Business Journal” with publication date: March 07, 2019.