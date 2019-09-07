Wunderlich Securities Holding in Boeing Co Com (BA) Has Lifted by $1.35 Million; Quantum Capital Management Has Cut Its Computer Programs & Sys (CPSI) Holding by $7.39 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Quantum Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Computer Programs & Sys Inc (CPSI) by 73.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantum Capital Management Llc sold 254,914 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.68% . The institutional investor held 90,015 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.67M, down from 344,929 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantum Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Computer Programs & Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $306.63 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $21.36. About 134,117 shares traded or 12.01% up from the average. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) has declined 16.74% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CPSI News: 12/03/2018 – Computer Programs Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – DJ Computer Programs and Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPSI); 03/05/2018 – COMPUTER PROGRAMS 1Q EPS 29C; 24/05/2018 – CPSI and Alliance Health Partners Announce Partnership; 03/05/2018 – COMPUTER PROGRAMS 1Q ADJ EPS 59C; 30/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Crown Castle International, Avnet, Computer Programs and, Model N, Century; 19/04/2018 – Computer Programs Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 06/03/2018 Evident Highest Ranked EHR Vendor for 8th Consecutive Year; 03/05/2018 – Computer Programs & Sys 1Q EPS 29c; 15/05/2018 – Product Vision Takes Center Stage at the CPSI 2018 National Client Conference

Wunderlich Securities Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co Com (BA) by 158.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wunderlich Securities Inc bought 3,553 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 5,791 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.21 million, up from 2,238 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wunderlich Securities Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $206.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $363. About 2.97 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 06/03/2018 – Hawaiian Air Opts for Boeing Dreamliners in Blow to Airbus A330; 08/05/2018 – FACTBOX-Iran’s $38 billion airplane purchases under nuclear deal; 28/03/2018 – FOR MEDIA ONLY: Boeing to Hold First-Quarter Earnings Call on April 25; 07/05/2018 – INTERVIEW-Ethiopian Airlines to step up expansion with more deals and jets; 19/03/2018 – BOEING SAYS PROVIDED CONSENT TO UNITED TECHNOLOGIES – ROCKWELL COLLINS DEAL UNDER ITS CONTRACTS; 17/05/2018 – BOEING OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 10/04/2018 – Boeing, Lion Air Group: Deal Is Largest Incremental Order to Date of the MAX 10 Varian; 27/04/2018 – Boeing nears deal to buy aerospace parts company KLX; 06/04/2018 – Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies that could be adversely affected by a trade war with China, both fell more than 3.5 percent; 11/04/2018 – BOEING – BAPAS WILL ALSO PROVIDE MATERIALS DEMAND PLANNING AND SPARES SUPPORT FOR AIRLINES

Wunderlich Securities Inc, which manages about $1.08 billion and $576.65 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Industrial Select Sector Spdr (XLI) by 6,428 shares to 5,607 shares, valued at $421,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Value Etf (VTV) by 8,655 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 195,498 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf (SPY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Martin And Inc Tn holds 0.61% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 5,342 shares. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Inc Ltd Com holds 0.4% or 3,970 shares. Prio Wealth Lp invested in 0.17% or 9,308 shares. Bridgewater Assoc Lp holds 22,860 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Illinois-based Department Mb National Bank N A has invested 0.29% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Ar Asset Mgmt holds 1.93% or 13,525 shares in its portfolio. Fernwood Inv Limited, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 675 shares. Colonial Trust Advsr holds 0.25% or 3,429 shares in its portfolio. Greenbrier Prtn Mgmt Lc holds 10,000 shares or 0.68% of its portfolio. 5,297 are owned by Field And Main Commercial Bank. Employees Retirement Of Texas accumulated 97,300 shares or 0.56% of the stock. Trust Of Oklahoma stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Ltd Liability reported 1,800 shares stake. Lpl Fin Ltd Liability accumulated 432,285 shares or 0.37% of the stock. The Texas-based Oxbow Advsrs Limited Liability Company has invested 0.05% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.6 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold CPSI shares while 37 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 11.13 million shares or 7.50% less from 12.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can reported 8,107 shares. Mondrian Investment Prtn invested in 104,609 shares. Tudor Invest Et Al reported 0.02% stake. Renaissance Technologies Lc invested in 20,400 shares. Amer Century holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) for 209,299 shares. Polaris Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.12% or 99,250 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Mngmt Ltd stated it has 0.01% in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI). 6,160 were reported by Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio. Laurion Capital Management Lp reported 9,751 shares. 938 are held by Ameritas Investment Partners. Rafferty Asset Ltd Com reported 0.02% stake. Indexiq Advsr Lc owns 53,433 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 0% of its portfolio in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) for 1,300 shares. Mason Street Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI). Rhumbline Advisers owns 34,640 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.