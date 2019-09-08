Wunderlich Securities Has Trimmed Position in Salesforce Com (CRM) by $352,814 as Market Valuation Declined; As Intel (INTC) Stock Declined, Holder Hoertkorn Richard Charles Cut by $601,550 Its Stake

Wunderlich Securities Inc decreased its stake in Salesforce Com (CRM) by 38.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wunderlich Securities Inc sold 2,233 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 3,617 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $573,000, down from 5,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wunderlich Securities Inc who had been investing in Salesforce Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $134.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $151.07. About 4.66 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 20/03/2018 – MULESOFT INC – SALESFORCE HAS OBTAINED A COMMITMENT FROM BOFA MERRILL LYNCH FOR A $3.0 BLN BRIDGE LOAN FACILITY; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE: EUROPEANS WITH GDPR ‘FLIPPED THE COIN’ ON DATA; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce Reaches Deal to Buy Cloud-Application Builder MuleSoft; 28/03/2018 – SALESFORCE CEO SPEAKS AT TRAILHEADX CONFERENCE IN SAN FRANCISCO; 29/03/2018 – The Morning Download: Salesforce President Explains Thought Behind MuleSoft Deal; 14/05/2018 – Guidewire Announces Availability of its First P&C Insurance CRM Applications for Salesforce Financial Services Cloud; 09/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – NEW INTEGRATIONS ARE EXPECTED TO BEGIN ROLLING OUT H2 2018; 30/05/2018 – Dick’s Sporting Goods, Target and Salesforce are making headlines this morning; 13/03/2018 – Bullhorn Acquires Talent Rover and Jobscience to Accelerate the Delivery of Its Global Salesforce Offering; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce.com Raises 2019 View To Rev $13.07B-$13.12B

Hoertkorn Richard Charles decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 11.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hoertkorn Richard Charles sold 11,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 85,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.57 million, down from 96,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $213.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $50.92. About 16.61 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 16/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Intel on May 15 for “Device, system and method of controlling access to location sources”; 29/05/2018 – S&PGR Rmvs Intel ‘A-1+’ Shrt-Trm Rtg Frm WatchNeg; Rtgs Affmd; 11/05/2018 – Intel Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6; 26/04/2018 – INTEL 1Q ADJ EPS 87C, EST. 71C; 26/04/2018 – Intel Sees 2018 Tax Rate 13%; 02/04/2018 – DDN Named Datacenter Platform Partner of the Year at Intel Technology Partner Awards, Recognizing its Market Leadership at Scale; 19/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Intel VP Moreno On Ramping Up Efforts Around IoT, Data Center And AI For Partners; 06/05/2018 – Tweak Town: Intel could unveil its new graphics card at CES 2019; 15/03/2018 – ASETEK ANNOUNCES ONGOING COLLABORATION WITH INTEL ON LIQUID COOLING FOR; 09/05/2018 – CHINA’S DJI CONFIRMS IT WAS NOT ON ANY WINNING APPLICATIONS FOR U.S. DRONE TEST PROGRAM

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.24 EPS, down 11.43% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.20 billion for 10.27 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.98% EPS growth.

Wunderlich Securities Inc, which manages about $1.08 billion and $576.65M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners LP Com Unit Reptg Limited (NYSEMKT:CQP) by 9,500 shares to 15,500 shares, valued at $650,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 453 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,436 shares, and has risen its stake in Targa Res Corp Com (NYSE:TRGP).

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on November, 26. They expect $0.20 EPS, down 23.08% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.26 per share. CRM’s profit will be $178.02 million for 188.84 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

