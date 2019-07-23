Wunderlich Securities Has Trimmed Position in Bank Amer Com (BAC) by $1.69 Million; Kopernik Global Investors Stake In Novagold Res (NG) Was Has Lifted

Kopernik Global Investors Llc increased its stake in Novagold Res Inc (NG) by 37.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kopernik Global Investors Llc bought 1.20 million shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% with the market. The hedge fund held 4.44M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.52M, up from 3.24M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kopernik Global Investors Llc who had been investing in Novagold Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $6.3. About 1.59M shares traded. NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEMKT:NG) has declined 19.92% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.35% the S&P500. Some Historical NG News: 04/04/2018 – NOVAGOLD RESOURCES 1Q LOSS/SHR 3C; 04/04/2018 – NOVAGOLD RESOURCES INC – QTRLY LOSS SHR $0.03; 13/03/2018 Novagold Resources Company Marketing Set By FBR for Mar. 20-21; 03/05/2018 – Novagold Resources Short-Interest Ratio Rises 19% to 11 Days; 30/04/2018 – NOVAGOLD Achieves Major Milestone with the Publication of the Donlin Gold Final EIS; 10/04/2018 – Novagold Resources Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – Novagold Resources at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today; 15/03/2018 – Novagold Resources Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 07/05/2018 – NOVAGOLD Announces Election of Directors and Voting Results from 2018 Annual Shareholder Meeting; 04/04/2018 – NovaGold 1Q Loss/Shr C$0.03

Wunderlich Securities Inc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp Com (BAC) by 65.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wunderlich Securities Inc sold 62,726 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 32,741 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $903,000, down from 95,467 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wunderlich Securities Inc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $276.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $29.57. About 29.25M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 20/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Britain’s G4S looks beyond small change in cash revolution; 03/04/2018 – Bank of America Merrill Lynch removes Facebook from its US1 top ideas list; 02/05/2018 – Newmont Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 21/05/2018 – HIBBETT SPORTS INC HIBB.O : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $30 FROM $28; 16/05/2018 – US Physical Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – Encompass Health at Bank of America Conference May 16; 14/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Bank of America $Bmark 4NC3 Fxd-to-FRN; IPT +100 Area; 18/04/2018 – Euro, yuan and rouble lead forex trading revival – BAML; 07/05/2018 – Boston Scientific To Participate In Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Health Care Conference; 15/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CEO SQUIRES SPEAKS AT BANK OF AMERICA CONF

Wunderlich Securities Inc, which manages about $1.08B and $576.65 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Dow Jones Industrial Etf (DIA) by 2,979 shares to 25,670 shares, valued at $6.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intl Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) by 3,611 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,381 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Growth Etf (VUG).