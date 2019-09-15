Wunderlich Securities Has Trimmed Its B. Riley Wealth Management (SLB) Holding by $505,323; Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI) Shareholder Baupost Group Lowered Position as Stock Price Rose

Wunderlich Securities Inc decreased its stake in B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. (SLB) by 18.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wunderlich Securities Inc sold 12,957 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 55,722 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.21 million, down from 68,679 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wunderlich Securities Inc who had been investing in B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.63B market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $37.33. About 8.14 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Baupost Group Llc decreased its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (SBGI) by 81.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baupost Group Llc sold 2.36 million shares as the company’s stock rose 10.71% . The hedge fund held 549,423 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.47 million, down from 2.91 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baupost Group Llc who had been investing in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $44.06. About 738,576 shares traded. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) has risen 94.39% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.39% the S&P500. Some Historical SBGI News: 09/05/2018 – Tribune/Sinclair divest package gets DoJ nod; 09/05/2018 – 21ST CENTURY FOX TO BUY SEVEN STATIONS FROM SINCLAIR BROADCAST; 16/04/2018 – Sen. Dick Durbin: Durbin Questions FCC On Sinclair Dictating Content To Local News Stations While It Weighs Proposed Mega-Merge; 09/05/2018 – Matthew Keys: #BREAKING: Fox Television has announced it will purchase 7 stations from Sinclair once Tribune deal goes through; 02/05/2018 – Sinclair: Removal Won’t Have Material Impact on Sinclair Because of Small PlayStation Subscriber Base; 05/03/2018 Tribune/Sinclair divest bids set for this week – sources [21:28 GMT05 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 21/04/2018 – Sinclair Merger in Doubt As Judges Raise Issue with FCC Action; 10/04/2018 – Guardian Media: Chairman of Sinclair TV network met with Trump during White House visit; 09/05/2018 – Ben Becker: BREAKING: Fox buying seven TV stations from Sinclair for $910 million; 09/05/2018 – Sinclair Establishes A Direct North American Commercial Presence To Market And Distribute Silhouette lnstaLift® In The United States

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 38 investors sold SBGI shares while 78 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 54.67 million shares or 1.85% less from 55.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Teton reported 0.17% in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). First Allied Advisory Inc accumulated 6,318 shares. Stonebridge Cap Advsrs Limited Company reported 200 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Alberta Mngmt holds 0.06% or 119,200 shares. Washington-based Cornerstone Inc has invested 0% in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Clearline Lp has invested 0.12% in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Baupost Gru Ma holds 0.27% or 549,423 shares in its portfolio. Stratos Wealth Ptnrs Limited has invested 0.02% in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Davenport Limited Liability Company, Virginia-based fund reported 109,480 shares. Voya Investment Management Ltd Co invested 0.01% in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Guggenheim Lc holds 0.02% in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) or 36,244 shares. S Muoio Limited Liability holds 0.44% or 10,000 shares in its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 3,858 shares. Advsrs Preferred Lc holds 680 shares. Growth Limited Partnership holds 2.37% of its portfolio in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) for 628,000 shares.

Baupost Group Llc, which manages about $29.88 billion and $11.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) by 619,481 shares to 7.00 million shares, valued at $140.77 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 2.84M shares in the quarter, for a total of 41.94M shares, and has risen its stake in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA).

Since July 10, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $21.76 million activity.

Analysts await Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.33 EPS, down 46.77% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBGI’s profit will be $30.39M for 33.38 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -52.86% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.34, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 84 investors sold SLB shares while 449 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 0.22% more from 1.01 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Barrett Asset Limited Com reported 155,987 shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. City holds 4,193 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Moreover, Iberiabank has 0.06% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Columbia Asset Management accumulated 7,688 shares. Ballentine Prtnrs Limited Liability Corporation, Massachusetts-based fund reported 5,929 shares. 24,630 are owned by Hyman Charles D. Royal London Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 739,635 shares stake. Cambridge Tru Company has 0.03% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 12,923 shares. 13,387 were reported by 1St Source Financial Bank. Trexquant Invest Lp stated it has 0.18% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). First Advisors Lp accumulated 0.02% or 281,979 shares. Old Republic International owns 1.05 million shares. Alexandria Capital Limited Liability Company invested in 35,957 shares. Boston Advsr holds 5,305 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Systems accumulated 2.49M shares.

Wunderlich Securities Inc, which manages about $1.08 billion and $650.77M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 10,816 shares to 17,885 shares, valued at $2.25 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. by 10,108 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,380 shares, and has risen its stake in B. Riley Wealth Management Inc..

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on October, 18 before the open. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 10.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.46 per share. SLB’s profit will be $567.04 million for 22.76 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.14% EPS growth.