Wunderlich Securities Has Lowered Position in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) by $456,688; Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Boosted Position in Kelly Svcs (KELYA) by $814,000

Wunderlich Securities Inc decreased its stake in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) by 60.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wunderlich Securities Inc sold 28,543 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 18,665 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $299,000, down from 47,208 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wunderlich Securities Inc who had been investing in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.80B market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $14.27. About 457,203 shares traded or 6.44% up from the average. Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) has 0.00% since August 14, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Kelly Svcs Inc (KELYA) by 25.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc bought 37,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.38% . The institutional investor held 179,531 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.96M, up from 142,531 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Kelly Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $28. About 160,350 shares traded or 5.01% up from the average. Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) has risen 17.13% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.13% the S&P500. Some Historical KELYA News: 26/04/2018 – Kelly Services® Announces First Quarter Conference Call; 10/05/2018 – Kelly Services 1Q Rev $1.40B; 22/04/2018 – DJ Kelly Services Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KELYB); 09/03/2018 – KELLY SERVICES BOOSTS BOARD TO 10, APPOINTS GERALD ADOLPH; 10/05/2018 – Kelly Services 1Q EPS 74c; 10/05/2018 – Kelly Services 1Q Adj EPS 32c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Kelly Services Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KELYA); 06/04/2018 – Kelly Services Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – Kelly Services Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 – Kelly Services Elect Gerald Adolph to Board, Which Now Numbers 10 Member

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold KYN shares while 42 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 26.32 million shares or 6.18% less from 28.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 31,200 are owned by Monetary Mngmt Gru Inc. Zwj Counsel Inc invested 0.8% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Citigroup reported 0% stake. Cambridge Inv Research holds 0.01% or 79,714 shares. 56,195 are held by National Asset Management. Kingfisher Ltd Liability Com invested in 126,321 shares or 1.3% of the stock. Twele Management Inc invested in 22,341 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Fiduciary Trust Com has 0.01% invested in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). 125,956 were reported by Thomas J Herzfeld Inc. Rmb Mgmt Limited Liability Co owns 0.07% invested in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) for 180,215 shares. Old Financial Bank In invested in 26,600 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 13,104 were accumulated by Johnson Invest Counsel. Creative Planning holds 0% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) for 25,281 shares. 14,677 were accumulated by Arete Wealth Ltd Liability. M&R Mngmt Inc holds 4,935 shares.

More notable recent Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Weekly Review: Master Limited Partnership CEFs – The Highest Discount In The Sector Is -5.25% – Seeking Alpha” on December 27, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “KYN: A High-Yielding Fund To Take Advantage Of Growth In The MLP Space – Seeking Alpha” published on November 04, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “A Performance Review Of Another 8 High Dividend MLP CEFs: All Eligible For One’s Tax-Free Accounts And No K-1 – Seeking Alpha” on February 22, 2017. More interesting news about Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Kayne Anderson Announces Proposed Merger of Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company and Kayne Anderson Energy Development Company – GlobeNewswire” published on February 15, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company Enters Into $300 Million Revolving Credit Facility – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 08, 2019.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.02 million activity. $80,515 worth of Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) was bought by THACKER WILLIAM L.

Wunderlich Securities Inc, which manages about $1.08B and $576.65M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc Com (NYSE:T) by 11,962 shares to 55,882 shares, valued at $1.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Msci Eafe Etf (EFA) by 30,261 shares in the quarter, for a total of 160,019 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares 7 (IEF).

More notable recent Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Kelly Services® Appoints Al Sowers as Vice President and Practice Leader of Teachers On Call – GlobeNewswire” on August 29, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Kelly Services® Makes Inaugural Investment Through Innovation Fund – GlobeNewswire” published on July 23, 2018, Fool.com published: “Kelly Services Inc (KELYA) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call Transcript – Motley Fool” on February 14, 2019. More interesting news about Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Kelly Services® and Kenzie Academy Transform the Future of Work with the Launch of â€œEarn and Learnâ€ Model – Business Wire” published on November 27, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “U.S. Jobs Growth Roars Back: Winners & Losers – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 08, 2019.