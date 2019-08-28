Wunderlich Securities Has Lowered Position in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) as Share Price Were Volatile; Linscomb & Williams Stake In Bb&T (BBT) Was Has Increased

Wunderlich Securities Inc decreased its stake in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) by 60.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wunderlich Securities Inc sold 28,543 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 18,665 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $299,000, down from 47,208 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wunderlich Securities Inc who had been investing in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.77B market cap company. The stock increased 2.94% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $13.99. About 244,362 shares traded. Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) has 0.00% since August 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Linscomb & Williams Inc increased its stake in Bb&T Corp (BBT) by 20.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Linscomb & Williams Inc bought 10,424 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The institutional investor held 60,670 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.82M, up from 50,246 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc who had been investing in Bb&T Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.67B market cap company. The stock increased 1.95% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $46.56. About 1.66 million shares traded. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has risen 0.17% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 27/03/2018 – BB&T CORP BBT.N : B. RILEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $55; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Noninterest Expense $1.69B; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – QTR-END RISK BASED COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 RATIO 10.2 PCT VS 10.3 PCT REPORTED LAST YEAR; 11/04/2018 – BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS TO BUY REGIONS INSURANCE; 06/04/2018 – Regions Fincl Agrees to Sell Insurance Business to BB&T Insurance Holdings; 29/05/2018 – BB&T Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – BB&T CORP BBT.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $55; 06/04/2018 – Regions to Sell Insurance Group to BB&T Insurance Subsidiary; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – QTRLY TAXABLE EQUIVALENT NET INTEREST INCOME $1,656 MLN VS $1,649 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 25/05/2018 – BB&T CORP: FILES FOR MIXED SECURITIES OFFERING

Linscomb & Williams Inc, which manages about $2.25B and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds Total Stk Mkt (VTI) by 3,248 shares to 310,430 shares, valued at $44.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del Cl B New (BRKB) by 3,256 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,838 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr Msci Eafe Etf (EFA).

More notable recent BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “BB&T Announces Redemption of Certain Depositary Shares – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “BB&T shareholders approve merger of equals with SunTrust – PRNewswire” published on July 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “BB&T declares $0.45 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “BB&T files $9B mixed shelf registration – Seeking Alpha” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Big Stock Charts for Thursday: BB&T, Mondelez International and Host Hotels and Resorts – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold BBT shares while 258 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 507.19 million shares or 5.73% more from 479.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Profund Advisors Lc owns 19,348 shares. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada holds 0.15% or 7.78 million shares. Huntington State Bank owns 135,798 shares. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc accumulated 1.86% or 223,269 shares. Checchi Cap Advisers Llc invested 0.03% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Amg National Trust Commercial Bank holds 0.02% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 8,231 shares. Ghp Investment stated it has 0.34% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Td Asset Mngmt Inc has 491,881 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan stated it has 220,061 shares. Massachusetts Services Ma invested 0.45% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Bowen Hanes has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Morgan Stanley reported 2.04 million shares. British Columbia Invest Management has 0.08% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 211,389 shares. Verity And Verity Limited Liability Corporation, South Carolina-based fund reported 203,245 shares. Ipswich, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 6,835 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold KYN shares while 42 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 26.32 million shares or 6.18% less from 28.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Twele Mgmt accumulated 22,341 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) for 152,437 shares. Diversified Tru holds 11,357 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Ltd Com stated it has 0.05% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Fiduciary Trust Communication reported 16,600 shares. Homrich Berg invested in 15,400 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Citadel Llc has 14,023 shares for 0% of their portfolio. M&R Mgmt owns 4,935 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Fiduciary Finance Service Of The Southwest Inc Tx owns 25,713 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker owns 808 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Addison Cap Company accumulated 0.17% or 13,823 shares. Hilltop has 0.19% invested in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) for 56,836 shares. Comm Natl Bank stated it has 36,394 shares. Zwj Invest Counsel Incorporated reported 0.8% stake. Raymond James Fincl Advisors holds 0.02% or 364,468 shares in its portfolio.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.09 million activity. Richey Albert L had bought 5,000 shares worth $69,500. Another trade for 5,304 shares valued at $80,515 was bought by THACKER WILLIAM L.