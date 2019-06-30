Wunderlich Securities Has Lowered Its Salesforce Com (CRM) Stake as Share Price Declined; Citigroup (C) Holder Kwmg Trimmed Its Position

Kwmg Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 89.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kwmg Llc sold 33,835 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,110 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $256,000, down from 37,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kwmg Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $161.94B market cap company. The stock increased 2.76% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $70.03. About 20.39M shares traded or 52.08% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 28/03/2018 – Multiple businesses, including Wells competitor Citigroup, have restricted their dealings with firearms-related companies; 21/05/2018 – YY Announces the Appointment of the Successor Depositary Bank for its Sponsored ADR Program; 09/04/2018 – Citi Fintech Mission to Digitize Bank, Develop Mobile Ecosystem (Video); 22/03/2018 – MEDIA-Citigroup sets restrictions on gun sales by business partners- NYT; 20/04/2018 – DJ Citigroup Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (C); 21/03/2018 – MOVES- Westpac Banking, Citigroup, StanChart; 13/04/2018 – $XLF Financials turned lower after being higher this morning on earnings. $JPM $C $BAC etc; 09/04/2018 – Citigroup ‘Re-attributes’ Certain Costs Between Corporate/Other and Global Consumer Banking and Institutional Clients Group; 18/05/2018 – Citigroup Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Dutch energy company Eneco working with Citi on sale

Wunderlich Securities Inc decreased its stake in Salesforce Com (CRM) by 38.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wunderlich Securities Inc sold 2,233 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3,617 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $573,000, down from 5,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wunderlich Securities Inc who had been investing in Salesforce Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $151.73. About 6.94M shares traded or 20.02% up from the average. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 21.43% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 24/04/2018 – Magnet 360 Announces Lightning Bolt Factory, for Salesforce Lightning Bolt, Empowering Companies to Deploy Faster With Partner-; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE TO BUY MULESOFT FOR $36.00 IN CASH & 0.0711 SHRS; 20/03/2018 – CNBC: Salesforce is in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft, sources tell Reuters; 16/03/2018 – Tech company Zuora, founded by early Salesforce employee, files for $100 million IPO; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce Gives Rosy Revenue Forecast on String of Acquisitions; 21/05/2018 – Salesforce to Join Global Leaders in Paris for Inaugural Tech For Good Summit, Hosted by President of France Emmanuel Macron; 08/03/2018 – Cellcom Israel Implements Vlocity and Salesforce for B2B and B2C Digital Transformation; 26/03/2018 – ASPERA’S NEW LICENSECONTROL FOR SALESFORCE RELEASE REDUCES; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-SALESFORCE.COM INC CRM.N IN ADVANCED TALKS TO BUY MULESOFT INC MULE.N; 01/05/2018 – Spaulding Ridge LLC Acquires Buan Consulting, Broadening Services to Include Salesforce.com, CPQ and Contract Management

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.09 EPS, down 74.29% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CRM’s profit will be $69.89 million for 421.47 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% negative EPS growth.

Wunderlich Securities Inc, which manages about $1.08B and $576.65M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares S&P 500 Index (IVV) by 1,509 shares to 19,317 shares, valued at $5.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 4,988 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,326 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Short Term Corp Bond Fd Etf (VCSH).

Since January 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 44 sales for $39.02 million activity. $1.56 million worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) was sold by Benioff Marc. Another trade for 6,331 shares valued at $917,946 was made by Harris Parker on Tuesday, January 8. Weaver Amy E sold $857,751 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on Friday, February 15. Roos John Victor had sold 114 shares worth $17,051. $124,269 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) was sold by Hawkins Mark J on Wednesday, January 9. The insider Conway Craig sold 200 shares worth $29,214.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on July, 15 before the open. They expect $1.84 earnings per share, up 13.58% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.62 per share. C’s profit will be $4.25 billion for 9.51 P/E if the $1.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.87 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.60% negative EPS growth.

Kwmg Llc, which manages about $403.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl (VEA) by 22,111 shares to 532,781 shares, valued at $21.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (TIP) by 7,264 shares in the quarter, for a total of 222,339 shares, and has risen its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $791,051 activity. The insider Whitaker Michael sold 7,000 shares worth $442,708.