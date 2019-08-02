Wunderlich Securities Has Lowered Its Position in Bank Amer Com (BAC) by $1.69 Million as Market Value Rose; Discover Finl Svcs (DFS) Stock Rose While Capital Planning Advisors Has Lowered Holding

Wunderlich Securities Inc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp Com (BAC) by 65.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wunderlich Securities Inc sold 62,726 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 32,741 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $903,000, down from 95,467 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wunderlich Securities Inc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $274.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.88% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $29.49. About 76.22 million shares traded or 60.67% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 18/04/2018 – Healthcare Services at Bank of America Conference May 15; 24/04/2018 – ANGLO AMERICAN PLATINUM – MERRILL LYNCH INTERNATIONAL IS ACTING AS SOLE BOOKRUNNER IN RELATION TO PLACING; 16/05/2018 – Arch Coal Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Bank of America finance gunmaker despite its pledge; 09/04/2018 – U.S. IPOs Decrease 23% in 2018, BofA Leads; 14/05/2018 – Juniper Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 01/05/2018 – Bank of America: Dallas/Fort Worth-Area Small Business Optimism Holds Steady in 2018; 08/05/2018 – Allergan Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA QTRLY NONINTEREST EXPENSE DECLINED $196 MILLION, OR 1%, TO $13.9 BILLION; 19/04/2018 – Women Have Fundamentally Different Journeys to Financial Wellness, Merrill Lynch Study Reveals

Capital Planning Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Discover Finl Svcs (DFS) by 36.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Planning Advisors Llc sold 5,989 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.65% . The hedge fund held 10,536 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $750,000, down from 16,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Planning Advisors Llc who had been investing in Discover Finl Svcs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.36% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $87.62. About 3.08M shares traded or 59.66% up from the average. Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has risen 24.81% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.81% the S&P500. Some Historical DFS News: 13/03/2018 – Discover Financial Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – DFS FURNITURE PLC DFSD.L SAYS FILBY WILL BE SUCCEEDED BY TIM STACEY, CURRENTLY GROUP CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER; 24/05/2018 – LITHIUM POWER INTERNATIONAL – CEO EPLACEMENT PROCESS WON’T IMPEDE ONGOING DFS AND PERMITTING PROCESS IN CHILE FOR MARICUNGA LITHIUM BRINE PROJECT; 22/05/2018 – Discover Earns a Perfect 100 Score for LGBTQ Equality Five Years in a Row; 15/05/2018 – Discover Financial Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – NY DFS REPORTS NEW PACT WITH GEICO; 26/04/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $2,100 MLN VS $1,892 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 11/05/2018 – Moneycontrol.in: Lok Ranjan to continue on board of ICICI Bank: DFS Secy; 26/04/2018 – Discover Financial 1Q Net $666M; 26/04/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES QTRLY TOTAL 30+ DAY DELINQUENCY RATE EXCLUDING PCI LOANS INCREASED 26 BASIS POINTS FROM PRIOR YEAR TO 2.23%

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, up 4.55% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.42B for 10.68 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.76% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Bank Of America Reports Mixed Q2 Earnings – Benzinga” on July 17, 2019, also Schaeffersresearch.com with their article: “Analyst Upgrades BAC Stock, Targets 32% Upside – Schaeffers Research” published on June 18, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Big Bank Stocks to Buy Today – Investorplace.com” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Host Of Earnings Loom With Beyond Meat, Apple Among Highlights Ahead Of Fed, Payrolls – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Bank of America Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Wunderlich Securities Inc, which manages about $1.08B and $576.65M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alps Trust Etf Alerian Mlp (AMLP) by 50,501 shares to 81,311 shares, valued at $816,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard S&P 500 Etf (VOO) by 1,269 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,444 shares, and has risen its stake in Wisdomtree Bofa Merrill Lynch High Yield Bond Zero Duration Fund (HYZD).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cambridge Co stated it has 542,900 shares. Moreover, Old West Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has 0.42% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 0.57% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). The Ontario – Canada-based Hillsdale Investment has invested 0.02% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Incorporated Va has 38,691 shares. Connable Office reported 187,288 shares. Rmsincerbeaux Cap Management Ltd invested in 194,686 shares or 4.33% of the stock. Retirement Planning reported 9,740 shares. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Svcs Limited Liability Com has 0.27% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Moreover, Smead Mngmt has 4.37% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). 42,414 were accumulated by Gideon Cap Advisors Inc. Tci Wealth Advisors owns 13,512 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Beacon Financial Gru owns 13,477 shares. Moody Commercial Bank Division owns 380,739 shares or 0.29% of their US portfolio. Torray holds 751,372 shares.

Capital Planning Advisors Llc, which manages about $180.00 million and $327.51 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1,353 shares to 15,446 shares, valued at $3.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Baxter Intl Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 3,833 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,340 shares, and has risen its stake in Ubs Ag London Brh (AMU).

Analysts await Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.31 EPS, up 12.68% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.05 per share. DFS’s profit will be $736.90M for 9.48 P/E if the $2.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.32 actual EPS reported by Discover Financial Services for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.43% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “PULSE Study: Debit Payments Continue to Grow and Go Digital – Business Wire” on August 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Discover Financial Services declares $0.44 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Discover (DFS) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Large-cap banks cut to in-line by Morgan Stanley – Seeking Alpha” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Breakfast: Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 21, 2019.