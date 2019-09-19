Wunderlich Securities Has Lowered By $942,448 Its B. Riley Wealth Management (AAPL) Position; Alethea Capital Management Upped By $1.01 Million Its General Mtrs Co (GM) Position

Alethea Capital Management Llc increased General Mtrs Co (GM) stake by 441.97% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Alethea Capital Management Llc acquired 26,518 shares as General Mtrs Co (GM)’s stock rose 4.10%. The Alethea Capital Management Llc holds 32,518 shares with $1.25 million value, up from 6,000 last quarter. General Mtrs Co now has $54.48 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $38.16. About 2.46M shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 7.09% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 23/05/2018 – GOOG, GM, F and 1 more: Uber shutting down self-driving operations in Arizona; 26/04/2018 – TRUST FOR GM CREDITORS EXECUTED AGREEMENT APRIL 25; 15/03/2018 – GENERAL MOTORS CO – TO BUILD PRODUCTION VERSIONS OF CRUISE AV AT ORION TOWNSHIP ASSEMBLY PLANT IN MICHIGAN; 31/05/2018 – GM: $1.35B OF INVESTMENT IS SUBJECT TO GM CRUISE DEPLOYING AVS; 18/04/2018 – GM: Travis Hester Becomes President and Managing Director, GM Canada; 05/04/2018 – UK DIESEL SALES FALL 37 PCT IN MARCH – SMMT; 13/03/2018 – DETROIT (Reuters) — General Motors Co President Dan Ammann said on Monday the automaker’s troubled South Korean operations can be a “sustainable, profitable business,” if unions and the South Korean government agree quickly on a restructuring; 13/04/2018 – Rep. Ryan: Congressman Tim Ryan Statement on GM Lordstown Announcement; 15/03/2018 – GM GM.N S.KOREAN UNION WILL NOT DEMAND PAY RISE FOR THIS YEAR – UNION OFFICIAL; 03/04/2018 – COSCO GM WANG HAIMIN COMMENTS ON FLEET DEPLOYMENT AT BRIEFING

Wunderlich Securities Inc decreased B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. (AAPL) stake by 7.13% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Wunderlich Securities Inc sold 4,784 shares as B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. (AAPL)’s stock rose 1.20%. The Wunderlich Securities Inc holds 62,317 shares with $12.33M value, down from 67,101 last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now has $999.10 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.76% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $221.08. About 14.55 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 08/05/2018 – U.S. to reveal winners of drone program that has attracted top companies; 09/05/2018 – This former Facebook executive sees Apple as a massive generator of cash, but thinks the company may be slipping on the innovation side; 01/05/2018 – Apple 2Q EPS $2.73; 08/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Tech Data CEO Dutkowsky On Key Vendor Program Changes, The Distributor’s Response And Apple’s Enterprise Push; 09/05/2018 – Is Warren Buffett’s Apple bet a value trap?; 19/03/2018 – AppleInsider: Grading the rumors — assessing #Apple’s possible releases at the Chicago event on March 27; 02/05/2018 – Tech Today: Apple’s Revenge, Snap Unstructured, Google’s Headaches — Barron’s Blog; 12/03/2018 – CORRECT: APPLE’S CUE SUGGESTS CO. WON’T BUY NETFLIX; 16/03/2018 – APPLE SAYS APPLE PAY CASH ISSUE RESOLVED; 24/04/2018 – Swatch CEO Hayek sees double digit growth continuing this year – CNBC

More notable recent General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “GM commits to U.S. battery cell development – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Today’s Pickup: German Auto Parts Suppliers’ Stare At Insolvency Over Market Downturn – Benzinga” published on September 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “GM ends strikers’ healthcare; ‘junk’ floated at Moody’s – Seeking Alpha” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “GM facing nationwide strike starting at midnight – Seeking Alpha” published on September 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “4 Top Stock Trades for Monday: F, GM, TWLO, MNST – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering General Motors (NYSE:GM), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. General Motors has $6800 highest and $44 lowest target. $53.33’s average target is 39.75% above currents $38.16 stock price. General Motors had 5 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, August 2 by Citigroup. The stock of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Morgan Stanley.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 49 investors sold GM shares while 269 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 229 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 10.58% less from 1.16 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Envestnet Asset has invested 0.02% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Pathstone Family Office Llc reported 733 shares. Fiduciary Trust Co invested in 7,146 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 512,411 were accumulated by Pnc Svcs Group. Verition Fund Mgmt Limited reported 30,061 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Archford Capital Strategies Ltd reported 959 shares. Psagot House Limited stated it has 75,682 shares. Vident Advisory Limited Liability Company holds 19,019 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Edgar Lomax Va holds 278,349 shares or 0.73% of its portfolio. Skylands Cap Lc accumulated 851,850 shares. Chicago Equity Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.18% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Ingalls And Snyder Limited Com, a New York-based fund reported 415,015 shares. American Registered Invest Advisor accumulated 7,640 shares. Bessemer Group Incorporated holds 12,351 shares. Ohio-based Diamond Hill Cap Incorporated has invested 1.21% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM).

Alethea Capital Management Llc decreased Public Svc Enterprise Grp In (NYSE:PEG) stake by 30,472 shares to 6,842 valued at $402,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Smucker J M Co (NYSE:SJM) stake by 8,986 shares and now owns 3,809 shares. Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) was reduced too.

Wunderlich Securities Inc increased B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. (XLU) stake by 6,335 shares to 23,368 valued at $1.39M in 2019Q2. It also upped B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. stake by 7,200 shares and now owns 70,610 shares. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. was raised too.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79B for 19.53 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Among 26 analysts covering Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), 17 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 65% are positive. Apple has $25000 highest and $140 lowest target. $220.27’s average target is -0.37% below currents $221.08 stock price. Apple had 62 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Canaccord Genuity maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) on Wednesday, May 1 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, May 1 by Bank of America. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Goldman Sachs. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, May 1 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, May 17 by Nomura. UBS maintained the shares of AAPL in report on Monday, July 29 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 31 by Bank of America. The stock has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, June 19. Nomura maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) rating on Wednesday, July 31. Nomura has “Neutral” rating and $18500 target. The rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan with “Buy” on Thursday, March 21.