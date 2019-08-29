Wunderlich Securities Has Increased Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Position; Cim Investment Mangement Decreased By $835,176 Its Netflix (NFLX) Stake

Cim Investment Mangement Inc decreased Netflix Inc (NFLX) stake by 59.73% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cim Investment Mangement Inc sold 2,346 shares as Netflix Inc (NFLX)’s stock declined 14.74%. The Cim Investment Mangement Inc holds 1,582 shares with $564,000 value, down from 3,928 last quarter. Netflix Inc now has $130.84B valuation. The stock increased 2.42% or $7.06 during the last trading session, reaching $298.83. About 2.93M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 18/04/2018 – NETFLIX IS SAID TO HAVE EXPLORED BUYING CINEMAS: LA TIMES; 18/03/2018 – Bruce: China’s Netflix to seek at least $8 billion value in IPO; 05/03/2018 – Netflix’s Hastings Steals Spotlight With Top Wealth Gain in 2018; 16/04/2018 – Netflix Proves It Can Raise Prices Without Losing Customers; 22/03/2018 – Paste Magazine: Netflix Takes a Stab at Old-School Horror with the Spooky, Ghostly Requiem; 21/05/2018 – Barack and Michelle Obama to produce content for Netflix; 29/03/2018 – Mike George Envisions Qurate Retail as the Netflix of Commerce; 27/04/2018 – Netflix Could Soon Pass Disney in Market Value — Barrons.com; 18/04/2018 – Fierce Wireless: Comcast debuts Netflix bundles; 08/05/2018 – Time Warner Views Netflix as a Fading Star via @NYTimes – this did not age well

Wunderlich Securities Inc increased Unitedhealth Group (UNH) stake by 32.09% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wunderlich Securities Inc acquired 2,263 shares as Unitedhealth Group (UNH)’s stock rose 7.36%. The Wunderlich Securities Inc holds 9,314 shares with $2.30 million value, up from 7,051 last quarter. Unitedhealth Group now has $219.51B valuation. The stock increased 1.88% or $4.28 during the last trading session, reaching $231.63. About 2.59M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Wunderlich Securities Inc decreased Docusign Inc stake by 7,413 shares to 44,053 valued at $2.28M in 2019Q1. It also reduced First Trust Nasdaq Rising Dividend Achievers Fund (RDVY) stake by 33,600 shares and now owns 18,400 shares. Ishares S&P 500 Growth Etf (IVW) was reduced too.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III had bought 6,430 shares worth $1.50 million. Shares for $4.64 million were bought by WICHMANN DAVID S on Friday, May 3.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cambridge Inv Advisors Incorporated, a Iowa-based fund reported 98,133 shares. Northern Tru Corp holds 0.74% or 12.06M shares. Everett Harris Ca holds 0.01% or 827 shares in its portfolio. Cullinan Assocs invested in 44,630 shares. Retirement Sys Of Alabama has 0.95% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 791,103 shares. Copeland Capital Management stated it has 0.22% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Hilltop Hldgs reported 0.31% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Of Vermont stated it has 11,757 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. 29,854 were reported by Johnson Inv Counsel. Ls Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 21,339 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has 0.02% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Convergence Ptnrs Ltd Company invested 0.37% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Main Street Research Lc has 1,000 shares. 9,914 are owned by Duncker Streett. 18,059 are held by Buckingham Asset Management Limited Liability Com.

Among 5 analysts covering UnitedHealth (NYSE:UNH), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. UnitedHealth has $310 highest and $23800 lowest target. $271.33’s average target is 17.14% above currents $231.63 stock price. UnitedHealth had 14 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 12 by Cantor Fitzgerald. As per Friday, July 12, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, April 17 report. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Raymond James. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Wednesday, April 17. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Wednesday, April 17.

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, up 17.98% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.89 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $459.73M for 71.15 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Life Ins owns 11,615 shares for 0.56% of their portfolio. Virtu Limited Liability Corp holds 0.24% or 11,959 shares. Atika Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 32,000 shares. 895 are held by Advisory Rech. Keybank Association Oh owns 64,878 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Barrett Asset Management Ltd Liability Company accumulated 360 shares. Orrstown Finance Serv invested 0.86% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 55,037 shares. Foster Dykema Cabot And Ma reported 1,010 shares. Ballentine Ltd Liability holds 0.02% or 1,348 shares in its portfolio. Goodwin Daniel L owns 0.34% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 2,100 shares. 1,257 are owned by Utd Asset Strategies. Prudential Public Ltd holds 0% or 2,044 shares. Regal Inv Advisors Limited Liability Corp owns 586 shares. Crestwood Cap Management LP invested in 3.79% or 18,792 shares.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $2.00 million activity. On Thursday, August 8 SMITH BRADFORD L bought $2.00M worth of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) or 6,499 shares.

Cim Investment Mangement Inc increased Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE) stake by 3,500 shares to 6,665 valued at $1.78 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) stake by 933 shares and now owns 1,662 shares. Allergan Plc was raised too.

Among 12 analysts covering Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), 9 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Netflix has $480 highest and $183 lowest target. $418.15’s average target is 39.93% above currents $298.83 stock price. Netflix had 21 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Wednesday, April 17. As per Wednesday, June 19, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. Imperial Capital maintained Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray on Thursday, March 7. Oppenheimer maintained Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) on Wednesday, April 17 with “Outperform” rating. The stock has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Tuesday, April 16. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, March 19 with “Buy”. As per Wednesday, April 17, the company rating was maintained by Wedbush. Buckingham Research maintained Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) rating on Wednesday, April 17. Buckingham Research has “Neutral” rating and $358 target. Buckingham Research downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $382 target in Friday, March 8 report.