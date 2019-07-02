Wunderlich Securities Has Increased Its Holding in Cheniere Energy Partners LP Com Unit Reptg Limited (CQP) by $389,500; Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Stake Boosted by Gabalex Capital Management Llc

Wunderlich Securities Inc increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners LP Com Unit Reptg Limited (CQP) by 158.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wunderlich Securities Inc bought 9,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,500 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $650,000, up from 6,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wunderlich Securities Inc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Partners LP Com Unit Reptg Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $42.78. About 135,572 shares traded. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEMKT:CQP) has risen 34.97% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.54% the S&P500. Some Historical CQP News: 05/03/2018 – Cheniere and GAIL Celebrate Commencement of 20-year LNG Contract; 20/04/2018 – CHENIERE ENGAGES JOINT LEAD ARRANGERS TO ARRANGE DEBT FINANCING; 15/05/2018 – Cheniere Partners With the D10 to Showcase Houston’s Athleticism, Philanthropy; 05/03/2018 – CHENIERE & GAIL CELEBRATE COMMENCEMENT OF 20-YEAR LNG CONTRACT; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Partners 1Q EBITDA $659M; 06/03/2018 – Exclusive – Cheniere preps debt for next LNG train; 05/03/2018 Cheniere’s Souki Says Natural Gas Becoming a Commodity Business (Video); 22/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY – PLANS TO ISSUE A FULL NOTICE TO PROCEED TO BECHTEL TO CONTINUE CONSTRUCTION WHICH BEGAN IN LATE 2017 UNDER LIMITED NOTICE TO PROCEED; 17/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC – PROPOSED DEAL CONSIDERATION REPRESENTS A VALUE OF $28.24 PER COMMON SHARE OF CHENIERE PARTNERS HOLDINGS; 27/04/2018 – Cheniere Energy Partners Declares Increase in Quarterly Distributions

Gabalex Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabalex Capital Management Llc bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.84% with the market. The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.55M, up from 75,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabalex Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $47.5. About 4.75M shares traded. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 35.45% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.88% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Sees 2Q EPS 26c; 22/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Consumer Products Group Brings Franchises of the Future, Esports and Fan-Favorite Properties to Licensing Expo 2018; 22/05/2018 – Hasbro Joins Blizzard Entertainment’s Overwatch® in the Fight for the Future as Master Toy Licensee; 19/04/2018 – Activision Joins Forces with USO to Celebrate Service Members; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC – COMPANY INCREASES CY 2018 REVENUES AND EPS OUTLOOK; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard 1Q EPS 65c; 04/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard: dead dangerous; 29/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Announces Sale of Special Call of Duty®: WWII Fear Not Pack to Support the Placement of Veterans into High Quality Jobs; 10/04/2018 – Call of Duty: WWII ‘The War Machine’ DLC Pack Rolls out Today; 30/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC.’S SR UNSECURED

Gabalex Capital Management Llc, which manages about $399.75 million and $346.16 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc by 1,500 shares to 2,500 shares, valued at $4.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 125,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 175,000 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 89 investors sold ATVI shares while 195 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 644.31 million shares or 2.16% less from 658.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Victory Cap Mgmt Inc holds 0.01% or 103,578 shares in its portfolio. Andra Ap reported 111,100 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. First Allied Advisory Serv owns 29,882 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Natl Bank Of America Corporation De invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Alps Advsrs Inc holds 9,452 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Trust Of Vermont holds 0.18% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) or 46,166 shares. Insight 2811 holds 0.38% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) or 10,938 shares. Moreover, Fifth Third National Bank has 0.01% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 1.25 million shares. Swiss Savings Bank accumulated 2.42 million shares. Steinberg Glob Asset stated it has 0.37% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Point72 Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership accumulated 480,700 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Lc holds 120,796 shares. Nuwave Invest Mgmt Ltd Com invested in 0% or 33 shares. Retail Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 411,423 shares.

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $4.30 million activity.

