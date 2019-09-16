Wunderlich Securities Has Increased Its B. Riley Wealth Management (XOM) Holding; As Alibaba Grp Shs Adr (BABA) Shares Declined, Holder Interactive Financial Advisors Decreased Holding by $7.35 Million

Wunderlich Securities Inc increased its stake in B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. (XOM) by 162.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wunderlich Securities Inc bought 45,836 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 74,069 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.68M, up from 28,233 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wunderlich Securities Inc who had been investing in B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $312.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $73.78. About 9.23 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 12/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – WOODS WAS ELECTED CHAIRMAN OF BOARD AND CEO OF EXXONMOBIL EFFECTIVE JANUARY 1, 2017; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil: Plan Projects Double-Digit Rates of Return in All Three Segments; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH GOVERNMENT: REDUCTION TO 12 BCM GRONINGEN GAS PRODUCTION COULD COME BEFORE OCTOBER 2022; 27/04/2018 – Total says first Kaombo FPSO vessel has arrived in Angola; 28/03/2018 – ExxonMobil to Release 2017 Financial and Operating Review; 27/04/2018 – EXXON PAPUA NEW GUINEA BACK TO NORMAL BY EARLY MAY AFTER QUAKE; 20/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL CONSIDERS POLYPROPYLENE PRODUCTION EXPANSION; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q U.S. Downstream Net $319M; 18/04/2018 – Commodities trader Gunvor joins transparency group EITI; 10/05/2018 – Exxon’s Baton Rouge refinery restarts crude unit

Interactive Financial Advisors decreased its stake in Alibaba Grp Shs Adr (BABA) by 87.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Interactive Financial Advisors sold 43,462 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 6,432 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.09 million, down from 49,894 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors who had been investing in Alibaba Grp Shs Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $458.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.71% or $3.07 during the last trading session, reaching $176.1. About 5.62M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 18/04/2018 – Oath Hires Former Alibaba Group Executive as Pres & COO; 28/04/2018 – New York Post: STX CEO spotted with Alibaba exec after draft for IPO listing; 23/04/2018 – Alibaba-backed startup unveils ‘intelligent’ SUV in China; 20/03/2018 – Altaba Grapples With Its Huge Alibaba Stake — Barrons.com; 23/03/2018 – Poland – Factors to Watch March 23; 24/04/2018 – Alibaba’s Travel Brand Fliggy Announced Strategic Partnership with House Sharing Platform Xiaozhu; 13/04/2018 – ALIBABA PICTURES GROUP LTD SEES NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE FOR 15 MTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 BETWEEN RMB1.6 BLN AND RMB1.7 BLN; 26/04/2018 – JIM CHANOS SAYS CHINA’S DEBT PROBLEMS STILL CONTINUE TO BE THERE- CNBC; 12/04/2018 – Esri and Alibaba Cloud Working Together to Bring Enhanced Location Intelligence Technology to Cloud Users; 15/03/2018 – JAKARTA — Alibaba Group Holding is expanding its cloud computing business in Asia’s emerging economies by building local data centers, aiming to outpace U.S. rivals like Amazon in the race to capture the region’s fast-growing technology market

Interactive Financial Advisors, which manages about $178.01M and $218.02M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Iboxx $ Investment Grade Co Etf (LQD) by 28,967 shares to 152,833 shares, valued at $19.01M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Currencyshares Swiss Franc Trust by 6,585 shares in the quarter, for a total of 75,870 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares North American Natural Res Etf (IGE).

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.22 EPS, up 20.79% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.01 per share. BABA’s profit will be $3.18B for 36.09 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual EPS reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.86% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 537 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.14% less from 2.24 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

