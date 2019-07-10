Wunderlich Securities Has Increased By $528,240 Its Exxon Mobil Com (XOM) Position; Seachange International (SEAC) Sentiment Is 1

Seachange International Inc (SEAC) investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.41, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 20 funds increased and opened new stock positions, while 20 sold and decreased stock positions in Seachange International Inc. The funds in our database now possess: 14.02 million shares, down from 16.35 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Seachange International Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 14 Increased: 8 New Position: 12.

Wunderlich Securities Inc increased Exxon Mobil Corp Com (XOM) stake by 30.53% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wunderlich Securities Inc acquired 6,603 shares as Exxon Mobil Corp Com (XOM)’s stock rose 0.16%. The Wunderlich Securities Inc holds 28,233 shares with $2.28 million value, up from 21,630 last quarter. Exxon Mobil Corp Com now has $328.28B valuation. The stock increased 1.41% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $77.51. About 6.16 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 30/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) CEO Darren Woods Hosts 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (Transcript); 27/04/2018 – EXXON VICE PRESIDENT WOODBURY COMMENTS DURING CONFERENCE CALL; 16/04/2018 – China shale gas output to nearly double over 3 years – consultancy; 08/05/2018 – Papua New Guinea LNG mid-term deals to be finalised in H1 2018; 26/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Extends Exceed XP Portfolio with New Grade for High Performance Coextrusion Films; 15/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $82.5 FROM $70; 07/03/2018 – GM CEO Wants EV Tax Credits, Exxon Boosts Spending: Energy Wrap; 29/03/2018 – Caproni dismissed the lawsuit with prejudice, meaning Exxon cannot bring it again; 13/03/2018 – Germany’s 2017 oil output fell 6 percent, gas down 8 percent; 07/03/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N CEO WOODS SAYS NOT TRYING TO COMPETE WITH LEGACY OF PREDECESSORS LEE RAYMOND, REX TILLERSON

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Exxon Mobil: The Upstream Powerhouse Has Returned – Seeking Alpha” published on June 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Exxon Mobil updates on Q2 performance – Seeking Alpha” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “With Concerns Mounting, FuelCell Wins Deal With Exxon Mobil – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Exxon wraps expansion project at Singapore refinery – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 6,367 are held by Dock Street Asset Mgmt. Sentinel Lba invested in 0.21% or 9,761 shares. Doliver Advisors Limited Partnership reported 43.79% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Strategic Wealth Group Inc Lc holds 0.39% or 57,235 shares in its portfolio. 43,710 are owned by Legacy Ptnrs Inc. Ronna Sue Cohen stated it has 896,597 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt accumulated 108,594 shares or 1.15% of the stock. Tci Wealth Advsrs Inc stated it has 2.66% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). 26,911 are held by Blue Financial. First Trust, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 134,349 shares. Woodmont Inv Counsel Limited Liability Company reported 62,091 shares stake. Managed Asset Portfolios Limited Liability, a Michigan-based fund reported 270,256 shares. Dowling & Yahnke Ltd Liability Corp has 104,273 shares. D L Carlson Group Inc reported 0.96% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Amer Century Companies Inc has 0.07% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

Wunderlich Securities Inc decreased Vanguard Intermediate (BIV) stake by 117,234 shares to 7,055 valued at $592,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Spdr Index Shs Fds S&P Emerging Mkts Sm Cap Etf (EWX) stake by 35,468 shares and now owns 101,926 shares. Invesco Powershares Qqq Tr was reduced too.

Among 10 analysts covering Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Exxon Mobil had 20 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Mizuho maintained the shares of XOM in report on Thursday, March 7 with “Hold” rating. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 7 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 20 by Societe Generale. The rating was maintained by HSBC with “Buy” on Thursday, March 14. The firm has “Buy” rating by HSBC given on Wednesday, February 20. The rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan with “Hold” on Tuesday, February 26. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform” on Wednesday, April 3. As per Monday, June 24, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 7 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, February 19.

Analysts await SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $-0.10 earnings per share, up 56.52% or $0.13 from last year’s $-0.23 per share. After $-0.19 actual earnings per share reported by SeaChange International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -47.37% EPS growth.

SeaChange International, Inc. provides multiscreen video, advertising, and premium over the top video services and products that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and television advertising content to cable system operators, satellite operators, and telecommunications and media companies worldwide. The company has market cap of $66.26 million. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution that is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices, as well as SeaChange Rave, an OTT video platform that provides managed services for media companies and service providers. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides advertising products, such as SeaChange Infusion, an advanced advertising platform to maximize advertising revenue across multiscreen, broadcast, on-demand, and OTT viewing.

Roumell Asset Management Llc holds 3.17% of its portfolio in SeaChange International, Inc. for 979,430 shares. Eidelman Virant Capital owns 633,000 shares or 0.59% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Managed Asset Portfolios Llc has 0.05% invested in the company for 140,225 shares. The Connecticut-based Bourgeon Capital Management Llc has invested 0.03% in the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 1.26 million shares.

The stock increased 32.12% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $1.81. About 2.68M shares traded or 1871.57% up from the average. SeaChange International, Inc. (SEAC) has declined 60.26% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 64.69% the S&P500. Some Historical SEAC News: 16/04/2018 – SEACHANGE INTERNATIONAL INC SEAC.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $80 MLN TO $90 MLN; 16/04/2018 – SeaChange 4Q Non-GAAP Income From Operations 10c/Share; 16/04/2018 – SeaChange 4Q Net $20.6M; 16/04/2018 – SeaChange 4Q Cont Ops EPS 4c; 16/04/2018 – SeaChange Sees FY19 Cont Ops Loss/Shr 6c-EPS 9c; 16/04/2018 – SeaChange 4Q EPS 58c; 16/04/2018 – SeaChange Sees FY19 Rev $80M-$90M; 16/04/2018 – SEAC SEES 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 11C TO 15C, EST. LOSS/SHR 1.0C; 15/05/2018 – DSC Advisors Buys New 1% Position in Seachange; 16/04/2018 – SEACHANGE 4Q REV. $22.9M, EST. $22.9M

More notable recent SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “MDR, AMRX, LEVI and MFGP among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” on July 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After-Hours Earnings Report for April 10, 2019 : BBBY, SEAC – Nasdaq” published on April 10, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “SeaChange Acquires Xstream Nasdaq:SEAC – GlobeNewswire” on February 11, 2019. More interesting news about SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 12/11/2018: SEAC,LPTH,CAMP – Nasdaq” published on December 11, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After-Hours Earnings Report for June 6, 2019 : DOCU, MTN, OLLI, GES, ZUMZ, SEAC – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $2.52 million activity.