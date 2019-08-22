Wunderlich Securities Has Decreased Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) Holding by $456,688; As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Share Price Declined, Cim Investment Mangement Lifted by $1.35 Million Its Position

Wunderlich Securities Inc decreased its stake in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) by 60.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wunderlich Securities Inc sold 28,543 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 18,665 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $299,000, down from 47,208 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wunderlich Securities Inc who had been investing in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $14.3. About 314,795 shares traded. Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) has 0.00% since August 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Cim Investment Mangement Inc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 39.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cim Investment Mangement Inc bought 757 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 2,665 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.75M, up from 1,908 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $895.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $12.31 during the last trading session, reaching $1811.23. About 1.72M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 29/03/2018 – Amazon Pushes Discretionary Sector Lower; 10 Of 11 Sectors Higher — MarketWatch; 22/05/2018 – Russia Today: Surveillance state? Amazon selling facial recognition technology to govt `threatens freedom’; 14/03/2018 – Denny’s Grows Digital Ordering Network Through Skill for Amazon Alexa; 18/05/2018 – Netgem launches SoundBox HD: New Smart Soundbar With Amazon Prime Video and Alexa Voice Control; 14/05/2018 – Amazon pledges to include women and minority candidates in board search after shareholder complaint; 06/03/2018 – Amazon Has Massive Expansion Plans for Seattle, Let Alone HQ2; 04/04/2018 – Amazon may reportedly rival Walmart with bid to buy India’s Flipkart; 13/03/2018 – Amazon’s Advertising Beast Won’t Badly Bite Facebook, Google — Barron’s Blog; 03/04/2018 – Canvas by lnstructure Now Available in Canada; 08/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: RPT-EXCLUSIVE-Amazon.com readies move to sell electronics directly in Brazil

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold KYN shares while 42 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 26.32 million shares or 6.18% less from 28.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 406,486 are owned by Raymond James & Assocs. First Republic Inc stated it has 111,373 shares. Bb&T Securities Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.03% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). M&T National Bank stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Zwj Inv Counsel Inc reported 607,812 shares or 0.8% of all its holdings. 19,000 are owned by Northeast Fincl Consultants. Jfs Wealth Advsrs Limited Company invested in 4,450 shares. Fiduciary Fincl Service Of The Southwest Tx owns 25,713 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Shoker Counsel owns 43,769 shares. Invesco Limited holds 0% or 327,346 shares. Millennium Management Limited Co holds 40,390 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Coe Ltd Llc holds 24,825 shares or 0.46% of its portfolio. Sit Inv has 60,000 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Diversified Trust Communication holds 0.01% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) or 11,357 shares. Guggenheim Capital Lc accumulated 373,226 shares.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.02 million activity. On Thursday, June 20 the insider THACKER WILLIAM L bought $80,515.

Wunderlich Securities Inc, which manages about $1.08 billion and $576.65 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (NYSE:XOM) by 6,603 shares to 28,233 shares, valued at $2.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Powershares Sp500 Low Volatility Etf by 9,942 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,272 shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group (NYSE:UNH).

Cim Investment Mangement Inc, which manages about $1.03B and $260.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares S&P Smcap 600 (IJR) by 10,030 shares to 51,142 shares, valued at $3.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,185 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,121 shares, and cut its stake in First Industrial Realty Tr (NYSE:FR).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atlantic Union Bancorporation Corporation reported 0.97% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Ingalls & Snyder Ltd Llc stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 22,156 were accumulated by Daiwa Securities Group Inc Incorporated. Patten Inc has 133 shares. Ssi Investment Incorporated reported 0.13% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Highstreet Asset Inc has 0.37% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Connecticut-based Verition Fund Llc has invested 0.24% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Zeke Cap Ltd Llc holds 2.75% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 16,626 shares. Nadler Fincl Group holds 1,647 shares or 0.93% of its portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Boston Limited has invested 2.23% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). United American Secs (D B A Uas Asset Management) reported 18,461 shares stake. Allen Management Ltd holds 67,985 shares or 3.79% of its portfolio. Adams Asset Advsrs Ltd Llc owns 150 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Stelac Advisory Services Limited Co, a New York-based fund reported 568 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd, a New York-based fund reported 29,560 shares.