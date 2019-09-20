Wunderlich Securities Has Decreased Its Position in B. Riley Wealth Management (HON) by $1.55 Million; Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Shareholder Taurus Asset Management Boosted Holding by $4.74 Million as Valuation Rose

Taurus Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 41.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taurus Asset Management Llc bought 18,815 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 63,671 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.05M, up from 44,856 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taurus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $255.2. About 532,769 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500.

Wunderlich Securities Inc decreased its stake in B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. (HON) by 33.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wunderlich Securities Inc sold 8,918 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 17,399 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.04 million, down from 26,317 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wunderlich Securities Inc who had been investing in B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $166.99. About 1.01 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION 4Q REV. 6.4B RUPEES; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS THE MORE SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON THE COMPANY IS THE SECONDARY EFFECT FROM THE PRICE INFLATION ON NONIMPORTED STEEL AND ALUMINUM – CONF CALL; 09/04/2018 – Honeywell’s New Satcom System Brings Worldwide Voice And Data Connectivity To Cockpit And Cabin; 12/03/2018 – Honeywell, other US companies look to benefit from China’s gigantic ‘Belt and Road’ initiative; 24/05/2018 – Thailand’s IRPC To Build Large Aromatics Complex With Honeywell Technology; 16/05/2018 – Honeywell Hosts Safety And Productivity Solutions Investor Showcase; Highlights Innovative Technologies That Are Driving Organi; 29/05/2018 – Honeywell’s New Connected, Wearable Detector Enhances Safety For Workers In Dangerous Confined Spaces; 16/04/2018 – BALL AEROSPACE TO COLLABORATE WITH HONEYWELL; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA LTD HONE.NS SAYS CO APPROVED APPOINTMENT OF AMIT KUMAR TANTIA AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA LTD HONE.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 6.40 BLN RUPEES VS 6.01 BLN RUPEES YR AGO

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45 billion for 20.77 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

Wunderlich Securities Inc, which manages about $1.08B and $650.77 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. (AMLP) by 48,823 shares to 130,134 shares, valued at $1.28M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 42 investors sold HON shares while 503 reduced holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 49 investors sold BDX shares while 364 reduced holdings.

Taurus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $738.50 million and $733.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 32,490 shares to 106,132 shares, valued at $22.04M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

