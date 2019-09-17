Wunderlich Securities Has Decreased Its B. Riley Wealth Management (RSG) Stake as Stock Value Rose; As Ciena (CIEN) Market Valuation Rose, American International Group Cut by $3.93 Million Its Stake

Wunderlich Securities Inc decreased its stake in B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. (RSG) by 16.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wunderlich Securities Inc sold 4,432 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.08% . The institutional investor held 22,818 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.98M, down from 27,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wunderlich Securities Inc who had been investing in B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $85.54. About 755,063 shares traded. Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) has risen 23.90% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.90% the S&P500.

American International Group Inc decreased its stake in Ciena Corp (CIEN) by 25.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American International Group Inc sold 95,963 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.85% . The institutional investor held 279,818 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.51 million, down from 375,781 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American International Group Inc who had been investing in Ciena Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.09% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $40.42. About 1.86 million shares traded. Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) has risen 78.24% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CIEN News: 31/05/2018 – Ciena Announces Intent To Acquire Packet Design; 26/04/2018 – CIENA DOESN’T EXPECT ANY CHANGES TO AT&T’S FIBER TO TOWER PLANS; 27/03/2018 – Ciena Introduces Enhanced Policy Capabilities for its Blue Planet Platform Leveraging ONAP Elements; 31/05/2018 – CIENA: INTENT TO BUY PACKET DESIGN; 15/05/2018 – GlobeNet Strengthens its Latin American Submarine Network with Ciena; 06/03/2018 – Ciena 1Q Adj EPS 15c; 15/05/2018 – GLOBENET IN PACT WITH CIENA FOR LATAM SUBMARINE NETWORK; 03/05/2018 – Eletronet Collaborates with Ciena for High-Speed and Cost-Effective Data Transport; 15/05/2018 – Shapiro Capital Management Buys New 1.8% Position in Ciena; 06/03/2018 – CORRECT: CIENA SEES FY BLENDED GAAP TAX RATE 29%: PRESENTATION

American International Group Inc, which manages about $24.76 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) by 18,026 shares to 80,448 shares, valued at $2.43M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Russell Mid Cap Growth (IWP) by 4,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,194 shares, and has risen its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.

Analysts await Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.87 EPS, up 6.10% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.82 per share. RSG’s profit will be $279.05M for 24.58 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual EPS reported by Republic Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.13% EPS growth.