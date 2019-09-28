Wunderlich Securities Has Cut Its B. Riley Wealth Management (FB) Stake; P&F Industries (PFIN) Sentiment Is 0.8

Wunderlich Securities Inc decreased B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. (FB) stake by 16.6% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Wunderlich Securities Inc sold 5,295 shares as B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. (FB)’s stock rose 0.62%. The Wunderlich Securities Inc holds 26,610 shares with $5.14M value, down from 31,905 last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now has $505.26B valuation. The stock decreased 1.67% or $3.01 during the last trading session, reaching $177.1. About 14.66 million shares traded or 2.46% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 25/04/2018 – Facebook 1Q Mobile DAUs Quarter End 1.45B; 28/03/2018 – FACEBOOK TO PROPOSE UPDATES TO TERMS OF SERVICE, DATA POLICY; 29/03/2018 – RT @CNBC: Ad industry sources slam Facebook’s latest privacy move, say it consolidates Facebook’s control; 08/05/2018 – Mike Schroepfer, Facebook’s CTO, is managing a new group called “New Platforms and Infra.” This group will include efforts like VR, augmented reality and the newly formed blockchain group. 9/; 19/03/2018 – ANALYSIS-Privacy issues emerge as major business risk for Facebook; 02/05/2018 – jason miller: Sources: Facebook Has Fired Multiple Employees for Snooping on Users; 11/04/2018 – Facebook is center stage this week as founder Mark Zuckerberg testifies to Congress over issues relating to its mismanagement of user data and privacy; 12/04/2018 – Companies like Google, Apple and Facebook are signing a relatively new type of deal that supports new U.S. renewable energy projects; 22/05/2018 – MANY EUROPEANS USED FACEBOOK SAFETY CHECK TOOL AFTER ATTACKS-ZUCKERBERG; 30/03/2018 – New York Post: Memo reveals Facebook VP wanted growth even if it `cost a life’

P&F Industries Inc (PFIN) investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.45, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. The ratio has dropped, as 4 active investment managers increased and opened new stock positions, while 5 cut down and sold their holdings in P&F Industries Inc. The active investment managers in our database now own: 112,366 shares, up from 109,683 shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding P&F Industries Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 2 Increased: 4 New Position: 0.

Wunderlich Securities Inc increased B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. stake by 14,965 shares to 20,583 valued at $757,000 in 2019Q2. It also upped B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. stake by 10,108 shares and now owns 25,380 shares. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. (MNA) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Davis Capital Prtn Ltd Company holds 2.68% or 175,000 shares in its portfolio. Rench Wealth Management reported 0.3% stake. Meridian Invest Counsel has 0.33% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 3,080 shares. Martingale Asset Management LP reported 416,572 shares. 1,989 were reported by Asset Management. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm has 4.19% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Mcgowan Group Incorporated Asset Mgmt has 0.04% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Hamel Associates owns 1.17% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 13,826 shares. Lodestar Investment Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company Il stated it has 2,391 shares. Pecaut And Com owns 1,955 shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. Aimz Advsr holds 1.9% or 14,312 shares in its portfolio. Leuthold Grp Ltd Co has invested 0.79% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). State Bank Of Hawaii has invested 0.45% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Mairs & reported 1,300 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Select Equity Group Lp reported 0% stake.

Among 6 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Facebook has $24500 highest and $195 lowest target. $222.14’s average target is 25.43% above currents $177.1 stock price. Facebook had 16 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Tuesday, April 9. The company was maintained on Wednesday, June 19 by JMP Securities. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, April 4 by Guggenheim. As per Friday, August 2, the company rating was reinitiated by M Partners. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, June 19 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy”. Oppenheimer maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, June 24 report.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 22.82 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity. The insider THIEL PETER sold 22,246 shares worth $4.05 million.

It closed at $6.5 lastly. It is down 5.83% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.83% the S&P500.

P&F Industries, Inc., through its subsidiaries, makes and/or imports air-powered tools and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $20.44 million. The firm designs, imports, and sells pneumatic hand tools, including sanders, grinders, drills, saws, and impact wrenches under the Florida Pneumatic, Universal Tool, and AIRCAT or NITROCAT names through in-house sales personnel and manufacturersÂ’ representatives to retailers, distributors, and private label customers; and markets pipe and bolt dies, pipe taps, wrenches, vises and stands, pipe and tubing cutting equipment, hydrostatic test pumps, and replacement electrical components for various pipe cutting and threading machines through industrial distributors and contractors. It has a 3.74 P/E ratio. It also makes and distributes industrial pneumatic tools, such as impact wrenches, grinders, drills, and motors under the ATP brand for refinery, chemical, power generation, heavy construction, oil, and mining companies; a line of pneumatic tool replacement parts to original equipment manufacturers ; high pressure stoppers for hydrostatic testing fabricated pipes under the Thaxton brand name; and a line of siphons under the Eureka name.

Bank Of America Corp De holds 0% of its portfolio in P&F Industries, Inc. for 188 shares. Blackrock Inc. owns 689 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc has 0% invested in the company for 11,688 shares. The Germany-based Deutsche Bank Ag has invested 0% in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp, a Texas-based fund reported 63,260 shares.