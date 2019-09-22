Wunderlich Securities Cut Its B. Riley Wealth Management (INTC) Holding; Lsv Asset Management Has Boosted World Fuel Services (INT) Position By $13.89 Million

Wunderlich Securities Inc decreased B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. (INTC) stake by 15.72% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Wunderlich Securities Inc sold 8,491 shares as B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. (INTC)’s stock declined 0.41%. The Wunderlich Securities Inc holds 45,539 shares with $2.18 million value, down from 54,030 last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now has $224.69 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.65% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $50.72. About 38.63M shares traded or 80.72% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 22/03/2018 – Self-driving car industry confronts trust issues after Uber crash; 19/04/2018 – Sen. Rich Burr: Advisory: Senate Intel Committee to Hold Confirmation Hearing for Gina Haspel to Head CIA; 09/05/2018 – THREE COMPANIES WIN $550.8 MLN BLANKET PURCHASE AGREEMENT TO SUPPLY MCAFEE SOFTWARE TO U.S. DEFENSE DEPARTMENT -PENTAGON; 19/03/2018 – INTEL ELECTS RISA LAVIZZO-MOUREY TO BOARD; 12/03/2018 – House Intel Republicans find ‘no evidence’ of Trump-Russia collusion; 06/03/2018 – DoD: Intel Chiefs Tell Senate Committee of Dangers to America; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – QTRLY REVENUE WAS $16.1 BILLION VS $14.8 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 03/04/2018 – The firm says the company can also improve its product development times if it ditches Intel’s products; 15/05/2018 – ON24 Names Ian Halifax Chief Financial Officer as Company Accelerates Growth; 25/04/2018 – Glogou Launches RapidChain Marketing Services for Blockchain Based Products and Services

Lsv Asset Management increased World Fuel Services Corporation (INT) stake by 126.06% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Lsv Asset Management acquired 396,850 shares as World Fuel Services Corporation (INT)’s stock rose 28.63%. The Lsv Asset Management holds 711,650 shares with $25.59 million value, up from 314,800 last quarter. World Fuel Services Corporation now has $2.59 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $39.65. About 1.48 million shares traded or 195.01% up from the average. World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) has risen 42.27% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.27% the S&P500. Some Historical INT News: 15/05/2018 – World Fuel May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 19th Straight Gain; 23/04/2018 – DJ World Fuel Services Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INT); 27/04/2018 – World Fuel Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – World Fuel Services 1Q Adj EPS 52c; 26/04/2018 – WORLD FUEL 1Q REV. $9.18B, EST. $9.12B; 14/03/2018 – World Fuel May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 17th Straight Gain; 12/03/2018 Inflation Misses Across the World Fuel Debate at Central Banks; 26/04/2018 – World Fuel Services 1Q Net $31.2M; 26/04/2018 – World Fuel Services 1Q Rev $9.18B; 24/05/2018 – World Fuel Services Corporation Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.17, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 19 investors sold INT shares while 75 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 59.54 million shares or 1.20% less from 60.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Veritable Limited Partnership accumulated 8,244 shares. Moreover, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP has 0.08% invested in World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT). Voloridge Invest Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.04% of its portfolio in World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT). Pennsylvania-based Brandywine Inv Management Limited Company has invested 0.06% in World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT). Td Asset has 8,269 shares. Ameriprise Financial reported 401,304 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Citadel Advsrs, Illinois-based fund reported 72,951 shares. Glenmede Na reported 691 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tower Cap (Trc) owns 1,028 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Invesco Limited invested in 0% or 544,823 shares. Renaissance Tech stated it has 338,673 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Catalyst Capital Advsrs Ltd Co reported 0.03% in World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT). Metropolitan Life Com holds 0.03% in World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) or 39,658 shares. Amp Limited holds 6,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Principal Fincl Group Inc reported 0.01% in World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT).

Lsv Asset Management decreased Dime Community Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) stake by 250,077 shares to 1.07M valued at $20.31M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Archer (NYSE:ADM) stake by 734,838 shares and now owns 3.76 million shares. Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 78 investors sold INTC shares while 717 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 523 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 1.66% less from 2.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Homrich And Berg accumulated 71,124 shares. Walter Keenan Financial Consulting Mi Adv has 2.59% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Northeast Consultants Inc invested 0.03% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Edgestream Prtn LP has 397,129 shares. Moreover, Oberweis Asset Mgmt has 0.07% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 7,873 shares. New England Rech And Mngmt stated it has 60,937 shares or 1.98% of all its holdings. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma holds 0.13% or 183,616 shares. Fincl Bank Of Nova Scotia, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 1.21M shares. Cadinha And Limited Liability Co holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 28,348 shares. Paragon Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 178,705 shares. Sandhill Limited Liability Company owns 0.11% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 17,728 shares. Fincl Management Professionals owns 2,303 shares. 199,919 were accumulated by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Hamlin Management Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 983,655 shares or 2.02% of the stock. Moreover, Triangle Wealth Management has 0.81% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 33,478 shares.

Wunderlich Securities Inc increased B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. (CSM) stake by 6,163 shares to 168,043 valued at $11.84M in 2019Q2. It also upped B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. (PFF) stake by 32,722 shares and now owns 71,051 shares. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. (SPY) was raised too.

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, down 11.43% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.49 billion for 10.23 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.98% EPS growth.

Among 10 analysts covering Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), 6 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Intel has $65 highest and $37.5000 lowest target. $55.49’s average target is 9.40% above currents $50.72 stock price. Intel had 24 analyst reports since March 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, April 26 report. The company was maintained on Friday, July 26 by Robert W. Baird. Wedbush maintained the shares of INTC in report on Friday, July 26 with “Underperform” rating. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Friday, April 26 with “Buy”. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Friday, April 5. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of INTC in report on Monday, June 10 with “Overweight” rating. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Thursday, May 9 by Wells Fargo. On Friday, July 26 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The company was maintained on Monday, July 22 by Bank of America. The firm has “Buy” rating by Mizuho given on Friday, May 10.