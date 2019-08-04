Wunderlich Securities Continues to Hold Holding in Starbucks (SBUX); Atlanta Capital Management Co Stake in Integra Lifesciences Hldgs C (IART) Has Cut by $745,085

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Integra Lifesciences Hldgs C (IART) by 1.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc sold 13,547 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.59% . The institutional investor held 714,608 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.82 million, down from 728,155 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Integra Lifesciences Hldgs C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $62.38. About 265,927 shares traded. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) has risen 3.56% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.56% the S&P500. Some Historical IART News: 09/05/2018 – Integra LifeSciences Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stk; 25/04/2018 – INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES HOLDINGS SAYS RAISING ITS FULL-YEAR 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE GUIDANCE RANGE BY $0.08 TO A NEW RANGE OF $0.69 TO $0.77; 26/03/2018 – Integra Resources SEDAR Files NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Maiden Florida Mountain Gold-Silver Inferred Resource Estimate; 07/05/2018 – Integra LifeSciences Announces Amendment and Extension of Credit Facility; 26/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Comparative Effectiveness of Two Acellular Matrices (Dermacell vs. Integra) for Management of Deep Diabetic; 25/04/2018 – Integra LifeSciences Sees 2018 EPS 69c-EPS 77c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corpo, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IART); 14/05/2018 – Integra LifeSciences at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – Integra Connect Launches Advanced Analytics Suite to Help Oncology Practices Improve Cost-Efficiency and Quality of Value-Based; 07/05/2018 – INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES – NEW TERMS INCLUDE DECREASE IN APPLICABLE INTEREST RATES, COMMITMENT FEES, EXTENDS MATURITY OF CREDIT FACILITY TO MAY 3, 2023

Wunderlich Securities Inc increased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 78.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wunderlich Securities Inc bought 4,988 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 11,326 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $842,000, up from 6,338 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wunderlich Securities Inc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $95.51. About 6.38 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 24/05/2018 – Hoboken Patch: Body Found In Starbucks Bathroom In North Jersey: Cops; 29/05/2018 – News 12 CT: Business Briefs: Starbucks, Pret A Manger, Intel; 29/05/2018 – Some of the steps that Starbucks took as part of its anti-racial bias campaign may have been a mistake, according to this former fast-food chief executive; 29/03/2018 – CALIFORNIA JUDGE RULES AGAINST STARBUCKS, OTHER COFFEE COMPANIES IN CANCER WARNING LABEL LAWSUIT; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks Looking For a Second-Quarter Jolt (Video); 07/05/2018 – Nestle to pay Starbucks $7.15 bln in global coffee alliance; 01/05/2018 – New York Post: Israel exposes limits of US intel, Starbucks caves to extremists, and other comments; 22/05/2018 – Starbucks clarifies new guest policy, says sleeping and drug use are forbidden at cafes; 08/05/2018 – GOOGLE SAYS CAN MAKE DINNER, HAIRCUT RESERVATIONS BY VIRTUAL ASSISTANT CALLING BUSINESSES – CONFERENCE; 17/04/2018 – Starbucks to close all stores on May 29 for racial-bias education day

