Wunderlich Securities Boosted Its Intl Business Machines (IBM) Stake; Paloma Partners Management Company Has Upped Marsh Mclennan Co (MMC) Stake

Paloma Partners Management Company increased its stake in Marsh Mclennan Co (MMC) by 149.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paloma Partners Management Company bought 12,717 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,200 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.99M, up from 8,483 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paloma Partners Management Company who had been investing in Marsh Mclennan Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.00% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $101.58. About 254,150 shares traded. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 16.78% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 06/03/2018 – Marsh & McLennan Unit Oliver Wyman Acquires Design Thinking Consultancy 8works; 19/04/2018 – MMC CORPORATION BHD – FINAL SINGLE-TIER DIVIDEND OF 4.0 SEN PER SHARE; 24/04/2018 – As AI Shapes the Future of Work, Employers Focus on Human Skills and Employees Crave Jobs with Purpose; 18/04/2018 – Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. vs William Marsh Rice University | FWD Entered | 04/18/2018; 04/04/2018 – Cricket-Australia’s Mitchell Marsh to undergo ankle surgery; 28/05/2018 – MMC Corp Bhd 1Q Net MYR41.3M; 08/05/2018 – Mercer’s Tracy Watts Named ‘Top 25 Consultant’ by Consulting® Magazine; 07/03/2018 – PLUG POWER CEO ANDREW MARSH SPEAKS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 16/04/2018 – Marsh & McLennan Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Marsh & McLennan Raises Dividend to 41.5c Vs. 37.5c

Wunderlich Securities Inc increased its stake in Intl Business Machines (IBM) by 62.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wunderlich Securities Inc bought 3,611 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 9,381 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32M, up from 5,770 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wunderlich Securities Inc who had been investing in Intl Business Machines for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $124.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $140.69. About 1.09M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 05/04/2018 – IBM joins group building a blockchain-based global identity network; 15/05/2018 – Squarepoint Ops Adds Garmin, Exits IBM, Buys More Lululemon: 13F; 16/03/2018 – IBM Helps Accelerate AI with Fast New Data Platform, Elite Team; 24/05/2018 – IBM Leads ‘Call for Code’ to Use Cloud, Data, AI, Blockchain for Natural Disaster Relief; 17/04/2018 – Mainframe computers should help IBM extend the growth streak; 24/05/2018 – IBM and Crédit Mutuel Strengthen Their Strategic Partnership to Build the Bank of Tomorrow; 09/03/2018 – IBM Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – NGINX Brings Advanced Load Balancing for Kubernetes to IBM Cloud Private; 11/04/2018 – CA Senate Dems: Senator Portantino & IBM’s Proposal to Strengthen the High School Career Pathway Passes Education Committee; 18/04/2018 – Markets Now: Dow Gains 20 Points as IBM Caps Upside — Barron’s Blog

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $9.10 million activity. The insider Gilbert E Scott sold $8.09M.

