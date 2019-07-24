Wunderlich Capital Managemnt Trimmed Boeing (BA) Position by $464,820; As National Health Invs (NHI) Shares Declined, Fmr Has Decreased Holding by $785,226

Fmr Llc decreased its stake in National Health Invs Inc (NHI) by 1.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fmr Llc sold 10,067 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.21% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 742,734 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.34M, down from 752,801 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fmr Llc who had been investing in National Health Invs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $79.59. About 124,914 shares traded. National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) has risen 12.92% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.49% the S&P500. Some Historical NHI News: 14/03/2018 – VolparaDensity™ Software Selected for UK National Health Service Breast Screening Program Project; 18/04/2018 – ALK-ABELLO A/S ALKb.CO – TORII PHARMACEUTICAL SECURED A LISTING ON JAPAN’S NATIONAL HEALTH INSURANCE REIMBURSEMENT LIST FOR SLIT TABLET; 17/04/2018 – White House: Readout for Second Lady Karen Pence’s Visit to Children’s National Health System; 17/05/2018 – Randstad CFO discusses the influence that financial leadership has on company cultures at the 27th National Healthcare Summit; 01/05/2018 – NHI BUYS 5 ASSISTED LIVING, MEMORY CARE COMMUNITIES FOR $69.75M; 08/05/2018 – NATIONAL HEALTH INVESTORS INC NHI.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $5.45 TO $5.51; 21/04/2018 – U.K.’s National Health Service Struggles With Chronic Shortages; 08/05/2018 – Children’s National Health System and GetWellNetwork Design Digital Pathway for Autism Family Support and Education; 12/05/2018 – NHI-‘Byfuglien spectrum’ propels Jets to Game One win; 30/04/2018 – National Healthcare Transformation Advocate Dr. Stephen K. Klasko Releases New Book ‘Bless This Mess: A Picture Story of Health

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt decreased its stake in Boeing (BA) by 15.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt sold 1,220 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6,672 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.54M, down from 7,892 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt who had been investing in Boeing for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $203.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.12% or $11.64 during the last trading session, reaching $361.43. About 7.14M shares traded or 59.35% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 15/03/2018 – St Louis Bus Jrn: Boeing in the running for $15 billion F/A-18 order from India; 12/04/2018 – BOEING-EMBRAER TIE-UP CLOSER, NOT IMMINENT, WITH NEW PLAN: RTRS; 15/03/2018 – BOEING HORIZONX INVESTS IN FORTEM TECHNOLOGIES; 12/04/2018 – BOEING SIGNS PARTNERSHIP WITH MAHINDRA, HAL FOR F/A-18 JETS; 10/04/2018 – BOEING SAYS LION AIR’S 737 MAX 10 ORDER WAS PREVIOUSLY LISTED AS UNIDENTIFIED IN ITS ORDER BOOK; 06/04/2018 – BOEING GETS $12.3 BILLION AMERICAN AIR DEAL FOR 47 DREAMLINERS; 16/05/2018 – ALAFCO AVAIATION LEASE AND FINANCE – WINS AUCTION OFFERED BY POLAND’S LOT CO TO LEASE 6 B737-8MAX AIRCRAFTS FOR $731.4 MLN AS PER PRICES ANNOUNCED BY BOEING; 01/05/2018 – KLX: Boeing and KLX Have Agreed That Any Such Liability Would Be Borne by KLXE; 25/05/2018 – Folding wings have been employed for some military planes on aircraft carriers, but Boeing’s new 777 will be the first commercial plane to have them; 08/03/2018 – Embraer CEO sees “very good” talks with Boeing, gov’t on tie-up

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt, which manages about $119.86 million and $143.36 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) by 2,209 shares to 13,142 shares, valued at $2.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 insider sales for $51.18 million activity. CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold $1.20M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Wednesday, February 13. $3.49 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares were sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL. COLBERT THEODORE III had sold 2,137 shares worth $873,712 on Monday, February 11. McAllister Kevin G also sold $5.03 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Friday, February 8. Another trade for 26,557 shares valued at $10.50M was sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Azimuth Cap Ltd Liability Com has 2.05% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 80,197 shares. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc owns 0.47% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 5,361 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs Incorporated stated it has 4,094 shares. Dakota Wealth reported 0.26% stake. Barclays Pcl invested in 983,933 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Allsquare Wealth Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0.34% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Whittier Trust accumulated 135,087 shares. Madrona Fincl Svcs Ltd Liability Company holds 0.36% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 858 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas has 97,300 shares. Meristem Family Wealth stated it has 0.42% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Lourd Cap Lc reported 0.07% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Grimes & reported 0.87% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Fifth Third Bank accumulated 428,592 shares or 1.05% of the stock. Tiedemann Advsr Ltd Liability Com, New York-based fund reported 3,741 shares. Beck Mack And Oliver Limited Company holds 8,203 shares.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Boeing Troubles: Earnings Outlook And Macro Effects – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “5 Dow Jones Stocks to Sell Before the Market Slumps – Investorplace.com” published on July 22, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “5 Top Stock Trades for Monday: BA, CHWY, SKX – Investorplace.com” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Barr recuses himself from 737 MAX probe – Seeking Alpha” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Key Earnings Week As Amazon, Boeing, Alphabet, Facebook Results All Expected – Benzinga” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

More notable recent National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “NHI Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call Date – Business Wire” on July 11, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “NHI Announces $50.3M Purchase and Leaseback of MA Senior Living Campus – Business Wire” published on January 15, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “NHI Announces New $25.35 Million Development Project in Wisconsin – Business Wire” on December 10, 2018. More interesting news about National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “NHI Acquires Michigan Assisted Living Facility for $10.8 M – Business Wire” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is F.N.B. Corp (FNB) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.45, from 1.59 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 13 investors sold NHI shares while 72 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 29.63 million shares or 0.77% more from 29.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brookstone Capital, Illinois-based fund reported 3,248 shares. 6,190 are owned by Comm Natl Bank. Tower Rech Capital Ltd Liability Corp (Trc) reported 302 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Lpl Financial Ltd Llc reported 3,058 shares. 71,997 are owned by Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Commerce Limited. Adams Diversified Equity Fund holds 3,500 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Ubs Asset Americas holds 143,002 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 0.01% invested in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI). 128,951 are held by Morgan Stanley. Jpmorgan Chase Co holds 0.01% or 666,971 shares. 626 were reported by Farmers Bankshares. Suntrust Banks reported 0.01% stake. Invesco Limited owns 1.49 million shares. Lee Danner Bass Inc owns 139,182 shares for 1.2% of their portfolio. Stevens Lp holds 0.01% or 3,366 shares in its portfolio.

Fmr Llc, which manages about $834.69B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 65,260 shares to 23.83M shares, valued at $1.90B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Energizer Hldgs Inc New by 810,576 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.06 million shares, and has risen its stake in Rapid7 Inc.

Analysts await National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $1.37 EPS, down 0.72% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.38 per share. NHI’s profit will be $59.18M for 14.52 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual EPS reported by National Health Investors, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.58% EPS growth.