Wunderlich Capital Managemnt Raised Holding in Alibaba (BABA) as Stock Declined; Costco Wholesale New (COST) Holder Eastern Bank Has Trimmed Stake

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt increased its stake in Alibaba (BABA) by 20.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt bought 2,209 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 13,142 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.40M, up from 10,933 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt who had been investing in Alibaba for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $461.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $2.96 during the last trading session, reaching $177.29. About 7.03M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 19/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath has hired a COO from Alibaba, and its top media executive has left:; 26/03/2018 – IKANG HEALTHCARE GROUP – lK HEALTHCARE INVESTMENT LIMITED WILL ACQUIRE CO FOR CASH CONSIDERATION OF $41.20 PER CLASS A SHARE OR CLASS C SHARE OF CO; 26/03/2018 – YUNFENG, ALIBABA SPV IK TO ACQUIRE IKANG FOR $20.60/ADS; 09/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: China’s SenseTime valued at $4.5 billion after $600 million funding led by Alibaba; 20/04/2018 – ALIBABA BABA.N SAYS ACQUIRES CHINESE CHIP MAKER HANGZHOU C-SKY MICROSYSTEMS; 20/05/2018 – Want to Invest in Jack Ma? Avoid Alibaba’s Rivals; 10/04/2018 – China’s Ant ups fundraising target, valuation seen rising to $150 bln; 20/03/2018 – Alibaba said it would inject $2 billion into its subsidiary Lazada Group, the Singapore-based online retailer, just a week after; 29/05/2018 – Alibaba Leads a $1.38 Billion Investment in Delivery Giant ZTO; 25/05/2018 – The Edge Markets: China to use cornerstones to help Alibaba, Xiaomi list in mainland: sources – The Edge Markets

Eastern Bank decreased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp New (COST) by 23.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eastern Bank sold 16,755 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 54,204 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.13M, down from 70,959 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eastern Bank who had been investing in Costco Wholesale Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $131.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $2.5 during the last trading session, reaching $298.62. About 972,415 shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 10/05/2018 – Costco: Growing Online While Stores Keep Performing — Barrons.com; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IPHONE, ELMER’S GLUE, COSTCO ARE EXAMPLES OF MOATS; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O – TOTAL CARDHOLDERS AT 92.2 MILLION AT THE END OF THE QUARTER, UP FROM 91.5 MILLION 12 WEEKS EARLIER. – CONF CALL; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO MARCH U.S. COMP SALES EX-GAS UP 6.7%, EST. UP 4.6%; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE MARCH COMP SALES UP 8.6%, EST. UP 5.9%; 11/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corporation Reports March Sales Results; 29/05/2018 – CITIGROUP CONSUMER CHIEF BIRD SAYS WILL PROMOTE NEW DIGITAL BANK ACCOUNTS NATIONALLY TO HOLDERS OF DOUBLE CASH CREDIT CARD, AND CO-BRAND AMERICAN AIRLINES, COSTCO CREDIT CARDS; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO APRIL COMP SALES EX-GAS UP 7.9%, EST. UP 6.60%; 12/04/2018 – Costco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – National Business Group on Health Recognizes Costco Wholesale Corporation with 2018 Helen Darling Award for Excellence in Healt

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highland Cap Mngmt Lc reported 0.87% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Moreover, Btc Capital Inc has 0.18% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 4,589 shares. Friess Assoc Limited invested in 1.32% or 74,210 shares. Prudential Public Limited Co holds 0% or 5,867 shares in its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Com New York owns 0.03% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 41,826 shares. Boston Family Office Lc has 0.1% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Mastrapasqua Asset Mgmt accumulated 33,260 shares or 1.53% of the stock. Prelude Management Lc reported 350 shares. Massachusetts-based Factory Mutual Insurance has invested 0.18% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Baker Ellis Asset Limited Liability reported 8,423 shares stake. Tradewinds Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.8% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 8,984 shares. House Lc reported 73,207 shares. Schroder Mngmt Grp Inc reported 428,477 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Moreover, Community State Bank Na has 0.02% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 490 shares. Moreover, Aperio Grp Inc Limited Liability Corp has 0.37% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 355,838 shares.

Eastern Bank, which manages about $1.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in I Shares (IEI) by 16,339 shares to 132,422 shares, valued at $16.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 16,351 shares in the quarter, for a total of 139,820 shares, and has risen its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX).

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3 after the close. They expect $2.53 EPS, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.11B for 29.51 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $727,935 activity.

