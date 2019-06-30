Wunderlich Capital Managemnt Position in Boeing (BA) Has Decreased by $464,820 as Shares Declined; Armistice Capital Upped Stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (SPPI) as Shares Declined

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt decreased its stake in Boeing (BA) by 15.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt sold 1,220 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6,672 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.54M, down from 7,892 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt who had been investing in Boeing for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $204.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.00% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $364.01. About 4.74 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 10/04/2018 – INDONESIA’S LION AIR GROUP ANNOUNCES PURCHASE OF 50 BOEING 737 MAX 10 JETS FOR $6.24 BLN; 14/03/2018 – Trump wants Boeing to build stealth F-18s for a ‘good price’ – but they don’t exist; 16/03/2018 – Boeing Names Dave Calhoun Lead Director; 15/05/2018 – HAWAIIAN BOEING 717S ‘PERFECTLY SUITED’ FOR ISLAND FLIGHTS: CFO; 16/03/2018 – BOEING BOARD ELECTS CALHOUN LEAD DIRECTOR, EFFECTIVE APRIL 30TH; 06/04/2018 – US secondary loan prices weaken amid tariff threats; 08/05/2018 – U.S. Treasury’s Mnuchin does not see Iran sanctions hiking oil prices; 04/04/2018 – Boeing Hit by U.S.-China Tariff War in Boost to Airbus Aircraft; 05/03/2018 – Boeing faces new petition for union at South Carolina plant; 04/04/2018 – EMBRAER’S CEO SAYS TALKS WITH BOEING ARE ONGOING

Armistice Capital Llc increased its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc (SPPI) by 28.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armistice Capital Llc bought 428,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.23% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.93 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.61 million, up from 1.50 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armistice Capital Llc who had been investing in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $964.00 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $8.61. About 1.02 million shares traded or 23.43% up from the average. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) has declined 51.47% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.90% the S&P500. Some Historical SPPI News: 03/05/2018 – Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Announces Exclusive Licensing Agreement on Certain Methods of Use of Poziotinib with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center; 09/05/2018 – Spectrum Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 29/03/2018 – ONXEO SA C4X.PA – RESULTS OF STUDY ON COMBINATION OF BELINOSTAT AND ASIDNA TO BE PRESENTED AT 2018 AACR CONGRESS; 30/04/2018 – SPECTRUM: HOLDER RIGHTS PLAN AMENDED TO ELIMINATE POISON PILL; 30/04/2018 – Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Announces Corporate Governance Enhancements and Board Changes; 03/05/2018 – SPECTRUM PHARMA 1Q LOSS/SHR 16C, EST. LOSS/SHR 34C; 16/05/2018 – SPECTRUM PHARMA REPORTS RESULTS FROM PHASE 3 STUDY OF ROLONTIS; 05/04/2018 – CASI PHARMACEUTICALS PROVIDES UPDATE ON EVOMELA®; 16/05/2018 – Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Announces Detailed Results from Phase 3 Study of ROLONTIS® (eflapegrastim) Published in an ASCO Abstract; 01/05/2018 – Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Enters into a Next-Generation Sequencing Companion Diagnostic Partnership with Thermo Fisher

Armistice Capital Llc, which manages about $1.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mallinckrodt Pub Ltd Co (NYSE:MNK) by 800,000 shares to 1.50 million shares, valued at $32.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Voyager Therapeutics Inc by 1.30M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.54 million shares, and cut its stake in Strongbridge Biopharma Plc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.65, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold SPPI shares while 35 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 77.79 million shares or 5.24% less from 82.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Plante Moran Financial Advsrs Ltd Liability Co holds 4,175 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Comerica National Bank & Trust holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) for 104,414 shares. State Street holds 0% of its portfolio in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) for 5.43M shares. Fisher Asset Management Ltd Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI). Hbk Investments Limited Partnership owns 67,856 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Kennedy Capital holds 126,983 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. M&T State Bank owns 0% invested in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) for 28,257 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.01% invested in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) for 35,523 shares. 101,400 were accumulated by Ny State Common Retirement Fund. Parametric Port Assocs Limited Co has 120,645 shares. Metropolitan Life New York holds 15,209 shares. 142,737 were accumulated by Ashford Mngmt Incorporated. Pinebridge LP reported 27,075 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 667,915 are owned by Wells Fargo And Mn. Connor Clark Lunn Invest holds 28,550 shares.

Since January 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 9 insider sales for $1.20 million activity. Shares for $53,135 were sold by Turgeon Joseph W.. GUSTAFSON KURT A also sold $33,471 worth of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) on Wednesday, January 16. MAIDA ANTHONY E III sold 7,250 shares worth $75,183. McGahan Keith M sold 2,496 shares worth $27,541. The insider Vyas Dolatrai sold 6,010 shares worth $63,826.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brookstone Cap Mngmt owns 2,715 shares. Delaware-based Tiverton Asset Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.7% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Hawaii-based Natl Bank Of Hawaii has invested 0.38% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Foster Motley holds 1,674 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Moors And Cabot, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 44,518 shares. Birch Hill Lc holds 4,537 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc has 114,532 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Pinebridge LP owns 140,774 shares. Eagle Asset Mngmt holds 0.01% or 7,372 shares in its portfolio. Cobblestone Capital Advsrs Ltd Co invested 0.09% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Paragon Capital Management Ltd reported 0.47% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Beese Fulmer Invest Mgmt holds 36,327 shares or 2.73% of its portfolio. Hyman Charles D holds 4.07% or 103,888 shares in its portfolio. Prelude Limited Company reported 0.04% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Hrt Finance Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.39% or 6,543 shares.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 earnings per share, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02 billion for 50.28 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 selling transactions for $51.18 million activity. $10.50M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN on Monday, February 4. 8,500 shares valued at $3.49M were sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL on Tuesday, February 12. 2,137 shares were sold by COLBERT THEODORE III, worth $873,712. Another trade for 19,500 shares valued at $7.83M was made by Smith Gregory D on Friday, February 8. McAllister Kevin G sold $5.03 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Friday, February 8.