Wunderlich Capital Managemnt Position in Alibaba (BABA) Lifted by $402,038; As Citigroup (C) Share Value Rose, Private Advisor Group Has Upped Holding by $569,656

Private Advisor Group Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 17.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Advisor Group Llc bought 9,188 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 61,584 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.83M, up from 52,396 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Advisor Group Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $162.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $72.11. About 3.86 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 26/03/2018 – CalSTRS Meetings: CalSTRS Applauds Citigroup’s Leadership on U.S. Commercial Firearms Policy; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Return on Average Common Equity 9.7%; 13/04/2018 – Citi sees further boost from Trump tax cuts as earnings rise; 22/03/2018 – CITIGROUP – WILL REQUIRE NEW RETAIL SECTOR CLIENTS RESTRICT THE SALE OF FIREARMS FOR INDIVIDUALS UNDER 21 YEARS OF AGE; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP CFO COMMENTS ON CONFERENCE CALL WITH JOURNALISTS; 25/05/2018 – Citigroup at Morgan Stanley Financials Conference Jun 13; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – QTRLY GCB REVENUES OF $8.4 BLN INCREASED 7%; 23/05/2018 – Aastocks.com: Citi Retains Macau Jun GGR YoY Growth Forecast at 17%; 24/04/2018 – CITIGROUP CHAIRMAN O’NEILL SAYS CONSIDERED OPTIONS INCLUDE HAVING CEO MIKE CORBAT ALSO BE CHAIRMAN; 03/05/2018 – WAYFAIR INC W.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $82 FROM $78

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt increased its stake in Alibaba (BABA) by 20.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt bought 2,209 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,142 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.40 million, up from 10,933 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt who had been investing in Alibaba for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $460.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $176.94. About 9.47M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 23/03/2018 – Chinese companies like Alibaba and Tencent are bringing their investments and technology to the Southeast Asian region, Credit Suisse’s head of emerging Asia economics said; 02/04/2018 – Amit Sinha, chief operating officer of Paytm Mall said the company would deploy the latest investment from SoftBank and Alibaba to beef up its technology and build superior logistics among other things; 21/04/2018 – Earlier this week Alibaba said will make its own chip available for access through its cloud; 17/04/2018 – KBS – UNIT AUTHORIZED Sl TENG E-COMMERCE TO OPEN, OPERATE AND MAINTAIN ONLINE STORES THROUGH AMAZON, ALIBABA EXPRESS TO SELL UNIT’S PRODUCTS; 30/05/2018 – The e-payment battle for Southeast Asia swings Alibaba’s way; 14/05/2018 – SHANGHAI ATHUB RECEIVES PROPOSAL FROM ALIBABA ON DATA CENTERS; 10/04/2018 – Alibaba’s Jack Ma urges Trump and Xi to back away from trade war; 24/04/2018 – Alibaba is better at fighting fakes than Amazon, says CEO of Swatch; 07/03/2018 – WANDISCO PLC WAND.L – TO BE EMBEDDED AS A STANDARD COMPONENT IN SELECTED ALIBABA CLOUD SOLUTIONS; 13/04/2018 – ALIBABA PICTURES GROUP LTD SEES NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE FOR 15 MTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 BETWEEN RMB1.6 BLN AND RMB1.7 BLN

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Buy Alibaba Stock? 3 Pros, 3 Cons – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Create Value For Shareholders? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Alibaba’s Stock May Surge Higher – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Susquehanna raises Alibaba estimate on 618 strength – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Alibaba opens to U.S. sellers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Field Main Fincl Bank holds 0.85% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 14,450 shares. Tudor Invest Et Al invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Lockheed Martin Inv Mgmt Company owns 148,200 shares. Horan Capital Advsr Llc reported 654 shares. Independent Order Of Foresters holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 5,159 shares. Citadel Limited Com holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 742,048 shares. Natl Mutual Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives holds 42,165 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Chou Associates Mngmt holds 130,000 shares. State Bank Hapoalim Bm has 0.25% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 16,609 shares. Pinnacle Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Wellington Shields Capital Mgmt Ltd Co, a New York-based fund reported 11,230 shares. M&R Capital Mgmt owns 47,235 shares. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mngmt Group Incorporated Lc holds 150 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cap Investment Advsrs Ltd Com invested in 0.27% or 75,449 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt accumulated 154,183 shares or 0.81% of the stock.

Private Advisor Group Llc, which manages about $5.58 billion and $5.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 31,773 shares to 230,408 shares, valued at $14.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alps Etf Tr (SDOG) by 23,670 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,105 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (JKE).