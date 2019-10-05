Wunderlich Capital Managemnt Increases Position in Becton Dickinson (BDX); Ajo LP Has Lifted Its Genpact LTD (G) Holding by $13.97 Million

Ajo Lp increased its stake in Genpact Ltd (G) by 159.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ajo Lp bought 367,503 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.12% . The institutional investor held 597,202 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.75M, up from 229,699 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ajo Lp who had been investing in Genpact Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $38.53. About 560,755 shares traded. Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) has risen 31.43% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.43% the S&P500. Some Historical G News: 27/03/2018 – Casino says sale process of Via Varejo unit continuing; 17/05/2018 – Times of India: Genpact co may get Hexaware, Mphasis bids; 03/05/2018 – Genpact Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.72-Adj EPS $1.76; 30/05/2018 – Warburg to Invest $1 Billion to Help Ex-Genpact Execs With Deals; 03/05/2018 – GENPACT LTD G.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $2.93 BLN TO $3.0 BLN; 03/05/2018 – Genpact 1Q Rev $688.9M; 03/05/2018 – Genpact 1Q Adj EPS 39c; 17/05/2018 – Genpact Named a Leader in Procurement Services in IDC MarketScape Report; 14/05/2018 – Everest Group Names Genpact a Leader and Star Performer in Supply Chain Management; 08/05/2018 – Genpact Limited Board Declares Quarterly Dividend

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt increased its stake in Becton Dickinson (BDX) by 129.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt bought 3,458 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 6,125 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.54M, up from 2,667 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt who had been investing in Becton Dickinson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $2.2 during the last trading session, reaching $253.11. About 594,080 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 22/03/2018 – BD Updates lnstructions for Use for Certain BD Vacutainer® Blood Collection Tubes; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson 2Q Loss/Shr 19c; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BD INTENDS TO USE PROCEEDS FROM DEAL IN LINE WITH ITS “BROADER CAPITAL ALLOCATION STRATEGY”; 22/03/2018 – BD: Became Aware of Concerns About Inaccurate Lead Test Results From Magellan Diagnostics LeadCare Testing Systems; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BECAME AWARE OF CONCERNS ABOUT INACCURATE LEAD TEST RESULTS FROM MAGELLAN DIAGNOSTICS LEADCARE TESTING SYSTEMS; 22/03/2018 – FDA:BDX FINDS CHEMICAL INTERACTION MAY LEAD TO SKEWING RESULTS; 19/03/2018 – becton dickinson and company | bd bactec peds plus/f culture vials soyb | K173873 | 03/16/2018 |; 10/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – U.S. investigates bloodstream infections for link to heparin syringes; 26/04/2018 – BD Launches BD FACSymphony™ S6 High Parameter Cell Sorter to Enable Sorting of Rare Cell Types

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 49 investors sold BDX shares while 364 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 353 raised stakes. 220.73 million shares or 3.04% less from 227.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Limited Liability owns 18,378 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Sterling Capital Mngmt Lc owns 5,481 shares. Beaumont Prns Limited Liability Company holds 0.07% or 2,657 shares in its portfolio. D E Shaw And Commerce has 122,061 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Cheviot Value Mgmt Llc has invested 1.69% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.11% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) or 489,695 shares. Laurion Capital Mngmt LP reported 1,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Delta Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co Tn stated it has 2.91% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Fayez Sarofim And Com has 0% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 3,369 shares. Amalgamated National Bank & Trust holds 38,233 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Tekla Capital Ltd has 0.6% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 58,438 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owns 3,260 shares. Maryland Mgmt holds 1.83% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 61,304 shares. State Farm Mutual Automobile Ins accumulated 220,756 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Provise Management Grp Ltd reported 1,902 shares.

