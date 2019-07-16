Wunderlich Capital Managemnt Increases Holding in Alibaba (BABA); Eidelman Virant Capital Lifted Seachange Intl (SEAC) Stake by $303,000; Share Price Declined

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt increased its stake in Alibaba (BABA) by 20.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt bought 2,209 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,142 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.40 million, up from 10,933 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt who had been investing in Alibaba for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $448.86B market cap company. The stock increased 2.62% or $4.43 during the last trading session, reaching $173.5. About 21.25 million shares traded or 8.57% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 14/05/2018 – China tech giants bet on untangling logistics of Indonesian e-commerce; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA 4Q REV. 61.93B YUAN, EST. 58.96B YUAN; 28/03/2018 – Podcast: Paytm challenges Amazon and Alibaba in ecommerce; 14/05/2018 – Variety: STX Boards Alibaba Pictures’ High-Profile `Warriors’; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba counters Amazon’s expansion in Southeast Asia; 03/05/2018 – 3 Charts to Know: Will Alibaba Earnings Show Profit Fall? (Video); 07/05/2018 – ALIBABA PICTURES GROUP LTD 1060.HK – MAY SEEK EXTERNAL FINANCING IN THE COMING YEAR IF APPROPRIATE OPPORTUNITIES AND CONDITIONS ARISE; 15/03/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP’S SECONDARY LISTING IN CHINA COULD HAPPEN AS SOON AS THIS SUMMER – WSJ, CITING; 14/05/2018 – Beiersdorf to cooperate with Chinese e-commerce business Kaola; 15/05/2018 – Viking Global Adds Alibaba, Exits Broadcom, Cuts Amazon: 13F

Eidelman Virant Capital increased its stake in Seachange Intl Inc (SEAC) by 91.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eidelman Virant Capital bought 303,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.68% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 633,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $841,000, up from 330,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital who had been investing in Seachange Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.23M market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1.7. About 108,976 shares traded. SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) has declined 60.26% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 64.69% the S&P500. Some Historical SEAC News: 16/04/2018 – SEACHANGE 4Q ADJ EPS 10C, EST. 7.0C; 16/04/2018 – SEAC SEES 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 11C TO 15C, EST. LOSS/SHR 1.0C; 16/04/2018 – SEACHANGE INTERNATIONAL INC SEAC.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $80 MLN TO $90 MLN; 16/04/2018 – SeaChange Sees FY19 Cont Ops Loss/Shr 6c-EPS 9c; 16/04/2018 – SeaChange Sees 1Q Rev $13M-$15M; 16/04/2018 – SeaChange 4Q EPS 58c; 16/04/2018 – SeaChange Sees 1Q Cont Ops Loss/Shr 19c-Loss 15c; 16/04/2018 – SeaChange 4Q Cont Ops EPS 4c; 23/05/2018 – SeaChange International to Issue Fiscal 2019 First Quarter Results on June 6, 2018; 15/05/2018 – DSC Advisors Buys New 1% Position in Seachange

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 6 investors sold SEAC shares while 14 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 8 raised stakes. 14.02 million shares or 14.25% less from 16.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bourgeon Cap Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 40,254 shares. Paragon Mngmt Llc reported 168 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill holds 1.26M shares. Art Advisors Ltd Liability owns 30,660 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Federated Investors Pa, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1,104 shares. Northern Tru has 106,289 shares. Tower Research Capital Limited Liability Company (Trc) reported 6,840 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley stated it has 3,009 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Virtu Fin Limited Com has invested 0% in SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC). Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase And has 0% invested in SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) for 224,399 shares. Gmt Corp invested 0% in SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC). King Luther Cap Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) for 192,500 shares. Neuberger Berman Lc has 0% invested in SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC). Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 0% or 229,648 shares. 61,760 were reported by Arrowstreet L P.

Eidelman Virant Capital, which manages about $285.00 million and $142.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4,350 shares to 19,940 shares, valued at $3.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 17, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.92 million activity. 126,749 shares were bought by BONNEY MARK J, worth $189,832 on Tuesday, June 11. $29,400 worth of stock was bought by PONS ROBERT M on Wednesday, June 12.

