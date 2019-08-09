Wunderlich Capital Managemnt Holding in Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Decreased by $729,168; As At&T New (T) Stock Rose, Roffman Miller Associates Raised Its Holding

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt decreased its stake in Occidental Petroleum (OXY) by 63.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt sold 11,048 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 6,412 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $424,000, down from 17,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt who had been investing in Occidental Petroleum for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $47.12. About 3.81M shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – OIL AND GAS PRE-TAX INCOME FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 WAS $750 MILLION, COMPARED TO $44 MILLION FOR THE PRIOR QUARTER; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL 1Q CORE EPS 92C, EST. 71C; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – SEES FY 2018 PRODUCTION COST FOR DOMESTIC OIL & GAS ABOUT $12.50/ BOE; 31/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CEO SAYS DON’T WANT TO OWN SOLAR OR WIND, WILL LOOK AT PARTNERSHIPS – CONF; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL ON OUTLOOK FOR MIDLAND TO GULF COAST – POSSIBLE PIPELINE CAPACITY CONSTRAINTS (LATE 2018/ EARLY 2019 PENDING NEW PROJECT IN-SERVICE DATES); 16/04/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $86 FROM $77; 21/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $87 FROM $71; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL TO LIFT INGLESIDE EXPORT CAPACITY TO 750K B/D; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q Net $708M; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q EPS 92c

Roffman Miller Associates Inc increased its stake in At&T Inc New (T) by 19.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roffman Miller Associates Inc bought 61,747 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 371,014 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.64M, up from 309,267 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $255.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $34.41. About 10.68M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 25/04/2018 – AT&T Revenue Falls; 21/04/2018 – DJ AT&T Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (T); 18/05/2018 – FOX Illinois: #BREAKING: Armed robbery in progress at AT&T in Springfield. More to come; 02/04/2018 – CRN: AT&T’s Move Toward White Box Switches Signals Faster Innovation For Partners; 25/04/2018 – AT&T CFO: PLANNING `DIFFERENTIATED’ TV OFFERS TAILORED TO USERS; 20/03/2018 – Cox Communications exec expected to be the first witness in AT&T trial; 09/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S INNOLUX 3481.TW SAYS MARCH SALES AT T$22.6 BLN; 15/05/2018 – AT&T INC – WATCHTV WILL BE PRICED AT $15/MONTH BUT WILL BE OFFERED FOR NO ADDITIONAL CHARGE FOR SOME UNLIMITED WIRELESS SUBSCRIBERS; 18/04/2018 – AT&T INC T.N -AT&T INC. STATEMENT REGARDING PLANNED VRIO CORP. IPO; 11/05/2018 – AT&T’s Quest for Trump Intel on High-Stakes Merger Led to Blowup

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt, which manages about $119.86M and $143.36M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) by 2,209 shares to 13,142 shares, valued at $2.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Occidental Completes Acquisition of Anadarko – Business Wire” on August 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Occidental Petroleum Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Carl Icahn Rips Anadarko Buyout, Talks Cloudera And Trade War – Benzinga” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Berkshire Hathaway’s 2nd-Quarter Earnings Show Steady Growth and a Larger Stockpile of Cash – The Motley Fool” published on August 03, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Completes Acquisition of Anadarko (APC) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 60 investors sold OXY shares while 293 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 310 raised stakes. 590.78 million shares or 2.87% less from 608.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital Investors owns 0.04% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 2.00M shares. Sei Invests has invested 0.13% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Security Natl Trust reported 3,661 shares stake. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora holds 1.3% or 54,908 shares in its portfolio. Fulton Fincl Bank Na invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Metropolitan Life Ins Ny owns 9,368 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Pinnacle Assocs Ltd holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 13,437 shares. M&T Financial Bank has 0.17% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 486,082 shares. Cornerstone Cap Inc reported 152,245 shares stake. 3,891 were reported by Mercer Cap Advisers. Whitnell & owns 800 shares. Carroll Fin Assoc reported 0.06% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Horrell Capital Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 42 shares. Perigon Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 206,404 shares. Farmers & Merchants Invs holds 0.74% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 167,373 shares.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 9 buys, and 0 sales for $5.37 million activity. $243,850 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) was bought by POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR on Wednesday, June 12. 15,000 shares were bought by Brown Oscar K, worth $724,200 on Monday, June 10. The insider Shearer Bob bought $753,258. Another trade for 9,100 shares valued at $437,790 was made by Batchelder Eugene L. on Monday, June 10. KLESSE WILLIAM R bought $482,200 worth of stock or 10,000 shares. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $480,900 was bought by Backus Marcia E..

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AT&T meets estimates despite subscriber losses – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “8 Dividend Aristocrat Stocks to Buy Now No Matter What – Investorplace.com” published on August 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “BP: Slow Progress Deleveraging Diminishes Their Dividend Safety Net – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AT&T: The Mass Exodus Continues – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AT&T Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Macquarie Group Incorporated stated it has 1.3% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Hightower Advsr Ltd Co owns 3.63M shares. 15,760 were reported by Thompson Inv Management. Bbva Compass Retail Bank holds 0.25% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) or 125,507 shares. Panagora Asset Management owns 2.44M shares. Lathrop Invest Management Corp has invested 0.16% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Barnett has 4,708 shares. Steinberg Asset holds 1.27% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 234,607 shares. Fulton Bank & Trust Na invested 0.36% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Aspen Mngmt reported 0.19% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Cullen Frost Bankers stated it has 587,118 shares. Northcoast Asset Ltd Liability Co owns 0.07% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 32,008 shares. Wesbanco Savings Bank holds 582,483 shares or 0.91% of its portfolio. Banque Pictet Cie reported 0.04% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Frontier Invest stated it has 490,303 shares or 0.96% of all its holdings.