Wunderlich Capital Managemnt Holding In Becton Dickinson (BDX) Was Has Lifted; Mobile Telesystems Pjsc (MBT) Holder Envestnet Asset Management Boosted Its Position by $358,218

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt increased its stake in Becton Dickinson (BDX) by 129.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt bought 3,458 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 6,125 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.54 million, up from 2,667 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt who had been investing in Becton Dickinson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $260.7. About 674,709 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Mobile Telesystems Pjsc (MBT) by 36.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc bought 39,802 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.64% . The institutional investor held 149,983 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.40 million, up from 110,181 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Mobile Telesystems Pjsc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $8.22. About 1.22 million shares traded. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company (NYSE:MBT) has declined 6.74% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.74% the S&P500. Some Historical MBT News: 11/04/2018 – Russia’s MTS recommends 2017 dividend of 23.4 roubles per share; 25/05/2018 – MOBILE TELESYSTEMS ANNOUNCES RESTRUCTURING OF 35B RUB OF LOANS; 19/03/2018 – MOBILE TELESYSTEMS SEES 2018 DIVS AT ABOUT 52B RUBLES; 19/03/2018 – MOBILE TELESYSTEMS 4Q NET INCOME 10.9B RUBLES, EST. 14.70B; 07/03/2018 MOBILE TELESYSTEMS TO INCREASE STAKE IN OZON.RU: IFX; 21/03/2018 – Rosneft says agreement with Sistema fully implemented -RIA; 19/04/2018 – EQS-News: Mobile TeleSystems PJSC: MTS and MEDSI launch a platform for mobile telemedicine services; 07/03/2018 – Russia’s MTS to spend $30 mln on Ozon stake increase; 25/05/2018 – RUSSIA’S MTS SAYS AGREES DEBT RESTRUCTURING WITH SBERBANK; 17/05/2018 – EQS-News: Mobile TeleSystems PJSC: MTS launched the first Gigabit Class LAA network in Eastern Europe in pursuit of 5G connectivity

Envestnet Asset Management Inc, which manages about $60.39 billion and $79.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd by 35,949 shares to 120,685 shares, valued at $6.57M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 3,911 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 64,791 shares, and cut its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO).