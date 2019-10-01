Wunderlich Capital Managemnt Holding in Baidu (BIDU) Boosted by $580,554 as Shares Declined; Omnicom Group (OMC) Holder Umb Bank N A Boosted Its Holding by $320,355

Umb Bank N A increased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc (OMC) by 11.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Umb Bank N A bought 3,955 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.58% . The institutional investor held 38,657 shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.17M, up from 34,702 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Umb Bank N A who had been investing in Omnicom Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $78.3. About 1.25 million shares traded. Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) has risen 17.35% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OMC News: 22/05/2018 – HSBC Global Media Account Moves From WPP to Omnicom; 22/05/2018 – UpSnap Engages MarketStar as Sales Channel for Proprietary IDM Solution; 17/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS – AWARDING RESPONSIBILITY FOR RETAIL AND IN-STORE MARKETING TO ARC/LEO BURNETT; 27/03/2018 – OMNICOM HEALTH GROUP BUYS ELSEVIER’S PHARMA COMMUNICATIONS; 12/03/2018 – Omnicom at Group Meeting Hosted By Huber Research Today; 17/04/2018 – OMNICOM – ON JAN 1 ADOPTED FASB ACCOUNTING STANDARDS CODIFICATION TOPIC 606 “REVENUE FROM CONTRACTS WITH CUSTOMERS”; 17/04/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts Names BBDO Worldwide as New Creative Agency of Record; 17/04/2018 – Omnicom Grows, Despite Continuing Client Pressures; 27/03/2018 – OMNICOM HEALTH GROUP – ACQUIRED BUSINESS & EMPLOYEES WILL BECOME PART OF NEWLY-NAMED HEALTHCARE MARKETING COMMUNICATIONS AGENCY, EMC K.K; 17/04/2018 – Omnicom 1Q EBITA $449.2M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold OMC shares while 195 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 220.67 million shares or 0.05% less from 220.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Umb Bank N A, which manages about $4.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Ftse Developed (VEA) by 18,962 shares to 1.13 million shares, valued at $47.26 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 3,024 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 253,884 shares, and cut its stake in Morgan Stanley Co (NYSE:MS).