Wunderlich Capital Managemnt Holding In Alibaba (BABA) Was Boosted; United Asset Strategies Has Decreased Its Holding in Dominion Energy (D) by $4.25 Million as Market Value Declined

United Asset Strategies Inc decreased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 42.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Asset Strategies Inc sold 55,914 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 74,177 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.69M, down from 130,091 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $74.29. About 6.46M shares traded or 70.27% up from the average. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 25/04/2018 – DOMINION HAS THREATENED TO DROP MERGER IF BILL BECOMES LAW; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – IMPACT OF FERC POLICY CHANGE TO DOMINION ENERGY NOT EXPECTED TO BE MATERIAL; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY TO PURSUE DIVESTITURE OF NON-CORE ASSETS; 19/04/2018 – SCANA/DOMINION LIKELY TO BE RECUT IF BILL MOVES FORWARD: UBS; 12/04/2018 – SANTEE COOPER INTERVENES IN DOMINION’S SCANA TAKEOVER; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Announces Credit Improvement Initiatives; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Pursuing Non-Core Asset Sales; 16/05/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – “REMAIN CONFIDENT IN PROJECT APPROVALS AND ATLANTIC COAST PIPELINE WILL CONTINUE TO MOVE FORWARD WITH CONSTRUCTION AS SCHEDULED”; 13/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Hosts Solarbrations, Announces Expansion of Its Solar for Students Program; 04/05/2018 – DOMINION SUPPLY HEADER GAS PROJECT W.VA. CONSTRUCTION APPROVED

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt increased its stake in Alibaba (BABA) by 20.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt bought 2,209 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 13,142 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.40 million, up from 10,933 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt who had been investing in Alibaba for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $450.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $173.11. About 14.53 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 18/03/2018 – ALIBABA BABA.N NAMES LUCY PENG AS LAZADA CEO, MAXIMILIAN BITTNER TO ASSUME ROLE OF SENIOR ADVISOR TO ALIBABA -STATEMENT; 04/04/2018 – Tencent vs. Alibaba: Battle extends to bikes and food delivery; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA 4Q REV. 61.93B YUAN, EST. 58.96B YUAN; 06/03/2018 – China Wants Tech Darlings Like Alibaba and Tencent to List at Home; 26/03/2018 – UNCTAD and Alibaba Business School Kick Off eFounders Initiative for Asian Entrepreneurs; 23/03/2018 – Chinese companies like Alibaba and Tencent are bringing their investments and technology to the Southeast Asian region, Credit Suisse’s head of emerging Asia economics said; 02/04/2018 – Standard (HK): Alibaba swallows delivery firm; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – EXCLUDING CONSOLIDATION OF ELE.ME AND CAINIAO NETWORK, EXPECT REVENUE GROWTH FOR FISCAL YEAR 2019 TO BE OVER 50%; 13/04/2018 – Russia’s Prokhorov sells 49 pct in Brooklyn Nets basketball team; 28/05/2018 – ALIBABA SELLS CERTAIN HEALTHCARE CATEGORIES TO HEALTH AFFILIATE

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Motley Fool Wealth Mngmt Lc has invested 0.12% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Profund Advisors Limited Company has 0.23% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 62,796 shares. Trust Co Of Vermont owns 0.5% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 76,411 shares. Rodgers Brothers holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 12,826 shares. United Fincl Advisers Limited Liability Com holds 0.03% or 60,797 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Lc owns 19.04 million shares for 2.63% of their portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Sys has 1.22M shares. Covington Cap Management invested in 81,468 shares. Wexford Capital Ltd Partnership holds 0.17% or 26,105 shares. Strs Ohio holds 0.21% or 608,215 shares. Comerica Comml Bank owns 237,292 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Maryland Capital Management stated it has 21,585 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Pettyjohn Wood & White holds 1.82% or 73,056 shares. Vigilant Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). 255,007 were reported by Wafra.

United Asset Strategies Inc, which manages about $731.00 million and $425.59 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 4,485 shares to 74,058 shares, valued at $5.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF) by 13,798 shares in the quarter, for a total of 432,806 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (RSCO).