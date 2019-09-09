Wunderlich Capital Managemnt Has Upped Its Holding in Alibaba (BABA) by $402,038; State Auto Finl (STFC) Holder Wells Fargo & Company Decreased Position

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt increased its stake in Alibaba (BABA) by 20.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt bought 2,209 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 13,142 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.40M, up from 10,933 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt who had been investing in Alibaba for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $455.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $176.69. About 8.30M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 08/04/2018 – Dubai cryptocurrency firm denies Alibaba trademark infringement; 01/04/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD BABA.N – ELE.ME WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE IN ITS OWN BRAND AND WORK CLOSELY WITH ITS EXISTING PARTNERS AND MERCHANTS; 08/04/2018 – Xiaofeng Ren, an international keynote speaker at CeBlT Australia 2018, is selected by Jack Ma as the new data scientist to bring Alibaba’s ‘NASA’ vision to life; 17/04/2018 – ALIBABA SAID TO INVEST NO LESS THAN 4B YUAN IN HUITONGDA: DAILY; 05/04/2018 – Alibaba plans to invest in ride-hailing firm Grab, sources say; 11/03/2018 – Alibaba and Tencent aim for the cloud; 27/04/2018 – South Africa’s Coronation Exits Alibaba, Buys Walgreens — Barrons.com; 08/05/2018 – AGTech, Alibaba’s Next Crown Jewel. Update III; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – QTRLY REVENUE WAS RMB61,932 MILLION (US$9,873 MILLION), AN INCREASE OF 61%; 15/04/2018 – CHONGQING STORE: DIDN’T TALK WITH ALIBABA OVER OWNERSHIP REFORM

Wells Fargo & Company decreased its stake in State Auto Finl Corp (STFC) by 6.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wells Fargo & Company sold 13,732 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.22% . The institutional investor held 188,548 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.21M, down from 202,280 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wells Fargo & Company who had been investing in State Auto Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $32.16. About 42,493 shares traded. State Auto Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:STFC) has risen 8.61% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.61% the S&P500. Some Historical STFC News: 08/05/2018 – State Auto Financial 1Q Loss/Shr 5c; 23/05/2018 – STATE AUTO FINANCIAL CORP – LOAN FROM FEDERAL HOME LOAN BANK OF CINCINNATI IS A 15-YEAR TERM LOAN IN PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $85 MLN; 08/05/2018 – STATE AUTO FINL REPORTS 1Q 2018 RESULTS; 09/05/2018 – State Auto Financial Non-Deal Roadshow Set By KBW for May. 16; 08/05/2018 – STATE AUTO FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $323.7 MLN VS $345.1 MLN; 08/05/2018 – STATE AUTO FINANCIAL 1Q OPER EPS 17C, EST. 32C; 08/05/2018 – State Auto Financial 1Q Rev $323.7M; 24/04/2018 – State Auto Financial Short-Interest Ratio Rises 102% to 28 Days; 23/05/2018 – State Auto Financial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 10/05/2018 – State Auto Financial to Livestream 2018 Annual Shareholders Meeting

Since August 2, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $35,975 activity. On Tuesday, August 6 Lantow Michelle bought $31,025 worth of State Auto Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:STFC) or 1,000 shares.

Analysts await State Auto Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:STFC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.46 earnings per share, up 4.55% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.44 per share. STFC’s profit will be $20.02M for 17.48 P/E if the $0.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.33 actual earnings per share reported by State Auto Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -239.39% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 7 investors sold STFC shares while 26 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 14.41 million shares or 2.32% less from 14.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Earnest Ptnrs Limited Liability Corporation owns 750,027 shares. Grp Inc Inc holds 10,653 shares. Huntington Natl Bank stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in State Auto Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:STFC). Federated Investors Pa stated it has 337 shares. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 0% or 29,512 shares. Keybank National Association Oh holds 0% in State Auto Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:STFC) or 25,275 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 2,083 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 13,880 shares. Ameritas Inv Prtn Inc accumulated 1,338 shares or 0% of the stock. Blackrock holds 0% or 1.13M shares. Legal & General Group Inc Public Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 7,088 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Force Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 20,472 shares or 1.57% of all its holdings. Metropolitan Life Ins Co New York invested in 12,278 shares. Parametric Port Associate Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 17,540 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fmr Llc reported 0% in State Auto Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:STFC).