Wunderlich Capital Managemnt Has Upped Baidu (BIDU) Stake by $580,554 as Stock Declined; Tenet Healthcare (THC) Holder Phoenix Investment Adviser Has Lifted Stake

Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC) by 152.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc bought 61,649 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The hedge fund held 102,010 shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.11M, up from 40,361 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc who had been investing in Tenet Healthcare Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.58% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $21.69. About 935,040 shares traded. Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) has declined 37.03% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.03% the S&P500. Some Historical THC News: 11/05/2018 – Tenet to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Healthcare Conference; 27/04/2018 – Tenet Health Outperforms Peers as Earnings Expectations Run High; 18/04/2018 – Tenet Diagnostics & MedTek21 Collaboration Delivers Continuous Genomics-Based Medication Monitoring, Improves Outcomes, Cuts; 07/05/2018 – TENET SHOULD DO ANOTHER ROUND OF COST-CUTTING: GLENVIEW; 09/05/2018 – Columbus Circle Investors Buys New 1.2% Position in Tenet; 20/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Effects of THC on Emotional Memory Retrieval (TARE); 08/03/2018 – Tenet to Participate in the Barclay’s Global Healthcare Conference; 21/05/2018 – NightFood (NGTF) Announces Completed California Production of Half-Baked™ THC-Infused Cookies, Sights Set on Additional; 10/04/2018 – Tenet Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 11/05/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt increased its stake in Baidu (BIDU) by 66.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt bought 4,962 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The institutional investor held 12,390 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.45 million, up from 7,428 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt who had been investing in Baidu for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.92% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $104.77. About 4.33 million shares traded or 14.53% up from the average. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 18/05/2018 – Qi Lu to Transition into New Role at Baidu, Baidu Promotes Haifeng Wang to Senior Vice President; 29/04/2018 – Baidu: Transactions Are Currently Expected to Close in the 2H of 2018; 18/05/2018 – Baidu: Qi Lu Will Continue to Serve as Vice Chmn of the Bd of Directors; 21/05/2018 – SCMP: Baidu chief reiterates commitment to AI strategy after abrupt exit of chief operating officer; 30/04/2018 – Insurance Jrnl: China’s Baidu Selling Majority Stake in Fintechs; Could Target Insurance; 09/05/2018 – Candriam Adds Ecopetrol, Exits SQM, Cuts Baidu: 13F; 27/04/2018 – Baidu said it now expects second-quarter revenues of between 24.91 billion yuan ($3.93 billion) and 26.19 billion yuan ($4.13 billion), indicating a 19.3-25.4 percent rise versus estimates of a 15.9 percent climb according to Thomson Reuters; 21/05/2018 – BAIDU INC – UPON COMPLETION OF TRANSACTION, GLOBAL DU BUSINESS IS EXPECTED TO BE DECONSOLIDATED FROM BAIDU’S CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS; 18/05/2018 – China’s Baidu says COO to step down; 18/03/2018 – Chinese search giant Baidu’s video streaming unit iQiyi launches $2.4 billion US IPO

