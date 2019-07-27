Wunderlich Capital Managemnt Has Upped Alibaba (BABA) Position by $402,038; Cisco Sys (CSCO) Stock Value Rose While Fulton Bank Upped Position by $456,012

Fulton Bank increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 9.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fulton Bank bought 8,604 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 100,110 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.41M, up from 91,506 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fulton Bank who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $241.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $56.53. About 11.51M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco Earnings on Tap: Good Vibes for the ‘Catalyst’ — Barron’s Blog; 22/03/2018 – Tech Trader: Cisco Systems Moving Too Slowly to Recurring Revenue, Says BMO; 16/05/2018 – Cisco’s Sales, Profit Forecasts Miss Highest Projections; 04/04/2018 – CSCO: Cisco said to bid to buy Zscaler before IPO, Bloomberg say; 10/05/2018 – CISCO CSCO.O : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; $41 TARGET PRICE; 28/03/2018 – CAFC: ARISTA NETWORKS, INC. v. CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1313 – 2018-03-28; 03/05/2018 – Vyopta Expands Analytics for Cisco Webex; 16/04/2018 – Park Bench Solutions Offers Optimized Provisioning for Cisco BroadSoft Platform with New odin Clone; 17/04/2018 – Cisco President for Asia-Pacific and Japan Miyuki Suzuki said 5G will create “huge opportunities” for businesses to drive enriched customer experiences in augmented reality and virtual reality; 10/04/2018 – Cisco Tetration Workload Protection Extended with New Options: SaaS and Virtual Appliance

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt increased its stake in Alibaba (BABA) by 20.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt bought 2,209 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,142 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.40M, up from 10,933 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt who had been investing in Alibaba for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $465.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $178.74. About 15.17 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 05/04/2018 – Alibaba plans to invest in ride-hailing firm Grab, sources say; 27/03/2018 – In China payment war, Walmart places bet on Tencent; 20/04/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY-TOTAL INCENTIVE FEES TO BE RECEIVED BY ALIBABA HEALTH GROUP UNDER DEAL FOR FY19 WILL NOT BE MORE THAN RMB8 MLN; 14/05/2018 – Beiersdorf to cooperate with Chinese e-commerce business Kaola; 17/04/2018 – ADDING and REPLACING Alibaba-Backed Prenetics Acquires UK-Based DNAFit, a Global Leader in Consumer Genetic Testing; 13/04/2018 – ALIBABA PICTURES GROUP LTD SEES NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE FOR 15 MTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 BETWEEN RMB1.6 BLN AND RMB1.7 BLN; 08/03/2018 – Alibaba Health Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – Top-Performing China Fund Manager Says Alibaba, YY, Look Cheap; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba is China’s biggest e-commerce firm; 29/05/2018 – Investors Led by Alibaba and Cainiao Will Invest $1.38B in ZTO in Exchange for 10% Equity Stake in the Co

Fulton Bank, which manages about $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Advisors Inner Circle Fd (EGFIX) by 143,219 shares to 1.68 million shares, valued at $56.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in John Hancock Fds Iii by 77,735 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 994,631 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 153,730 are owned by Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd. Ronna Sue Cohen has 6.57M shares. Palisades Hudson Asset Mgmt LP owns 5,364 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Saturna Cap Corporation has invested 2.67% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Gsa Cap Prtn Llp has invested 0.05% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 174,218 were accumulated by Atria Limited Liability. Kentucky Retirement System reported 1.01% stake. Pennsylvania-based Girard Ptnrs has invested 1.54% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Gilman Hill Asset Management Limited Liability Co holds 37,892 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 8.83M shares. Alley Lc reported 1.3% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Tortoise Invest Mgmt Lc reported 0.05% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Koshinski Asset reported 29,910 shares. Buckingham Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 73,502 shares. Sadoff Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Co invested 5.2% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).