Wunderlich Capital Managemnt Has Trimmed Boeing (BA) Holding by $464,820; Share Value Declined; As Oneok New (OKE) Valuation Rose, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System Has Upped Position

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt decreased its stake in Boeing (BA) by 15.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt sold 1,220 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6,672 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.54M, down from 7,892 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt who had been investing in Boeing for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $194.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $3.09 during the last trading session, reaching $345. About 4.36 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 10/04/2018 – Malaysia Airlines indicates interest in 20-30 widebody jets from Airbus or Boeing; 05/03/2018 – BOEING – NATIONAL LABOR RELATIONS BOARD NOTIFIED CO INTERNATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF MACHINISTS FILED THIRD PETITION SEEKING TO UNIONIZE BOEING SOUTH CAROLINA; 04/04/2018 – BOEING IS `ASSESSING THE SITUATION’ ON US-CHINA TRADE; 25/04/2018 – Triumph Composite Work for Boeing 787 Dreamliner Extended in Long-Term Contract; 25/04/2018 – The company’s services unit, which Boeing spun out last year, brought in $3.9 billion in the most recent quarter; 30/03/2018 – BOEING BA.N -SAUDI ARABIAN MILITARY INDUSTRIES AND BOEING FORM JOINT VENTURE PARTNERSHIP TARGETING 55% LOCALIZATION; 25/04/2018 – BOEING SAYS 787 PRODUCTION OF 14 A MONTH IS WELL SUPPORTED BY RECENT ORDERS – CONF CALL; 25/04/2018 – BOEING – REFLECTING STRENGTH OF CARGO MARKET, NOW PLAN TO INCREASE PRODUCTION RATE ON 767 PROGRAM FROM 2.5 TO 3 PER MONTH BEGINNING IN 2020; 11/04/2018 – Azul Leasing Two Used Boeing 737-400F; 30/04/2018 – BOEING WORKING W/ROLLS TO GET SCHEDULE BACK ON TRACK

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Oneok Inc New (OKE) by 1.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System bought 7,745 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.77% with the market. The institutional investor held 526,872 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.80M, up from 519,127 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System who had been investing in Oneok Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $68.49. About 1.49 million shares traded. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has risen 0.99% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.44% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 14/05/2018 – Oneok Inc at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference Tomorrow; 03/04/2018 – Oneok Says Media Outlets Misinterpreted a Notification to Customers; 05/04/2018 – ONEOK to Participate in Mizuho Energy Summit; 04/04/2018 – IGNORE: ONEOK REPORTED EDI SERVICES SUSPENSION APRIL 3; 23/03/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $59; 19/04/2018 – ONEOK BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 79.5C/SHR FROM 77C, EST. 79C; 17/04/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : SEAPORT GLOBAL STARTS WITH NEUTRAL, $60 TARGET PRICE; 03/05/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $62; 01/05/2018 – ONEOK MAINTAINS 2018 FINL GUIDANCE; 03/05/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $64

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 selling transactions for $51.18 million activity. On Monday, February 11 COLBERT THEODORE III sold $873,712 worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 2,137 shares. McAllister Kevin G had sold 12,637 shares worth $5.03 million. KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN sold $10.50 million worth of stock. Smith Gregory D sold $7.83M worth of stock or 19,500 shares. 8,500 shares valued at $3.49M were sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL on Tuesday, February 12.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Australia-based Westpac Corp has invested 0% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Baldwin Brothers Ma holds 0% or 45 shares in its portfolio. Sadoff Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 660 shares stake. Litman Gregory Asset Mngmt Lc has 0.04% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 400 shares. Cambridge Trust Company holds 0.12% or 5,439 shares. Winch Advisory Svcs Ltd Liability Corp holds 286 shares. Summit Asset Limited Liability Company accumulated 673 shares or 0.13% of the stock. 4,490 were accumulated by Arrow Finance. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al holds 0.64% or 142,000 shares. Ancora Limited Company accumulated 19,667 shares. Crossvault Cap Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 27,550 shares. American Research And Mngmt holds 850 shares. Moreover, Biltmore Wealth Management Limited Liability Corporation has 0.33% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 1,609 shares. 9,127 are owned by Eastern Commercial Bank. Canandaigua Comml Bank & reported 0.73% stake.

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt, which manages about $119.86M and $143.36 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) by 2,209 shares to 13,142 shares, valued at $2.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

