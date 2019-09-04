Wunderlich Capital Managemnt Has Raised Position in Alibaba (BABA) as Valuation Declined; Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale Position in Phillips 66 (PSX) Has Decreased as Share Value Rose

Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 11.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale sold 12,163 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 94,067 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.41 million, down from 106,230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $99.8. About 948,495 shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 11/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BORGER REFINERY MAY RESTART GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER EARLY NEXT WEEK; 16/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY RESTARTING GASOLINE UNITS; 22/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Tripped Compressors at Sweeny Refinery in Texas; 16/04/2018 – Phillips 66 restarting JV Borger refinery gasoline units; 01/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Unit Power Outages at Sweeny Refinery in Texas; 05/05/2018 – Praise for Phillips 66 — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 09/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY CONTINUING TO RESTART UNITS AFTER OVERHAUL; 13/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY RESTARTING GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q EPS $1.07; 02/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Well Positioned for IMO 2020 Rule (Correct)

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt increased its stake in Alibaba (BABA) by 20.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt bought 2,209 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 13,142 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.40 million, up from 10,933 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt who had been investing in Alibaba for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $453.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $174.24. About 5.36M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 29/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Alibaba’s fintech affiliate Ant Financial has raised $10B, valuing the firm at $150B, compared with ~$60B; 20/03/2018 – Alibaba said it would inject $2 billion into its subsidiary Lazada Group, the Singapore-based online retailer, just a week after; 26/03/2018 – YUNFENG, ALIBABA SPV IK HEALTHCARE IN MERGER PACT WITH IKANG; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S INC – E-COMMERCE TEAM IN SAN FRANCISCO WILL MANAGE ONGOING CHINA BUSINESS WITH OPERATIONAL SUPPORT FROM FUNG OMNI IN SHANGHAI; 30/05/2018 – GLOBAL INFOTECH 300465.SZ SAYS IT AND ANT FINANCIAL’S UNIT PLAN TO INVEST IN JV; 29/05/2018 – Alibaba and Cainiao Make Strategic Investment in ZTO Express; 09/04/2018 – XPENG TO COLLABORATE WITH INVESTOR ALIBABA IN CLOUD PRODUCTS; 12/04/2018 – WARBURG PINCUS WP.UL IN TALKS TO INVEST IN $8 BLN FUNDRAISING ROUND FOR CHINA’S ANT FINANCIAL; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q-End Mobile MAUs on China Retail Marketplaces 617M; 19/03/2018 – Last year, Alibaba upped its stake in the Singapore-based firm from 51 percent to 83 percent

More recent Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Could Phillips 66’s (NYSE:PSX) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price? – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019. Also Finance.Yahoo.com published the news titled: “Do You Like Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) At This P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” on August 10, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Could Be Your Next Investment – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 20, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $165,816 activity.

Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale, which manages about $16.79B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 99,469 shares to 476,622 shares, valued at $25.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 32,109 shares in the quarter, for a total of 454,064 shares, and has risen its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 5,956 are owned by Secor Cap Advsr Limited Partnership. Manufacturers Life Insur Commerce The holds 0.05% or 483,346 shares in its portfolio. Cidel Asset Management holds 1.1% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) or 211,767 shares. Carmignac Gestion holds 0.1% or 86,771 shares in its portfolio. Massmutual Fsb Adv reported 4,118 shares. Oakbrook Investments Ltd holds 27,624 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Obermeyer Wood Counsel Lllp holds 0.03% or 3,142 shares in its portfolio. Bowling Mgmt Ltd accumulated 51,750 shares. Washington holds 5,108 shares. Private Tru Na stated it has 7,587 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Douglass Winthrop Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 3,663 shares in its portfolio. Ingalls Snyder Llc accumulated 32,169 shares. Northeast Fincl Consultants Inc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 17,450 shares. Asset Mngmt Inc holds 37,511 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Amer Rech Com has invested 0.11% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).