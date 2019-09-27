Wunderlich Capital Managemnt Has Raised Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Position by $410,550 as Stock Declined; Crown Castle Intl Cor (CCI) Holder Tower Bridge Advisors Has Boosted Holding by $1.30 Billion

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum (OXY) by 128.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt bought 8,211 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 14,623 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $735,000, up from 6,412 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt who had been investing in Occidental Petroleum for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $45.35. About 4.90M shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 03/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.77/SHR; 30/05/2018 – Occidental Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL’S EXPORT CAPACITY BOOST SCHEDULED FOR 2H 2019; 20/03/2018 – TPG PACE ENERGY HOLDINGS CORP – MOST RECENTLY, STAVROS SERVED AS CFO OF OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q EPS 92c; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL SEES FY 2018 PRODUCTION 645–665 MBOED

Tower Bridge Advisors increased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Cor (CCI) by 113.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tower Bridge Advisors bought 10,011 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The institutional investor held 18,856 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.46B, up from 8,845 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Cor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $142. About 1.11 million shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.33, from 1.17 in 2019Q1.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 11 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $5.82 million activity. $243,850 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares were bought by POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR. $222,850 worth of stock was bought by Dillon Kenneth on Friday, August 16. KLESSE WILLIAM R had bought 5,000 shares worth $224,800. 5,000 shares were bought by Vangolen Glenn M., worth $242,650 on Tuesday, June 11. 15,000 Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares with value of $753,258 were bought by Shearer Bob. The insider Brown Oscar K bought $724,200.

Tower Bridge Advisors, which manages about $1.11B and $893.96B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) by 571 shares to 13,318 shares, valued at $1.09 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pioneer Natural Res C (NYSE:PXD) by 3,252 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,466 shares, and cut its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG).

Since April 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $6.59 million activity.