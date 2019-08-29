Wunderlich Capital Managemnt Has Lowered Boeing (BA) Position by $464,820; As Generac (GNRC) Shares Rose, Holder Bernzott Capital Advisors Has Lowered Its Stake by $4.13 Million

Bernzott Capital Advisors decreased its stake in Generac (GNRC) by 16.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bernzott Capital Advisors sold 80,985 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.89% . The institutional investor held 417,486 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.39 million, down from 498,471 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors who had been investing in Generac for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $77.16. About 562,669 shares traded or 8.87% up from the average. Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) has risen 36.67% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.67% the S&P500. Some Historical GNRC News: 08/05/2018 – New CO-SENSE Carbon Monoxide Sensing and Shutdown Technology Improves Safety of Portable Generators; 04/05/2018 – For Hurricane Preparedness Week, Generac Reminds All to Prepare Early; 07/03/2018 Back-to-Back Nor’easters Prove Power Outage Preparedness Tops Homeowners’ Priorities; 21/03/2018 – Generac at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 02/05/2018 – Generac 1Q Net $33.6M; 02/05/2018 – GENERAC SEES FY NET SALES CHANGE +6% TO +8%; 14/03/2018 – Generac Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 21; 02/05/2018 – Generac Raises 2018 Net Sales Outlook to Improve 6%-8% Over the Prior Year; 02/05/2018 – Generac Sees 2018 Core Sales Growth to Be Between 5% and 6%; 02/05/2018 – Generac 1Q EBITDA $70.2M

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt decreased its stake in Boeing (BA) by 15.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt analyzed 1,220 shares as the company's stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 6,672 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.54M, down from 7,892 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt who had been investing in Boeing for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $204.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $3.06 during the last trading session, reaching $363.03. About 2.11 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500.

Bernzott Capital Advisors, which manages about $528.67M and $826.21M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mistras (NYSE:MG) by 783,529 shares to 1.99 million shares, valued at $27.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) by 6,765 shares in the quarter, for a total of 894,819 shares, and has risen its stake in Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 22 investors sold GNRC shares while 87 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 56.33 million shares or 1.69% less from 57.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rk Mgmt Ltd Com invested in 3.59% or 243,200 shares. Gagnon Securities Ltd Liability invested 0.32% in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC). United Services Automobile Association holds 22,374 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Interstate Financial Bank reported 50 shares. Financial Architects Incorporated invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC). 9,284 were accumulated by Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv. Cornercap Invest Counsel Incorporated reported 20,540 shares. Burgundy Asset Mngmt Limited, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 1.42 million shares. Raymond James Fincl Services Advisors reported 5,377 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Federated Investors Inc Pa invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC). Brinker Capital Inc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 5,073 shares. Wellington Mngmt Grp Incorporated Llp owns 727,894 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Atwood Palmer invested in 1.46% or 200,735 shares. The New York-based Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC). Carroll Finance Associate holds 0% or 200 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 37.66 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Retail Bank And Of Newtown invested in 1,145 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Dumont & Blake Invest Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 3,841 shares or 0.62% of the stock. Nordea Management holds 0% or 73 shares. Cordasco Network accumulated 130 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Management Ltd Liability owns 0.52% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 93,354 shares. Norinchukin Bancorp The holds 173,784 shares. 4,802 were reported by Amarillo Natl Bank. First Heartland Consultants, Missouri-based fund reported 8,438 shares. Putnam Invests Limited Company accumulated 734,099 shares or 0.65% of the stock. Badgley Phelps Bell invested in 60,850 shares or 1.41% of the stock. Southpoint Capital Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 2.43% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 150,000 shares. Livingston Asset Mgmt (Operating As Southport Management) holds 1,385 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Jag Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 832 shares. Barclays Public Ltd accumulated 983,933 shares. Shufro Rose Ltd Liability Co owns 2,565 shares.

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt, which manages about $119.86 million and $143.36 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) by 2,209 shares to 13,142 shares, valued at $2.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.