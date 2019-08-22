Wunderlich Capital Managemnt Has Lifted Its Stake in Alibaba (BABA) by $402,038 as Share Value Declined; Vanguard Group Lowered Holding in Sturm Ruger & Co (RGR) by $827,595

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt increased its stake in Alibaba (BABA) by 20.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt bought 2,209 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 13,142 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.40 million, up from 10,933 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt who had been investing in Alibaba for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $446.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.10% or $3.68 during the last trading session, reaching $171.56. About 8.40 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 23/04/2018 – Alibaba-backed startup unveils ‘intelligent’ SUV in China; 15/05/2018 – MAVERICK BOOSTED INTC, BABA, GOOG, LOW, MSFT IN 1Q: 13F; 05/03/2018 – Alibaba’s Tmall Platform Hosts Beauty Awards, Summit in Shanghai; 08/04/2018 – Dubai cryptocurrency firm denies Alibaba trademark infringement; 29/05/2018 – The investment would be Alibaba’s third in a Chinese courier after buying a minority stakes in YTO Express and Best Inc; 23/05/2018 – China’s first private credit-scoring firm starts operations-Xinhua; 21/05/2018 – FITCH CITES ALIBABA’S DOMINANT POSITION IN CHINA; 08/05/2018 – Alibaba buys Pakistani online shopping outlet Daraz from Rocket; 10/04/2018 – China’s Ant ups fundraising target, valuation could hit $150 bln; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group Holding 4Q Net $1.22B

Vanguard Group Inc decreased its stake in Sturm Ruger & Co Inc (RGR) by 0.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vanguard Group Inc sold 15,615 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.21% . The institutional investor held 1.77M shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $94.01M, down from 1.79M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vanguard Group Inc who had been investing in Sturm Ruger & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $725.90M market cap company. The stock increased 2.13% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $41.51. About 62,170 shares traded. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) has risen 5.81% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.81% the S&P500. Some Historical RGR News: 12/03/2018 – Sturm Ruger Issues Letter to Shareholders to Demonstrate ‘Track Record of Promoting Safe, Responsible use of Firearms’; 24/04/2018 – AMALGAMATED BANK LONGVIEW FUNDS – SENT LETTER TO CHAIRMAN OF STURM RUGER & COMPANY ON APRIL 19 – SEC FILING; 22/05/2018 – PROPOSED RULE CHANGES MOVE COMMERCIAL FIREARM EXPORT OVERSIGHT TO COMMERCE DEPARTMENT-OFFICIAL; 08/05/2018 – Sturm Ruger 1Q EPS 81c; 18/05/2018 – AOBC, RGR: Stay with @JRogalskiKHOU for updates. Source telling him an explosive has been reported in building at #SantaFeHighSchool. There may also be more than one suspect in custody; 09/05/2018 – STURM RUGER AGM BACKS PROPOSAL FOR BUSINESS-RISKS REPORT: CNBC; 01/05/2018 – Some groups are threatening to withhold votes for a Sturm Ruger director because they claim her presence on the board makes the gun maker too close to the National Rifle Association; 29/03/2018 – Sturm Ruger Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – VSTO, AOBC, RGR: Student shot at Forest High School; 18/05/2018 – AOBC, RGR: @davidhogg111 active shooter reported at SantaFe high school. Texas. I have reports coming in, 4 people shot and his barricaded in a classroom. – ! $AOBC $RGR

Investors sentiment increased to 1.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold RGR shares while 34 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 13.03 million shares or 0.21% less from 13.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kbc Group Nv owns 807 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Tributary Mngmt Limited Co invested in 0.8% or 207,923 shares. Florida-based Raymond James & Associate has invested 0% in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR). Valley National Advisers Inc reported 0% stake. Numerixs Investment Technology Inc holds 0.01% in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) or 804 shares. Walleye Trading Llc holds 4,946 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bluecrest Cap Limited has 0.01% invested in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% of its portfolio in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR). Pnc Fincl Svcs Grp Inc has 0% invested in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR). Lpl Financial Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 4,575 shares. Morgan Dempsey Management Limited Liability Com, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 66,645 shares. Voya Inv Management Ltd Co reported 7,030 shares. Missouri-based Stifel Fincl Corp has invested 0% in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR). New York-based Jane Street Group Inc Llc has invested 0% in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR). Ubs Asset Americas accumulated 12,506 shares or 0% of the stock.

Vanguard Group Inc, which manages about $2549.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Steelcase Inc (NYSE:SCS) by 314,828 shares to 7.96M shares, valued at $115.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Hawaii Corp (NYSE:BOH) by 51,338 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.11 million shares, and has risen its stake in Camden Ppty Tr (NYSE:CPT).

Since August 7, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $688,086 activity. The insider JACOBI C MICHAEL bought 15,000 shares worth $666,450.

