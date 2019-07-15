Wunderlich Capital Managemnt Has Increased Position in Alibaba (BABA); Presima Has Cut Its Position in W P Carey (WPC) by $850,200 as Stock Price Rose

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt increased its stake in Alibaba (BABA) by 20.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt bought 2,209 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,142 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.40 million, up from 10,933 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt who had been investing in Alibaba for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $449.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.66% or $4.49 during the last trading session, reaching $173.56. About 16.19 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 30/03/2018 – Alibaba founders bet on US subscription clothing pioneer; 23/05/2018 – China’s first private credit-scoring firm starts operations-Xinhua; 26/04/2018 – Michael Zeisser has left as Alibaba’s top US dealmaker; 28/05/2018 – Alibaba Health Information Technology: To Acquire Alibaba Holding Unit Ali JK Medical Products for HK$10.6 Billion; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group Holding 4Q EPS 46c; 30/05/2018 – SUNING.COM MAY HAVE RAISED 5.6B YUAN FROM ALIBABA SHARE SALE; 18/04/2018 – Cloud Foundry Now Available on Asia’s Leading Cloud Provider Alibaba Cloud; 21/03/2018 – Budget fashion brand H&M launches on Alibaba’s Tmall in China; 10/04/2018 – China’s Ant ups fundraising target, valuation could hit $150 bln; 11/03/2018 – Alibaba and Tencent aim for the cloud

Presima Inc decreased its stake in W P Carey Inc (WPC) by 33.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Presima Inc sold 10,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,600 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.69 million, down from 32,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Presima Inc who had been investing in W P Carey Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $84.95. About 450,771 shares traded. W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) has risen 22.30% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.87% the S&P500. Some Historical WPC News: 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey Raises Dividend to $1.015; 19/03/2018 – W. P. Carey Inc. Appoints Robert J. Flanagan to Board of Directors; 15/03/2018 W. P. Carey Inc. Increases Quarterly Dividend To $1.015 Per Share; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY INC – AFFIRM 2018 AFFO GUIDANCE RANGE OF $5.30 TO $5.50 PER DILUTED SHARE; 20/04/2018 – DJ W P Carey Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WPC); 24/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Cross Country Healthcare, Tribune Media, W.P. Carey, Advanced Drainage, Ambac Financial; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY INC WPC.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $4.81 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY INC WPC.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $5.30 TO $5.50; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey Sees FY EPS $5.30-EPS $5.50; 15/03/2018 – WP CAREY INC – INCREASED ITS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $1.015 PER SHARE

Analysts await W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) to report earnings on August, 2. They expect $1.24 EPS, down 6.06% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.32 per share. WPC’s profit will be $211.38 million for 17.13 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.21 actual EPS reported by W. P. Carey Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.48% EPS growth.

More notable recent W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “W.P. Carey: Strong Buy – Seeking Alpha” on October 30, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “14 Upcoming Dividend Increases Including Realty Income And W. P. Carey – Seeking Alpha” published on June 20, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “WP Carey Announces Industrial Investments Totaling $53 Million – PRNewswire” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “W.P. Carey: Don’t Buy This 5.3%-Yielding REIT Now, Wait For A Drop – Seeking Alpha” published on March 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “W.P. Carey, Extra Space enter net lease pacts – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.95, from 3.3 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 30 investors sold WPC shares while 111 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 84.50 million shares or 44.40% less from 152.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stifel reported 20,354 shares. 27,417 are held by Franklin Res Inc. Raymond James Financial Svcs holds 115,088 shares. Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Ltd has 0.15% invested in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) for 2,600 shares. Vanguard Grp owns 23.65 million shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Principal Fincl Gp stated it has 16,014 shares. Haverford Tru holds 2,000 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Com holds 132,629 shares. Argent Tru has invested 0.02% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Rhumbline Advisers owns 167,789 shares. Citadel Lc owns 54,937 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 91,423 are owned by Cap Advisers Ltd Liability Corp. State Street stated it has 6.21 million shares. Legg Mason Asset Mgmt (Japan) Co holds 0.64% or 6,900 shares. Inspirion Wealth Advsr has 3.77% invested in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC).

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Better Buy: iQiyi vs. Alibaba – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Donâ€™t Dump Those Alibaba Shares! The Best Is Yet to Come – Investorplace.com” published on June 26, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Alibaba (BABA) option implied volatility low into executives from online platforms testifying before a House congressional committee – StreetInsider.com” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Walmart’s China Investment May Not Be A Good Idea – Seeking Alpha” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “After Wrangler Spinoff, VF Taps Alibaba for China Expansion – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 25, 2019.