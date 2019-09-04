Wunderlich Capital Managemnt Has Increased Holding in Alibaba (BABA) by $402,038; Kinder Morgan Inc/De (KMI) Market Valuation Rose While Cortland Advisers Has Trimmed by $22.51 Million Its Holding

Cortland Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc/De (KMI) by 15.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Advisers Llc sold 1.13 million shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 5.98M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $119.68 million, down from 7.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Advisers Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc/De for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.14B market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $20.38. About 1.84 million shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC – BOARD HAS APPOINTED DAVID P. MICHELS AS VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 10/04/2018 – CANADA ENERGY MINISTER: GOVT IS “100 PERCENT” BEHIND KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE; 08/05/2018 – Norway’s wealth fund says to support methane emission motion at Kinder Morgan AGM; 29/05/2018 – KMI: Federal Liberal govt will pay $4.5 billion to buy Kinder Morgan’s Trans Mountain existing and proposed pipeline expansion, construction to start right away, and feds to immediately seek new private sector investors to buy in/complete it. Govt calls it a “fair price; 20/04/2018 – Katie Simpson: Via @CochraneCBC if Kinder Morgan walks away from the Trans Mountain project, sources say other companies may be; 18/04/2018 – Support grows in Canada for expansion of Kinder Morgan oil pipeline -poll; 09/03/2018 – CANADA’S TRUDEAU SAYS KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE WILL GET BUILT; 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA CEO SAYS NO DECISION MADE ON USE OF PROCEEDS FROM TRANS MOUNTAIN SALE; 15/03/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC – MANY OF RATES SET ON NEGOTIATED RATE ARRANGEMENTS THAT CO BELIEVES SHOULD NOT BE SUBJECT TO ADJUSTMENT DUE TO CHANGES IN TAX LAW; 09/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan Canada Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt increased its stake in Alibaba (BABA) by 20.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt bought 2,209 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 13,142 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.40M, up from 10,933 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt who had been investing in Alibaba for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $455.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $2.49 during the last trading session, reaching $174.9. About 3.20M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 30/04/2018 – Alibaba’s Tsai Says Trade War With China Could ‘Kill a Lot of Jobs in America’ (Video); 15/03/2018 – Alibaba May List Depositary Receipts if China Rules Permit; 09/04/2018 – Alibaba’s Jack Ma urges Facebook to fix privacy issues; 28/05/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LTD 0241.HK – COMPANY ENTERED INTO SHARE PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH ALI JK NUTRITIONAL PRODUCTS HOLDING; 19/03/2018 – Last year, Alibaba upped its stake in the Singapore-based firm from 51 percent to 83 percent; 30/04/2018 – BABA’S JOE TSAI SPEAKS ON BTV; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA TO BUILD PAYMENT, LOGISTICS INFRASTRUCTURE IN SE ASIA; 03/04/2018 – ALIBABA TO BUY FULL OWNERSHIP OF CHINA ELE.ME; 15/05/2018 – Point72 Hong Kong Adds Baidu, Exits Alibaba, Cuts Baozun: 13F; 20/03/2018 – BEST INC – LIN WAN HAS BEEN APPOINTED BY ALIBABA GROUP TO REPLACE WENHONG TONG AS A MEMBER OF COMPANY’S BOARD

Analysts await Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.22 EPS, up 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.21 per share. KMI’s profit will be $498.03 million for 23.16 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by Kinder Morgan, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

