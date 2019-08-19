Wunderlich Capital Managemnt Has Decreased Boeing (BA) Stake by $464,820 as Valuation Declined; As Macquarie Infrastructure C (MIC) Share Price Rose, Barnett & Company Decreased Its Position

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt decreased its stake in Boeing (BA) by 15.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt sold 1,220 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 6,672 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.54M, down from 7,892 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt who had been investing in Boeing for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $185.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $330.45. About 3.87M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 15/05/2018 – Alkeon Adds Boeing, Exits Alphabet, Cuts PayPal: 13F; 01/05/2018 – BOEING TO BUY AEROSPACE PARTS DISTRIBUTOR KLX FOR $4.25B; 01/05/2018 – The acquisition announcement comes a week after Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg said the company’s growth in services could be complemented by strategic acquisitions; 01/05/2018 – KLX: Boeing and KLX Have Agreed That Any Such Liability Would Be Borne by KLXE; 09/03/2018 – Turkish Airlines Says Deal With Airbus, Boeing Each Include 25 Firm Orders 5 Options; 10/05/2018 – TRIUMPH: BOEING IS FIRMING UP ITS 797 SUPPLY-CHAIN STRATEGY; 18/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – China denies offering $200 bln package to slash trade gap; 23/03/2018 – DECISION LEAVES BOEING IN EXCLUSIVE TALKS FOR NEW 787 DEAL; 31/05/2018 – BOEING SEES 5/MO PRODUCTION RATE AS `FLOOR’ FOR 777 PROGRAM; 21/05/2018 – Israel’s Spacecom gets $55 mln deal for African comms services

Barnett & Company Inc decreased its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure C (MIC) by 95.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barnett & Company Inc sold 91,444 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.57% . The institutional investor held 4,508 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $186,000, down from 95,952 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barnett & Company Inc who had been investing in Macquarie Infrastructure C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.23B market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $37.39. About 631,813 shares traded or 26.13% up from the average. Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC) has declined 8.88% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.88% the S&P500. Some Historical MIC News: 26/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (MIC) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 08/03/2018 – MIC MANAGER NOTIFIES MIC IT INTENDS TO BUY ADDED SHRS; 27/04/2018 – Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation and Certain Officers –; 07/05/2018 – Moab Partners Gratified That ISS has Recommended Against the Re-Election of Three Current Board Members of Macquarie Infrastructure Corp; 16/03/2018 – FERC Tax Ruling Expected to Have No Impact on Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation; 17/04/2018 – MACQUARIE INFRASTRUCTURE CORP MIC.N – HAVE ENGAGED WITH MOAB CAPITAL ON NUMEROUS OCCASIONS; 29/05/2018 – CROP Infrastructure Announces the Appointment of Mr. David Weinkauf to the Executive Advisory Board; 15/05/2018 – HBK Investments Buys 1.4% Position in Macquarie Infrastructure; 21/03/2018 – Gibson Energy Announces the Upcoming Retirement of Clayton Woitas as a Director of the Company and Names John Festival as a Board Nominee; 05/04/2018 – Synaptics AudioSmart Far-Field Voice Featured on docomo Simple Mic Bluetooth Speaker

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. U S Glob Inc reported 13,022 shares or 2.15% of all its holdings. Ipg Inv Ltd Co invested 0% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Tower Research Capital Limited Co (Trc) has 0.15% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 6,420 shares. Moreover, Merriman Wealth Mngmt Limited Co has 0.29% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 3,969 shares. Scott & Selber stated it has 1.39% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Donaldson Mngmt Limited Co reported 3.79% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Doheny Asset Mngmt Ca reported 0.29% stake. Qci Asset Inc reported 0.13% stake. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.57% or 400,000 shares in its portfolio. Sequoia Lc reported 9,110 shares. Stock Yards Comml Bank & holds 55,409 shares or 2.06% of its portfolio. Bluestein R H owns 116,783 shares. Iowa Bankshares holds 0.5% or 2,847 shares in its portfolio. 45,295 are owned by Dupont Mngmt Corporation. Horizon Investments Llc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 2,017 shares.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 34.28 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt, which manages about $119.86M and $143.36M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) by 2,209 shares to 13,142 shares, valued at $2.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.58, from 0.62 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold MIC shares while 76 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 109.05 million shares or 70.79% more from 63.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tci Wealth Advsrs reported 72 shares. Parametric Port Associates Ltd Liability holds 398,370 shares. Miller Howard Invs Incorporated New York stated it has 105,099 shares. Kings Point Mngmt holds 252 shares. Earnest Prtnrs Ltd owns 61 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Naples Glob Advsr Lc stated it has 0.42% in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC). Moreover, American Assets Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has 0.27% invested in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC) for 40,000 shares. Ameriprise accumulated 300,420 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Comml Bank Of America De reported 1.22 million shares. 12,356 are held by Sequoia Llc. Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability Corp reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC). Rathbone Brothers Pcl holds 0.01% in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC) or 5,075 shares. Punch Associate Investment Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 139,704 shares or 0.49% of all its holdings. Nordea Mgmt Ab accumulated 0% or 753 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% of its portfolio in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC).