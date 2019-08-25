Wunderlich Capital Managemnt Has Cut Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Holding as Stock Price Declined; Sunbelt Securities Holds Stake in United Parcel Service (UPS)

Sunbelt Securities Inc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 109.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sunbelt Securities Inc bought 6,535 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 12,530 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.40 million, up from 5,995 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $95.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.42% or $3.94 during the last trading session, reaching $111.28. About 4.38M shares traded or 28.28% up from the average. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 13/03/2018 – OECD Ups 2018 World Growth Forecast to 3.9% from 3.7%; 15/05/2018 – Marken Announces Expansion Of Cryogenic Services; 14/05/2018 – UPS to create over 500 jobs with new UK delivery centre; 05/04/2018 – Western Digital Ups the Game with Powerful New Gaming SSD with NVMe Performance; 25/04/2018 – UPS Offers Voluntary Retirement Incentive To Eligible U.S.-Based Management Employees; 25/04/2018 – UPS To Offer Voluntary Retirement Plans To Reduce Headcount, Cut Expenses — MarketWatch; 07/03/2018 – Coriant Groove™ G30 Sets New Industry Benchmarks — Doubles the Density, Halves the Power, and Ups the Speed by 50%; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service Sees FY Adj EPS $7.03-Adj EPS $7.37; 10/05/2018 – UPS Facility Technology Wins Prestigious Innovation Award; 23/04/2018 – UPS Promotes Charlene Thomas to West Region Pres

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt decreased its stake in Occidental Petroleum (OXY) by 63.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt sold 11,048 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 6,412 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $424,000, down from 17,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt who had been investing in Occidental Petroleum for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.21% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $42.37. About 12.55 million shares traded or 31.29% up from the average. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 01/05/2018 – Occidental Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q Net $708M; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM – RAISED 2018 GUIDANCE; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL SEES 2Q TOTAL OIL & GAS PRODUCTION 628–648 MBOED; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL 1Q CORE EPS 92C, EST. 71C; 16/04/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $86 FROM $77; 23/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 08/05/2018 – Occidental first-quarter profit spikes on rising oil prices; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL’S PERMIAN LOGISTICS HUB FULLY OPERATIONAL BY 3Q; 22/04/2018 – DJ Occidental Petroleum Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OXY)

More notable recent Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Oxy Petroleum posts narrow Q2 beat, forms Midland Basin JV with Ecopetrol – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “CFO: Occidental Petroleum to sell recently acquired campus in Energy Corridor – Houston Business Journal” published on August 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Weekly Top Insider Buys Highlight for the Week of Aug. 23 – Yahoo Finance” on August 24, 2019. More interesting news about Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Who Has Been Buying Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Expected Dividend Increases In August 2019 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 11 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $5.82 million activity. Backus Marcia E. had bought 10,000 shares worth $480,900 on Monday, June 10. $203,401 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares were bought by BURGHER CEDRIC W.. Another trade for 9,100 shares valued at $437,790 was made by Batchelder Eugene L. on Monday, June 10. Shearer Bob bought 15,000 shares worth $753,258. 5,000 Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares with value of $242,650 were bought by Vangolen Glenn M.. 37,460 shares valued at $1.80M were bought by Hollub Vicki A. on Monday, June 10.

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt, which manages about $119.86 million and $143.36M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) by 2,209 shares to 13,142 shares, valued at $2.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 60 investors sold OXY shares while 293 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 310 raised stakes. 590.78 million shares or 2.87% less from 608.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amalgamated Savings Bank has 90,447 shares. Old Second National Bank & Trust Of Aurora holds 1.3% or 54,908 shares. United Kingdom-based Waverton Invest Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.31% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Conning holds 0.04% or 17,651 shares in its portfolio. Trust Of Toledo Na Oh owns 4,713 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Advsrs has 1.01% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Skba Management Ltd Liability Corp has 2.76% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). First Manhattan owns 185,076 shares. Nuwave Mngmt holds 3,964 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Valley National Advisers reported 249 shares stake. 337,953 were accumulated by Nwq Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation. Toronto Dominion Bankshares accumulated 0.06% or 603,508 shares. Hgk Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 1.73% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 86,845 shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv Group (Ca) holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 4,592 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt accumulated 7,587 shares.

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS): What Are The Future Prospects? – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “UPS® Healthcare Webinar Explores Innovations Impacting Hospital And Lab Logistics – GlobeNewswire” published on August 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “UPS Launches My Choice® For Business Platform To Enhance Visibility And Control For SMBs – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “5 Reasons the Market Is Being Harsh on UPS – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Bausch Health Ups Its Full-Year Outlook After Posting Solid Organic Growth – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 06, 2019.