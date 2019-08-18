Wunderlich Capital Managemnt Has Cut Its Stake in Boeing (BA) as Market Valuation Declined; As Cisco Systems (CSCO) Share Price Declined, First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Cut by $1.44 Million Its Stake

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems (CSCO) by 5.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc sold 27,097 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 496,799 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.82M, down from 523,896 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $201.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $46.96. About 25.00M shares traded or 15.97% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 17/05/2018 – Tech Today: Debating Cisco, Dropbox Versus Google, Liking Teradata — Barron’s Blog; 16/04/2018 – CISCO SAYS INVESTING IN NEW EMAIL SECURITY SERVICES; 13/04/2018 – FACTBOX-Russia’s list of U.S. imports that could be banned; 19/03/2018 – Tengler’s top picks include Cisco, Oracle, J.P. Morgan and FedEx; 08/03/2018 – Cisco CFO Says Diversity Efforts ‘Start From the Top’ (Video); 10/04/2018 – New SevOne Solution Automates the Operational Insight of Cisco ACI-Based Infrastructure; 22/05/2018 – Lumos Data Centers Launches Suite of laaS Solutions; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S CONFIRMS PLANTRONICS BA2 RATING; OUTLOOK REVISED TO NEGATIVE; 10/05/2018 – FORMER CISCO CEO JOHN CHAMBERS JOINS BLOOM ENERGY BOARD; 13/05/2018 – Sonic Foundry Announces Migration Program for Cisco TCS and Former Polycom RealPresence Media Suite Customers

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt decreased its stake in Boeing (BA) by 15.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt sold 1,220 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 6,672 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.54M, down from 7,892 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt who had been investing in Boeing for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $185.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $330.45. About 3.87 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/04/2018 – Boeing wants to continue its push to not just build aircraft but to fix them, too; 23/03/2018 – Boeing, All Nippon Airways Finalize Order for Two 777 Freighters; 09/05/2018 – FOCUS-U.S. exit from Iran deal puts pressure on European planemakers; 07/03/2018 – Anurag Kotoky: Breaking: Jet Airways’ order for 10 Boeing 787 Dreamliners “hasn’t got anywhere,”says Boeing. Jet has yet to; 11/04/2018 – GE CAPITAL AVIATION SERVICES- TO LEASE 12 BOEING 737 MAX8S TO JET AIRWAYS INDIA WITH DELIVERIES COMMENCING FROM 12 JUNE 2018 AND CONTINUING INTO 2020; 15/03/2018 – Is Boeing Caught in Trade War Crosshairs? (Video); 12/04/2018 – chrisplumb: Boeing-Embraer proposal brings tie-up closer, not imminent; 18/05/2018 – Boeing’s Sci-Fi Foldable Wing Design for New 777s Gets Go Ahead; 25/04/2018 – BOEING 1Q REV. $23.4B, EST. $22.23B; 15/05/2018 – BA/@wto: Appellate Body issues report on EU compliance in Airbus dispute #TradeDisputes

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 34.28 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Analyst Likes Southwest Airlines Earnings Print – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Boeing Multi-Billion Charge Sends Stock Higher – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Positive Trend For Boeing 787 – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Steadier Ground As Yields Stabilize, But Aftershocks Can’t Bee Ruled Out – Benzinga” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Amid Trade War Flare, Earnings Continue With Disney And Uber This Week – Benzinga” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advsrs Asset Inc holds 24,591 shares. Atria Ltd Com has 0.12% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 8,769 shares. Hanson & Doremus Inv Mgmt holds 1.61% or 12,799 shares. Nordea Inv has 73 shares for 0% of their portfolio. First Bank Of Hutchinson holds 0.26% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 1,198 shares. Bradley Foster & Sargent Incorporated Ct owns 13,121 shares. Css Ltd Co Il holds 309 shares. Park Natl Oh accumulated 8,485 shares or 0.18% of the stock. The New York-based Karpas Strategies Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.16% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Salem Counselors has 0.08% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 2,131 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd has invested 0.26% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Crawford Invest Counsel Inc accumulated 20,717 shares or 0.24% of the stock. New Jersey-based Palisade Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company Nj has invested 0.01% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Moreover, Torray Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.15% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 3,729 shares. Crossvault Capital Llc has invested 5.42% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt, which manages about $119.86M and $143.36 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) by 2,209 shares to 13,142 shares, valued at $2.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cisco -7.3% amid short current-quarter guidance – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/08/2019: SYMC, AVGO, INFN, LITE, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Cisco Stock Investors Party Like Itâ€™s 1999. Itâ€™s Not. – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Cisco Systems (CSCO) Surpasses Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 8, 2019 : LDOS, FL, IEX, CZR, GRUB, APC, UBER, CSCO, ANGI, MTCH, FOLD, MSFT – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.