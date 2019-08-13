Wunderlich Capital Managemnt Has Cut Its Holding in Occidental Petroleum (OXY) by $729,168 as Market Value Declined; Aspiriant Has Increased Cisco Sys (CSCO) Stake

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt decreased its stake in Occidental Petroleum (OXY) by 63.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt sold 11,048 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 6,412 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $424,000, down from 17,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt who had been investing in Occidental Petroleum for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $44.24. About 356,345 shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 20/03/2018 – TPG PACE ENERGY HOLDINGS CORP – MOST RECENTLY, STAVROS SERVED AS CFO OF OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION; 20/04/2018 – Occidental Rises for 10 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – OIL AND GAS PRE-TAX INCOME FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 WAS $750 MILLION, COMPARED TO $44 MILLION FOR THE PRIOR QUARTER; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM SEES 2018 OIL & GAS SEGMENT TOTAL PRODUCTION OF 645 — 665 MBOED; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q Net $708M; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL’S EXPORT CAPACITY BOOST SCHEDULED FOR 2H 2019; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL’S PERMIAN LOGISTICS HUB FULLY OPERATIONAL BY 3Q; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL 1Q CORE EPS 92C, EST. 71C; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP QTRLY REVENUES $3,763 MLN VS $2,957 MLN; 30/05/2018 – Occidental Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow

Aspiriant Llc increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 60.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aspiriant Llc bought 15,056 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 39,780 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.15M, up from 24,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aspiriant Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $220.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $51.42. About 523,440 shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 28/03/2018 – CISCO – MARIA MARTINEZ WILL SERVE AS COMPANY’S EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE OFFICER; 10/05/2018 – FORMER CISCO CEO JOHN CHAMBERS JOINS BLOOM ENERGY BOARD; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Recurring Rev Was 32% of Total Rev, Up 2 Points Yr Over Yr; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q EPS 56c; 06/04/2018 – Cisco Systems, Inc. vs Uniloc USA, Inc. | FWD Entered | 04/06/2018; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Adj EPS 66c; 30/05/2018 – Cisco Announces June 2018 Events with the Financial Community; 10/04/2018 – New SevOne Solution Automates the Operational Insight of Cisco ACI-Based Infrastructure; 03/05/2018 – IoT Evolution’s IoT Week Kicks Off with Insight on Smart Cities and lloT from Industry Leaders like the Department of Homeland Security, Cisco, Microsoft, the City of Atlanta and Many Others; 10/05/2018 – CISCO COMPLETES PURCHASE OF ACCOMPANY

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Cisco Systems (CSCO) Q4 Earnings on Deck: Is Now the Time to Buy? – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Top Stock Reports for Cisco, Home Depot & Merck – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 07/15/2019: SOL, NICE, YNDX, UBER, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: BCE, Vonage, CACI International, Cisco Systems and Ciena – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 08/12/2019: MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG, GOOGL, DXC, RDCM – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Aspiriant Llc, which manages about $8.09B and $1.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH) by 26,543 shares to 103,175 shares, valued at $8.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (EEM) by 33,117 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 202,619 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ironwood Financial Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 600 shares. Baker Ellis Asset Management Limited Liability Co invested in 0.17% or 11,043 shares. Glenmede Trust Com Na holds 1.15% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 4.71M shares. Vident Advisory Ltd reported 53,997 shares stake. Laffer Invs accumulated 12,880 shares or 0% of the stock. Donaldson Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 941,232 shares. Putnam Limited Com owns 7.83 million shares or 0.98% of their US portfolio. Randolph has 513,786 shares. Riverbridge Prtnrs Limited Liability has invested 0.08% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Cornerstone Advsr reported 15,880 shares stake. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 8.83 million shares or 0.43% of the stock. Brave Asset Management reported 23,550 shares. Boston Private Wealth Ltd has 0.74% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 348,773 shares. Pinnacle Limited Liability Corporation reported 19,557 shares. Susquehanna International Grp Llp stated it has 18,888 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 9 buys, and 0 insider sales for $5.37 million activity. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $242,650 was made by Vangolen Glenn M. on Tuesday, June 11. Another trade for 15,000 shares valued at $753,258 was bought by Shearer Bob. On Monday, June 10 Brown Oscar K bought $724,200 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) or 15,000 shares. Hollub Vicki A. also bought $1.80M worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Monday, June 10. POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR bought $243,850 worth of stock. Another trade for 9,100 shares valued at $437,790 was made by Batchelder Eugene L. on Monday, June 10.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 60 investors sold OXY shares while 293 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 310 raised stakes. 590.78 million shares or 2.87% less from 608.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Ltd Liability Com reported 0.03% stake. Hanson Mcclain Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Ww Asset Mngmt reported 0.18% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Moreover, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has 0.19% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 1.09 million shares. Park Avenue Securities Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% or 7,005 shares in its portfolio. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag invested 0.2% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 1.43% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Alps reported 0.3% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Kings Point Cap Mngmt reported 375 shares stake. 825,612 were accumulated by Citigroup. Capstone Advisors Ltd Company reported 28,109 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Fayez Sarofim has invested 0.06% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Hilltop Holding has 0.16% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Alliancebernstein LP holds 2.94M shares. Kentucky Retirement holds 0.21% or 32,771 shares.

More notable recent Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Berkshire Hathaway’s 2nd-Quarter Earnings Show Steady Growth and a Larger Stockpile of Cash – The Motley Fool” on August 03, 2019, also Valuewalk.com with their article: “Carl Icahn: Anadarko â€“ Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Deal Is Too Risky – ValueWalk” published on August 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Icahn sues Occidental Petroleum, opposes Anadarko deal – Seeking Alpha” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “7 Large-Cap Stocks to Sell Right Now – Investorplace.com” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Carl Icahn Rips Anadarko Buyout, Talks Cloudera And Trade War – Benzinga” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt, which manages about $119.86M and $143.36 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) by 2,209 shares to 13,142 shares, valued at $2.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.