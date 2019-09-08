Wunderlich Capital Managemnt Decreased Its Boeing (BA) Holding by $464,820; Stock Declined; Wex (WEX) Stock Rose While Franklin Resources Lowered Position

Franklin Resources Inc decreased its stake in Wex Inc (WEX) by 25.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Resources Inc sold 56,583 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 165,160 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.71M, down from 221,743 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Resources Inc who had been investing in Wex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $3.39 during the last trading session, reaching $209.92. About 215,120 shares traded. WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) has risen 14.74% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.74% the S&P500. Some Historical WEX News: 23/04/2018 – WEX Health to Host 11th Annual Go-To Industry Event; 05/04/2018 – WEX Inc. Hires New European Managing Director; 04/05/2018 – WEX INC WEX.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $200 FROM $186; 14/05/2018 – WEX Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Wex; 03/05/2018 – WEX Sees FY Adj EPS $7.75-Adj EPS $8.15; 03/05/2018 – WEX INC WEX.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.435 BLN TO $1.475 BLN; 04/05/2018 – lnfinisource Benefit Services wins CDH Platform Partner of the Year Award from WEX Health, Inc; 09/04/2018 – Wex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – WEX INC WEX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $200 FROM $165

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt decreased its stake in Boeing (BA) by 15.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt sold 1,220 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 6,672 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.54 million, down from 7,892 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt who had been investing in Boeing for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $206.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $363. About 2.97 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 09/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns Baa2 rating to Class B of United Airlines’ 2018-1 EETC; 18/04/2018 – President Trump pressured the emir of Kuwait into an arms deal on behalf of Boeing; 23/03/2018 – The deal, which remains to be finalized, also marks a victory for General Electric, whose engines are expected to power the Boeing aircraft, beating proposals from rival Rolls-Royce; 25/04/2018 – BOEING – DEVELOPMENT ON 777X PROGRAM REMAINS ON TRACK; 20/05/2018 – Cuba begins to bury its dead from airline disaster; 08/03/2018 – BOEING BA.N CEO DENNIS MUILENBURG SAYS MAKING PROGRESS IN EMBRAER EMBR3.SA NEGOTIATIONS, STILL WORK TO DO; 27/04/2018 – Embraer sees first KC-390 delivery “closer to end of the year”; 05/05/2018 – ATLAS 5 ROCKET LAUNCH OF MARS INSIGHT MISSION MARKS FIRST LIFTOFF OF INTERPLANETARY SPACECRAFT FROM U.S. WEST COAST; 17/04/2018 – Engine failure causes Southwest emergency landing in Philadelphia; 12/04/2018 – Boeing CEO Takes Playful Jab at Musk’s Rocket-Launched Tesla

More important recent WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is WEX Inc.’s (NYSE:WEX) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on June 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About WEX Inc (WEX) – Yahoo Finance”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 28, 2019. More interesting news about WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) was released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “WEX, Phillips 66 Sign Exclusive Multi-Year Private Label Extension – Business Wire” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 39 investors sold WEX shares while 92 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 40.86 million shares or 5.57% less from 43.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dupont has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Moreover, Vigilant Ltd Company has 0% invested in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) for 100 shares. Private Advisor Group Inc Limited Liability Company accumulated 0% or 1,322 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt System reported 0.03% stake. 165,160 were reported by Franklin. Raymond James Trust Na stated it has 1,476 shares. Tower Rech Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) holds 0.05% or 4,005 shares in its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insurance The reported 142,502 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Evercore Wealth Management Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.02% or 3,330 shares. Shelton Cap Mgmt reported 0.01% stake. Crescent Park LP has invested 0.14% in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). 180,033 were accumulated by Bancorporation Of Montreal Can. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% of its portfolio in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Renaissance Limited holds 43,600 shares. State Street, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.02M shares.

Franklin Resources Inc, which manages about $186.71B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Halcon Res Corp by 411,713 shares to 5.43 million shares, valued at $6.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dominos Pizza Inc (NYSE:DPZ) by 16,797 shares in the quarter, for a total of 200,944 shares, and has risen its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals In (NASDAQ:ICPT).

Analysts await WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $2.36 earnings per share, up 16.83% or $0.34 from last year’s $2.02 per share. WEX’s profit will be $102.13 million for 22.24 P/E if the $2.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.01 actual earnings per share reported by WEX Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.41% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 36,327 were reported by Beese Fulmer Inv Mgmt. Aviance Capital Limited Liability Corp reported 589 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Biondo Investment Advisors Ltd Co owns 12,295 shares. First Business Fincl Services Incorporated holds 0.23% or 3,394 shares. Meristem Family Wealth Ltd Liability holds 0.42% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 3,224 shares. Moreover, Tradition Cap Mgmt Limited Liability has 2.53% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Maryland Management reported 0.36% stake. Wells Fargo & Mn accumulated 4.37 million shares or 0.5% of the stock. Highstreet Asset Management Inc reported 9,584 shares stake. Advisor Partners Limited Liability Corp invested in 17,354 shares or 0.85% of the stock. New York-based Edge Wealth Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.43% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Com Of Oklahoma holds 0% or 5,317 shares in its portfolio. Hengistbury Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 86,500 shares. Carnegie Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com has invested 1.43% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Laffer Invs has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Boeing suspends load test for new 777X – Seeking Alpha” on September 08, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Niche Aerospace Manufacturer Heico Surpasses Earnings Estimates Again – Motley Fool” published on August 29, 2019, Fool.com published: “Wide-Body Jet Orders Jump at Airbus and Boeing in July – The Motley Fool” on August 18, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Boeing Gets Almost $1 Billion to Keep the A-10 “Warthog” Flying – The Motley Fool” published on August 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Stock Trades for Monday: ROKU, ACB, VMW, CRM, BA – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt, which manages about $119.86M and $143.36 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) by 2,209 shares to 13,142 shares, valued at $2.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.