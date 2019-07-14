Wunderlich Capital Managemnt Cut Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Stake by $729,168; Momenta Pharmaceuticals (MNTA) Position Maintained by Eventide Asset Management Llc

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt decreased its stake in Occidental Petroleum (OXY) by 63.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt sold 11,048 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.62% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6,412 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $424,000, down from 17,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt who had been investing in Occidental Petroleum for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.70B market cap company. The stock increased 2.54% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $51.72. About 9.10M shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 36.09% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.52% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM – RAISED 2018 GUIDANCE; 23/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 20/04/2018 – Occidental Rises for 10 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – OIL AND GAS PRE-TAX INCOME FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 WAS $750 MILLION, COMPARED TO $44 MILLION FOR THE PRIOR QUARTER; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL SEES FY 2018 PRODUCTION 645–665 MBOED; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL CFO CEDRIC BURGHER COMMENTS IN 1Q CONFERENCE CALL; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL’S PERMIAN LOGISTICS HUB FULLY OPERATIONAL BY 3Q; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL WILL LOOK AT BUYBACKS AS LONG AS OIL OVER $60/BBL; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL’S EXPORT CAPACITY BOOST SCHEDULED FOR 2H 2019; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM SEES 2018 OIL & GAS SEGMENT TOTAL PRODUCTION OF 645 — 665 MBOED

Eventide Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc (MNTA) by 3.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eventide Asset Management Llc bought 59,683 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.77% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.03 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.54M, up from 1.97M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eventide Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $10.93. About 317,462 shares traded. Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) has declined 34.25% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.68% the S&P500. Some Historical MNTA News: 08/05/2018 – Momenta Evaluating Options, Including Sale of One or More Biosimilar Assets; 21/03/2018 – AMPHASTAR PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ON MARCH 20, DISTRICT COURT DENIED MOMENTA’S & SANDOZ’S MOTION TO DISMISS AMPHASTAR’S “ANTITRUST” LAWSUIT; 10/05/2018 – Momenta Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 21/03/2018 – Amphastar: District Court Also Denied Momenta’s and Sandoz’s Motion to Dismiss Amphastar’s Antitrust Lawsuit; 21/03/2018 Amphastar Announces Final Judgment in the Patent Litigation against Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Sandoz Inc; 08/05/2018 – Momenta: Strategic Review of Business Is Active; 08/05/2018 – Momenta Pharmaceuticals Designates CEO Craig A. Wheeler as Principal Fincl Officer, Principal Accounting Officer; 08/05/2018 – CORRECT: MOMENTA PHARMACEUTICALS CFO ON TEMPORARY MEDICAL LEAVE; 08/05/2018 – Momenta 1Q Loss $47.6M; 15/05/2018 – Orbimed Advisors LLC Exits Position in Momenta

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 18 insider sales for $770,730 activity. The insider FIER IAN sold $2,892. 414 Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) shares with value of $5,287 were sold by KWON YOUNG. WHEELER CRAIG A also sold $30,588 worth of Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) on Thursday, February 7. $5,437 worth of stock was sold by BELTRAMELLO JO ANN on Thursday, February 7. 2,938 shares were sold by Carvajal Alejandra, worth $37,313. ROBERTSON MICHELLE sold $17,907 worth of stock.

Eventide Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.15 billion and $2.91 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hubspot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) by 33,000 shares to 317,000 shares, valued at $52.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 197,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,000 shares, and cut its stake in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 1.65 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold MNTA shares while 26 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 95.15 million shares or 2.90% more from 92.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Mackay Shields Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA). Hanson Mcclain accumulated 0% or 12 shares. 119,374 were reported by State Teachers Retirement Systems. Thrivent For Lutherans reported 0% in Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA). The Massachusetts-based Westfield Capital Ltd Partnership has invested 0.13% in Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA). Geode Capital Ltd Liability Co reported 1.21M shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 0% or 4,537 shares. Wellington Mgmt Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 7.14 million shares. Daiwa Gp Inc has 626 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 116,203 are owned by Financial Bank Of America De. Jpmorgan Chase stated it has 0% in Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA). Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag owns 74,386 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The invested in 0% or 63,923 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 130,750 shares. Mason Street Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA).

Analysts await Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 1.82% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.1 per share. OXY’s profit will be $808.04 million for 11.97 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual earnings per share reported by Occidental Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.57% EPS growth.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.62 million activity. Another trade for 37,460 shares valued at $1.80M was bought by Hollub Vicki A.. The insider BURGHER CEDRIC W. bought 4,100 shares worth $203,401. 10,000 shares were bought by KLESSE WILLIAM R, worth $482,200 on Monday, June 10. Backus Marcia E. bought $480,900 worth of stock or 10,000 shares. $724,200 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) was bought by Brown Oscar K. 9,100 shares valued at $437,790 were bought by Batchelder Eugene L. on Monday, June 10.

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt, which manages about $119.86 million and $143.36M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) by 2,209 shares to 13,142 shares, valued at $2.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

